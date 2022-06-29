CHARLESTON CANCELED: Graves 40 at Charleston Speedway Canceled

CONCORD, NC — June 28, 2022 — Due to unforeseen circumstances, DIRTcar and Charleston Speedway officials have decided to cancel the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified events at Charleston Speedway, scheduled for July 5.

There will not be a makeup date for the Summer Nationals and Summit Modifieds.

Illinois-Indiana Week will now begin on Wednesday, July 6, with the second visit of the season to Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL.

For further updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals.com or follow the tours on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

Related posts:

  1. DIRTcar Summer Nationals Takes on Charleston Speedway July 5
  2. Spoon River Speedway Postponed to July 7, Belle-Clair Canceled
  3. Birthday Race at Oakshade Canceled, Merritt to Replace Summer Nationals Finale on Aug. 22
  4. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Summer Nationals event canceled!
  5. Rain Postpones Peoria Makeup Event
  6. Saturday Storms Postpone Summer Nationals at RICO Bullring

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR