Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series To Be Live-Streamed by MAVTV on FloRacing

MAVTV Plus Live And Future On-Demand Content from the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Will Now Be Available On FloRacing

MAVTV Will Continue To Broadcast From Motorsports Venues & Events Around The Country Delivering Content To FloSports Under The “MAVTV On FloRacing” Banner

Batavia, OH (June 30, 2022) – MAVTV Motorsports Network and FloSports today announced a new live streaming partnership that will deliver MAVTV Plus live coverage of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to fans through FloRacing, FloSports’ dedicated motorsports platform. FloRacing and MAVTV Plus will begin co-streaming MAVTV Plus programming to their respective subscribers starting today through midnight on Tuesday, July 26. On July 27, MAVTV Plus programming will be exclusively streamed through FloRacing. MAVTV Motorsports Network programming will still be available through cable television and select digital outlets with FloSports becoming MAVTV Plus’ dedicated direct-to-consumer live-streaming platform.

All of this weekend’s events for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be co-streamed through the new MAVTV on FloRacing partnership. Subscribers to both platforms will be able to watch the Ralph Latham Memorial tonight from Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky, the Indepence 50 at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Ohio on Friday, July 1 and the two nights or racing for the Freedom 60 at Muskingum County Speedway in Ohio on Saturday and Sunday, July 2 & 3.

“I believe this partnership with MAVTV on FloRacing will be a big positive for our fans,” said Rick Schwallie, Series Director for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. “While it never replaces the feeling of being at the racetrack, if you are a fan of our series you will be able to watch our races through this strong platform. I’m proud of our company (MAVTV) and FloRacing for putting this partnership together to help make a better and more valuable experience for our audience.”

The alignment of these two titans of motorsports represents one of the most significant industry partnerships between two companies with a shared mission of delivering quality live programming and original content to racing fans who are passionate about a wide spectrum of motorsports. MAVTV has established itself as a producer of outstanding high-quality motorsports productions with a valuable and diverse suite of live events popular with fans. FloRacing operates one of the industry’s leading OTT products that features some of the best in live racing programming and production, combined with a deep editorial coverage of the sport. This partnership will deliver a powerhouse product to fans of motorsports that will stream over 2,000 events annually at an incredible value of under 10 cents a race and just $150 annually. MAVTV Plus subscribers will now have access to the entire FloRacing catalog of events.

MAVTV will contact MAVTV Plus subscribers with information about their accounts and instructions on how to access MAVTV on FloRacing to watch new, live MAVTV programming moving forward.

The partnership with MAVTV boosts FloRacing’s comprehensive live motorsports offering with additional 750 hours of programming annually and creates an elevated streaming and customer-centric experience for MAVTV Plus viewers around the world.

Fans can subscribe via FloRacing gaining access to over 2,000 races annually for $150 a year, a value equaling less than $0.10 per race. The subscription also unlocks premium FloRacing content including exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access with drivers, news, analysis as well as archived races and event highlights. Watch the races across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Click Here to View Frequently Asked Questions

About MAVTV

MAVTV Motorsports Network is the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive and unique events. MAVTV goes beyond the national mainstream motorsports events to include grassroots racing from across the globe: drag racing, pro motocross, sprint boats, rally cars, short course off-road truck racing, sprint cars, pro pulling, drifting, ice racing, and everything in between. MAVTV knows you don’t have to be a race fan to be an automotive enthusiast, which is why we have developed a package of automotive reality and custom build shows that are truly second-to-none. From 24/7 automotive and motorsports content on MAVTV Motorsports Network to the free and exclusive content available on MAVTV Select if it has a motor, it’s probably on MAVTV – The Motorsports Network!

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home.