Track Enterprises to Acquire ARCA Midwest Tour

(06-28-22) Officials from Track Enterprises and the ARCA Midwest Tour announced today that they have reached an agreement allowing Track Enterprises to acquire the regional ARCA Midwest Tour Super Late Model series at the end of the 2022 season.

Bob Sargent, President of Track Enterprises, and Gregg McKarns of the AMTW released a joint statement regarding the transaction. The acquisition will see AMWT Series owners Gregg and Angie McKarns and officials continue to work with the series for the foreseeable future.

“As the asphalt Super Late Model landscape continues to change, we look forward to where the Track Enterprises team can take the Tour. This will allow Angie and I to still promote numerous Super Late Model events throughout the region, while streamlining other operational aspects involved in Super Late Model racing across the nation,” indicated McKarns.

In addition to the ARCA Midwest Tour, Gregg and Angie McKarns promote and operate Madison International Speedway in Oregon, WI, Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI, and the Oktoberfest Race Weekend at LaCrosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

Established in 1985, Track Enterprises is a highly respected and successful motorsports marketing and event promotions company, hosting local, regional, and national events for parts of five decades. Headquartered in Macon, IL, Track Enterprises is involved in over 100 events annually. Sargent recently announced the acquisition of the Champion Racing Association, inclusive of the ARCA/CRA Super Series, JEGS/CRA All-Star Tour, and two additional regional grassroots racing series.

The CRA purchase announcement brought about speculation of a potential national tour for Super Late Models. Sargent once again alluded to that speculation.

“Gregg, Angie, and their staff have done a great job with the tour over the years. We are working for a consolidated future to better assist all the local and regional teams and look forward to exploring a national tour as well,” stated Sargent.

Track Enterprises promotes races featuring some of the nation’s most popular touring series, including the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, USAC, SRX, DIRTcar, UMP, World of Outlaws, POWRi Racing, and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Additionally, Track Enterprises manages racing promotions at Macon (IL) Speedway, Lincoln (IL) Speedway, and the Nashville (TN) Fairgrounds Speedway.