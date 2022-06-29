Cedar Lake’s Independence Day Spectacular Next for World of Outlaws

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Cedar Lake Welcomes World of Outlaws for Independence Day Spectacular

Brad Sweet Chasing Record-Tying Seventh-Straight Win at Wisconsin 3/8-Mile

NEW RICHMOND, WI – June 29, 2022 – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series continues the annual tradition of celebrating Independence Day by slingin’ mud, throwin’ sliders, and shootin’ fireworks this weekend at Cedar Lake Speedway.

Back-to-back nights on Friday and Saturday, July 1-2 will bring The Greatest Show on Dirt to 50 Series appearances at the New Richmond, WI 3/8-mile, becoming only the 21st track in history to reach that mark.

There’s a chance at the record books, redemption on the line, and valuable points available amid one of the closest championship battles in history. It’s all set the stage for an explosive weekend in The Badger State.

Let’s look at what to watch for this weekend on DIRTVision.com:

CHASING HISTORY: Championship leader Brad Sweet has the opportunity to equal one of the most impressive records in World of Outlaws history this weekend as the Series returns to Cedar Lake Speedway. He’s already one of five drivers to record five consecutive wins at a single track – Steve Kinser, Sammy Swindell, Mark Kinser, Donny Schatz – and now he could tie Mark Kinser’s all-time record of seven-straight at I-80 Speedway (NE) this weekend with another Cedar Lake sweep.

Other than one DNF in 2019, The Big Cat has recorded nine consecutive top-two finishes at the track to go along with his five-straight wins. He’s beat David Gravel thrice, Carson Macedo twice, and Kerry Madsen once over his six Cedar Lake wins, only one shy of Sammy Swindell’s track record of seven scores. A third-straight weekend sweep would not only prove historic for the Grass Valley, CA native, but it would be a huge boost of confidence for the Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49, a team still vying for their first win since March, and second of the season.

CAREER-YEAR: Fresh off an exhilarating late-race charge and last-lap pass worth a career-high $100,000 payday at Huset’s, Sheldon Haudenschild and Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing have all the momentum in the world at their side. The Wooster, OH native has already matched his career-best of eight wins in a single season through the first 32 races and is setting himself up for a run at his first-career Series championship.

Since climbing aboard the NOS Energy Drink #17 in 2018, Sheldon has never finished outside the top-10 in nine appearances at Cedar Lake Speedway. The 28-year-old scored one of his 30 career wins at the track in 2019, and will certainly be a favorite to repeat again this weekend.

REDEMPTION: While Brad Sweet has enjoyed the thrill of victory at Cedar Lake, it has been Carson Macedo on the other side struggling with the agony of defeat. He earned back-to-back third-place finishes when aboard the Kyle Larson Racing #2 and upped his game with back-to-back runner-up results in the Jason Johnson Racing #41 last year but still chases his first taste of Victory Lane in New Richmond.

The Lemoore, CA native started on the pole both nights last year and led 47 of 70 laps, but fell second to The Big Cat in each Feature. Combine that with the ache of finishing fifth after leading more than half of last week’s $100,000-to-win High Bank Nationals at Huset’s, and Macedo is chomping at the bit to close the case on his much-needed redemption this weekend.

LOVIN’ THE LAKE: Beyond Sweet, Haudenschild, and Macedo, another trio of drivers – Schatz, Schuchart, and Gravel – have excelled in their own right at Wisconsin’s Cedar Lake Speedway.

Donny Schatz is a five-time World of Outlaws winner in New Richmond, most recently in 2016. The 10-time Series champion owns 17 top-five finishes through 34 starts at the track and looks to use that success as a catapult in nailing down win #2 of 2022 in the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15.

David Gravel has long-awaited his first taste of victory at Cedar Lake. Most notable among his 14 top-10 finishes in 18 starts is a whopping six runner-up finishes, yet no triumphs. The Watertown, CT native hopes to change that this weekend in the Big Game Motorsports #2.

Logan Schuchart returns to the site of his first-career World of Outlaws win this weekend, a moment that came back in July of 2o16. Since then, the Shark Racing superstar has tacked on 30 more wins to his resume and now goes for a second Cedar Lake score.

START OF SOMETHING NEW: Spencer Bayston and CJB Motorsports unveiled a new scheme and new partnership last week when they announced TrueTimber Camo as a fresh sponsor on their revamped RipTide edition of the #5. The new pairing quickly got off to a hot start by winning on night one at Huset’s to earn their second win of the 2022 season together.

The 23-year-old native of Lebanon, IN prepares for his second weekend in the TrueTimber #5 as the Series returns to Cedar Lake, a track he visited for the first time last year. He was a ninth-place finisher then and looks to build on that as he and CJB continue to cut down that points deficit from seventh-place.

FINDING MOMENTUM: A trio of World of Outlaws full-timers made their mark on Huset’s last week with a season-best effort, and now look to build on that as the Series visits Cedar Lake Speedway this weekend.

Kasey Kahne set not only a season-best but a career-best result as he led 23 of 30 laps last Wednesday and finished third-place, parking on the podium for the first time in his career. This weekend, he makes his debut at Cedar Lake in the FuelMe, Karavan Trailers #9.

James McFadden was one of the most impressive drivers all week long at Huset’s, but it came in heartbreaking fashion as his pair of runner-up results followed moments where the Roth Motorsports #83 had the lead but lost it. The Australian takes his pursuit for win #1 of the season to Cedar Lake this weekend, where he finished sixth last year.

Brock Zearfoss earned his first top-five of the season and sixth of his career last week, driving the #3Z to a fourth-place finish at Huset’s. The Jonestown, PA native looks to keep it rolling this weekend at Cedar Lake, where he finished 10th in his rookie campaign last year.

DOUBLING DOWN: The stars are aligning for a potential career-best effort from Robbie Price aboard the Sides Motorsports #7S this weekend. Cedar Lake Speedway is one of the few venues on the World of Outlaws schedule where the Cobble Hill, British Columbia native has the experience, and it came in the form of a third-place finish behind Thomas Kennedy and Skylar Gee in 2018 with the POWRi UMSS Wing Sprint Series.

It was also last year when Jason Sides earned the 170th and final top-five finish of his World of Outlaws career when he slow-rolled the bottom to a popular fifth-place result. The new 24-year-old pilot of the #7S looks for more of the same this weekend as he tries to top his career-best of 13th with the Series.

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER: Cedar Lake’s doubleheader is the official start to the busiest month of the World of Outlaws season with 14 races scheduled over 31 nights on the July calendar. It’s a crucial span throughout the “Month of Money” with a pair of six-figure paydays, and a golden opportunity for teams to either help or hurt their championship hopes as the 80-race season hits halfway.

Among the many highlights include Attica’s $15,000/Win Brad Doty Classic, Eldora’s $100,000/Win Historical Big One and $175,000/Win Kings Royal, Port Royal’s summer showdown, and Williams Grove’s Summer Nationals.

Fri-Sat, July 1-2 at Cedar Lake Speedway (WI)

Fri, July 8 at 34 Raceway (IA)

Sat, July 9 at Wilmot Raceway (WI)

Tues, July 12 at Attica Raceway Park (OH)

Wed-Sat, July 13-16 at Eldora Speedway (OH)

Wed, July 20 at Port Royal Speedway (PA)

Fri-Sat, July 22-23 at Williams Grove Speedway (PA)

Sat-Sun, July 30-31 at Weedsport Speedway (NY)

ANYONE’S GAME: As the halfway point of the 80-race grind approaches, The Greatest Show on Dirt continues to offer one of the most exciting and closest championship battles in 45 years of Series history. Through 32 completed events, the top-five in the standings are separated by a mere 54 points with things capable of wholesale change on any given night.

Brad Sweet (Kasey Kahne Racing #49)… 4,356 PTS Carson Macedo (Jason Johnson Racing #41)… -12 PTS Sheldon Haudenschild (Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing #17)… -24 PTS David Gravel (Big Game Motorsports #2)… -46 PTS Logan Schuchart (Shark Racing #1S)… -54 PTS

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

Friday-Saturday, July 1-2 at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, WI

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Twitter – @WorldofOutlaws

Instagram – @WoOSprint

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsSprintCarSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (32/77 Races):

1. 49-Brad Sweet (4,356 PTS); 2. 41-Carson Macedo (-12 PTS); 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (-24 PTS); 4. 2-David Gravel (-46 PTS); 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart (-54 PTS); 6. 15-Donny Schatz (-148 PTS); 7. 5-Spencer Bayston (-156 PTS); 8. 83-James McFadden (-214 PTS); 9. 1A-Jacob Allen (-354 PTS); 10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (-486 PTS).

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (13 Drivers):

8 wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing #17

6 wins – Carson Macedo, Jason Johnson Racing #41

3 wins – Brent Marks, Murray-Marks Motorsports #19

2 wins – David Gravel, Big Game Motorsports #2

2 wins – Spencer Bayston, CJB Motorsports #5

2 wins – Jacob Allen, Shark Racing #1A

2 wins – Kyle Larson, Kevin Kozlowski/Paul Silva #57

2 wins – Giovanni Scelzi, KCP Racing #18

1 win – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne Racing #49

1 win – Logan Schuchart, Shark Racing #1S

1 win – Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15

1 win – Brian Brown, Brian Brown Racing #21

1 win – Spencer Bayston, Crouch Motorsports #11

FEATURE LAPS LED (25 Drivers):

144 laps – Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild

95 laps – Brad Sweet

73 laps – David Gravel

66 laps – Spencer Bayston

64 laps – Jacob Allen

61 laps – Kyle Larson

55 laps – Giovanni Scelzi

54 laps – Brent Marks

41 laps – Logan Schuchart

38 laps – Brian Brown

31 laps – Buddy Kofoid

26 laps – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

25 laps – Donny Schatz

23 laps – Kasey Kahne

15 laps – Justin Peck

14 laps – James McFadden

13 laps – Cory Eliason

9 laps – Dominic Scelzi, Brady Bacon

8 laps – Anthony Macri, Riley Goodno

3 laps – Brock Zearfoss

1 lap – Corey Day, Aaron Reutzel

QUICKTIME AWARDS (16 Drivers):

6 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo

4 QuickTimes – David Gravel

3 QuickTimes – Sheldon Haudenschild*

2 QuickTimes – Logan Schuchart, Spencer Bayston, Jacob Allen, Rico Abreu, Giovanni Scelzi*

1 QuickTime – Brad Sweet, James McFadden, Aaron Reutzel, Cory Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Justin Peck, Buddy Kofoid, Brent Marks

* Denotes New Track Record

HEAT RACE WINNERS (40 Drivers):

12 Heat Wins – David Gravel

11 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

9 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet

8 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen

7 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild,

5 Heat Wins – James McFadden, Rico Abreu, Giovanni Scelzi

4 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz, Aaron Reutzel

3 Heat Wins – Spencer Bayston, Kraig Kinser

2 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss, Kasey Kahne, Tyler Courtney, Cory Eliason, Kerry Madsen, Brian Brown, Austin McCarl

1 Heat Win – Sam Hafertepe Jr, Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Justin Peck, Anthony Macri, Justin Whittall, Ian Madsen, Parker Price-Miller, Brent Marks, Buddy Kofoid, Mark Dobmeier, Hunter Schuerenberg, Mitchel Moles, Brooke Tatnell, Riley Goodno, Matt Juhl, Jack Croaker, Paige Polyak, Carson McCarl, Marcus Dumensy

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH APPEARANCES (38 Drivers):

20 Dashes – David Gravel

18 Dashes – Spencer Bayston

17 Dashes – Brad Sweet, Carson Macedo

15 Dashes – Logan Schuchart, Jacob Allen

14 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild

10 Dashes – Donny Schatz

9 Dashes – Rico Abreu

8 Dashes – James McFadden

7 Dashes – Giovanni Scelzi

6 Dashes – Kraig Kinser

5 Dashes – Kyle Larson, Cory Eliason, Aaron Reutzel

4 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss, Brent Marks,

3 Dashes – Kasey Kahne, Tyler Courtney, Kerry Madsen, Anthony Macri, Brian Brown

2 Dashes – Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day

1 Dash – Sam Hafertepe Jr, Colby Copeland, Tanner Carrick, DJ Netto, Brady Bacon, Justin Peck, Matt Campbell, Justin Whittall, Ian Madsen, Cole Duncan, Parker Price-Miller, Austin McCarl, Matt Juhl, Buddy Kofoid

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (20 Drivers):

3 LCS Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, James McFadden, Ayrton Gennetten

2 LCS Wins – Logan Schuchart, Spencer Bayston, Kerry Madsen

1 LCS Win – Donny Schatz, Brock Zearfoss, Noah Gass, Anthony Macri, Mitchell Faccinto, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Brent Marks, DJ Foos, Christopher Bell, Austin Pierce, Jake Blackhurst, Robbie Price, Giovanni Scelzi, Rico Abreu

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (20 Drivers):

6 Hard Chargers – Sheldon Haudenschild

4 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

2 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo, David Gravel, Donny Schatz, James McFadden

1 Hard Chargers – Brock Zearfoss, Noah Gass, Jason Sides, Rico Abreu, Tanner Thorson, Alan Krimes, Devon Borden, Anthony Macri, Greg Wilson, Travis Philo, Kyle Larson, Russell Borland, Aaron Reutzel, Spencer Bayston

PODIUM FINISHES (24 Drivers):

11 Podiums – Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild

10 Podiums – Brad Sweet

9 Podiums – Carson Macedo

7 Podiums – David Gravel, Logan Schuchart, Kyle Larson

6 Podiums – Donny Schatz

5 Podiums – James McFadden

4 Podiums – Spencer Bayston, Brent Marks, Brian Brown

3 Podiums – Jacob Allen, Giovanni Scelzi

2 Podiums – Aaron Reutzel, Corey Day, Buddy Kofoid

1 Podium – Kraig Kinser, Kasey Kahne, Cory Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Justin Peck, Rico Abreu, Parker Price-Miller, Riley Goodno

TOP 10 FINISHES (42 Drivers):

27 Top 10s – Brad Sweet, David Gravel

25 Top 10s – Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart

22 Top 10s – Donny Schatz

21 Top 10s – Spencer Bayston

18 Top 10s – James McFadden, Giovanni Scelzi

15 Top 10s – Jacob Allen

12 Top 10s – Rico Abreu

8 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss, Kyle Larson

7 Top 10s – Cory Eliason, Aaron Reutzel

6 Top 10s – Brent Marks

5 Top 10s – Anthony Macri

4 Top 10s – Tyler Courtney, Brian Brown

3 Top 10s – Kasey Kahne, Kerry Madsen, Hunter Schuerenberg, Buddy Kofoid

2 Top 10s – Kraig Kinser, Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Justin Peck, Sam Hafertepe Jr.

1 Top 10 – Noah Gass, Shane Golobic, DJ Netto, Carson Short, Tanner Thorson, Danny Dietrich, Lance Dewease, Greg Wilson, Cole Duncan, Cale Thomas, Cole Macedo, Mark Dobmeier, Parker Price-Miller, Riley Goodno