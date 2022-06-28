Independence Weekend Swing: MLRA Heads to CJ Speedway & 34 Raceway

Wheatland, Missouri (June 28, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) will carry the Stars and Stripes to a pair of Eastern Iowa venues this upcoming Independence Day weekend. Thanks to increased purse and contingency money additions, one driver will have the possibility of walking away with over $18,000 if they can pull off a weekend sweep.

CJ Speedway in Columbus Junction, Iowa is set to roll out the red carpet for the MLRA stars on Friday night July 1st, when the series makes it first ever visit to the 4/10 mile semi-banked oval located on the grounds of the Louisa County Fairgrounds.

Johnny Scott of Las Cruces, New Mexico will lead the series contenders into action on Friday night in what is quickly turning into a high stakes weekend kick-off event. Originally slated as a $5,000 to win main event, local sponsors have stepped up big for the series travelers boosting the winners pay day to $7,500. In addition, the nights DirtOnDirt.com Fast Time Award winner will pocket a $500 bonus for their efforts, while each heat race winner will head into the night’s main event with a $250 bonus.

Following a mid-April washout, the highly anticipated “Slocum 50” returns on Saturday night July 2nd, to the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. This ever growing event continues to increase in popularity with fans and driver’s alike year after year. Home to one of the biggest MLRA tailgate parties of the year, drivers will be competing for the $10,555 top prize and a shot to take home the coveted #5 medallion trophy.

Built around the memory of racer Brent Slocum, who tragically lost his life at the 34 Raceway in 2005, the event has seen its share of big name winners over the years, including the likes of four-time winner Bobby Pierce, Shannon Babb, Chris Simpson, Ryan Unzicker and 2021 winner Jason Papich of Nipomo, CA. All 24 starters in Saturday night’s finale will be guaranteed $750.

MLRA TOP GUNS– Both series point leader Johnny Scott and number two man Chad Simpson, come into the weekend riding high after scoring wins this past weekend at the Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, NE. Friday night’s win for Scott marked his series leading 4th MLRA victory of the season, and sixth all time under the MLRA banner. The driver of the Rancho Milagro Longhorn chassis has accumulated victories in all three states in which the series has stopped thus far in 2022—this weekend he will be an odds on favorite to make it four for four.

Chad Simpson enters the weekend just 85 markers behind Scott for the championship points lead, and for the first time this season he will get a virtual homestand racing less than two hours from his Mount Vernon, IA race shop both nights. The two-time series champion snapped a three year MLRA winless streak last Saturday in winning the $5,000 “Renegade 50”. That victory followed his impressive charge to a fifth place showing in the crown jewel “Show-Me 100″ the month prior. Two familiar tracks and two big opportunities await the Deuce Nickel this weekend.

MLRA NUMBERS TO KNOW:

5- The lap # 5 “Hands up High Salute” during the Slocum 50. This one’s for you Brent Slocum.

$8,250- Get out the brooms- CJ Speedway pay day if a driver has a “Perfect” night.

4- Leading Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Kolby Vandenbergh is coming off back-to-back season best fourth place finishes this past weekend.

116- All time Lucas Oil MLRA victories for Late Model Hall of Fame Driver Terry Phillips who is slated to join up with the tour this weekend.

6-5-4-3- In sequence, the nightly results for Chris Simpson in his first four MLRA starts in 2022. If the math works out, the “Slocum 50″ might have its second repeat winner.

CJ Speedway: Columbus Junction, IA (Race Day Info)–Friday 7/1/22

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00, Racing to follow

Admission: Adults (18+) $25, Seniors (62+) $20, Students (11-17) $15, Kids 10 & Under FREE

Support Classes: IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Mods

Website: www.cjspeedway.com

34 Raceway: West Burlington, IA (Race Day Info)—Saturday7/2/22

Gates Open: 4:00 PM

Qualifying: 6:15 PM, Racing to follow

Admission: Adults $25, Student/Senior $23, Kid’s 10 & Under FREE

Support Classes: 305 Winged Sprint Cars & Stock Cars

Website: www.34Raceway.com