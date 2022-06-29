1 MONTH ALERT: Hawkeye 50 at Boone Speedway set to land July 25

BOONE, IA – June 28, 2022 – After a successful debut at Boone Speedway in 2021, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models return to the Iowa track Monday, July 25, for the Hawkeye 50.

The event, originally scheduled for early July, will now kickoff one of the biggest weeks in Late Model racing with the Prairie Dirt Classic rounding out the week. It’s three World of Outlaws events in 2021 thrilled each night with close racing every lap and three different winners in three races.

This year, the best Late Model drivers on the planet will have one night to conquer the Hawkeye 50 and claim its $20,000 payday.

HAWKEYE 50 @ BOONE – Monday, July 25

Track: Boone Speedway

To Win: $20,000

Location: Boone, IA

Track Record: 14.577 sec. set by Billy Moyer on 4/30/21

2021 Winner(s): Cade Dillard, Shannon Babb and Bobby Pierce

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3y0ep5c

Notables: The quarter-mile Boone Speedway fit into the wheelhouse of Midwest short track aces last year, seeing Midwest champions like Shannon Babb and Bobby Pierce walk away with victories. Pierce, of Oakwood, IL, will be a favorite to win again, having already picked up two World of Outlaws wins this year, along with multiple DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model victories.

However, one Midwest ace, turned World of Outlaws full-time star, Ryan Gustin will be gunning for a home state win at Boone. The Marshalltown, IA driver earned his first career Series win at Sharon Speedway in Ohio earlier this year, giving him the confidence needed he can also win at home.

So far this season, four-time and defending champion Brandon Sheppard and current Series points leader Dennis Erb Jr. are the only drivers to have won a World of Outlaws event at a quarter-mile track. But other competitors like Rookie of the Year contender Tanner English and Gordy Gundaker cut their teeth running on quarter-mile tracks and will create a stout field competing for $20,000.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.