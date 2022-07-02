Macon Speedway Results – 7/2/22

(Macon, IL) The 95Q/Dynagraphics Firecracker 40’s presented by the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau lived up to expectations when it came to excitement this past Saturday, July 2. Slide job city, plenty of action for the lead, mixed with a little Macon drama made for a great night for the fans. Fireworks on the track led to fireworks in the sky to celebrate the holiday weekend.
The BillingsleyRewards.com Big 10 Modified class came in with a huge field of 27 cars for the 40-lap main event. Tim Luttrell led the early laps but a veteran laden field had Rodney Standerfer hot in his tire tracks. Standerfer led until lap 16 when Jacob Steinkoenig took over to top spot. Steinkoenig was up front until lap 29 when mechanical woes ended hi chances. That gave the lead to Tim Hancock, who has just moments earlier taken second from Standerfer. Hancock, a veteran driver and former Macon champion from Mount Olive, IL, held a pretty wheel to the finish to claim the impressive victory on his first appearance in a good while. Hancock was followed at the finish by Guy Taylor, Standerfer, Alan Crowder, and Luttrell.
Following the Modifieds, the Decatur Building Trades Big 10 Pro Late Models rolled onto the track for a race that saw slidejob after slidejob for the lead. The battle between Braden Johnson and Dakota Ewing was a crazy one. Meanwhile, Jose Parga was lurking right behind them waiting for the right time to pounce. With nine laps in, Parga moved by Johnson for second to set his sights on Ewing. Five laps later, Parga pulled off an aggressive move, traded some paint, and pulled into the top spot, never to look back. At the checkered of the 40-lap affair, Parga was followed by Ewing, Johnson, Blaise Baker, and Rockett Bennett.
Billy Knebel, a former Pro Mod champion at the track, led from green until checkered in the divisions feature event. Fellow veteran, Kevin Crowder, kept him honest throughout the race, riding in the second spot. The two never faltered, taking the top two spots ahead of Zach Taylor, Austin Seets, and Dave Armstrong.
Bobby Beiler and Zane Reitz put on a driving clinic at the front of the 51 Bistro Street Stock division feature. The pair were running side-by-side, trading spots early on in the 15-lap event. Eventually, Beiler settled into the lead with Reitz in his tracks. While it looked like Beiler was on his way to victory, a yellow flag with four to go put another restart on the horizon. When the green dropped, Beiler missed his mark a bit in turn two, jumping the cushion and Reitz shot by to the inside. At the checkered, Reitz was followed by Beiler, Terry Reed, Rudy Zaragoza, and Andy Zahnd. The Street Stocks now prepare for the Bruce Dulgar Classic next Saturday at the track.
Brady Reed took the lead at the green in the 15-lap Hornet feature, built a comfortable lead, and cruised to victory. Jimmy Dutlinger took the second spot, while Billy Mason, Tristin Quinlan, and Taryn Page rounded out the top five.
20 cars took the green in the Micros By Bailey Chassis feature event with John Barnard racing into the lead. The Sherman, IL youngster controlled the pace with a large field of challengers in tow. With two to go, the race’s final caution waved, setting up a final restart. The big challenge didn’t come from second or third, it came from then fourth place competitor, Daryn Stark, who shot to the high lane while everyone else ran the bottom. Stark set up a slider in the final turns, coming to the checkered to take the lead. However, Barnard timed it brilliantly to race back to the inside to beat him back to the line. Following Barnard were Stark, Aarik Andrueskevitch, Hunter Walker, and Ryan Frantz.
Attention now turns to Lincoln Speedway for the Sunday night, July 3 Summer National event, featuring Super Late Models, Modifieds, and 305 Sprint Cars. Then, this coming Thursday night, the Summer National Tour comes to Macon Speedway for the 42nd annual Herald & Review 100 featuring Super Late Models and Modifieds. Next Saturday’s racing action at Macon Speedway will see free grandstand admission for 1st responders when they show proper ID at the gate. The night will also have a Bruce Dulgar Classic for the 51 Bistro Street Stocks.
14 entries
DECATUR BUILDING TRADES PRO LATE MODELS
A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 6P-Jose Parga[3]; 2. 25-Dakota Ewing[1]; 3. 14J-Braden Johnson[2]; 4. 77-Blaise Baker[5]; 5. 55-Rockett Bennett[7]; 6. 10C-Colby Eller[6]; 7. 7Z-Michael Maestas[13]; 8. 14-Derek Smith[4]; 9. 10CE-Curtis Eller[9]; 10. 64-Donny Koehler[10]; 11. 9B-Brandon Miller[11]; 12. 11-Ryan Miller[12]; 13. 27E-Dalton Ewing[8]; 14. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer[14]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Dakota Ewing[1]; 2. 6P-Jose Parga[2]; 3. 77-Blaise Baker[3]; 4. 55-Rockett Bennett[4]; 5. 10CE-Curtis Eller[5]; 6. 9B-Brandon Miller[6]; 7. 7Z-Michael Maestas[7]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14J-Braden Johnson[2]; 2. 14-Derek Smith[1]; 3. 10C-Colby Eller[4]; 4. 27E-Dalton Ewing[5]; 5. 64-Donny Koehler[3]; 6. 11-Ryan Miller[6]; 7. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer[7]
Qualifying 1: 1. 25-Dakota Ewing, 00:11.787[3]; 2. 6P-Jose Parga, 00:12.040[1]; 3. 77-Blaise Baker, 00:12.196[4]; 4. 55-Rockett Bennett, 00:12.487[7]; 5. 10CE-Curtis Eller, 00:13.168[5]; 6. 9B-Brandon Miller, 00:13.807[6]; 7. 7Z-Michael Maestas, 00:14.038[2]
Qualifying 2: 1. 14-Derek Smith, 00:11.868[7]; 2. 14J-Braden Johnson, 00:11.905[1]; 3. 64-Donny Koehler, 00:12.027[6]; 4. 10C-Colby Eller, 00:12.208[3]; 5. 27E-Dalton Ewing, 00:12.995[2]; 6. 11-Ryan Miller, 00:13.222[4]; 7. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer, 00:13.602[5]
BILLINGSLEYREWARDS.COM MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 0-Tim Hancock Sr[9]; 2. 4T-Guy Taylor[15]; 3. 28-Rodney Standerfer[4]; 4. 87C-Alan Crowder[3]; 5. 99-Tim Luttrell[1]; 6. 72A-Austin Lynn[13]; 7. 22-Tim Hancock Jr[8]; 8. 98D-Danny Smith[10]; 9. 52-Billy Knebel[11]; 10. 71-Jeff Graham[6]; 11. 24-Zach Taylor[18]; 12. 78-Maxx Emerson[19]; 13. 63V-Cody Ventimiglia[14]; 14. (DNF) 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[12]; 15. (DNF) N59-Chad Evans[16]; 16. (DNF) 10R-Zach Rhodes[7]; 17. (DNF) 5T-Rob Timmons[2]; 18. (DNF) 13-Jason Scrimpsher[5]; 19. (DNF) 4M-Clint Martin[17]; 20. (DNF) 10-Adam Rhoades[20]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. N59-Chad Evans[6]; 2. 4M-Clint Martin[9]; 3. 24-Zach Taylor[12]; 4. 78-Maxx Emerson[11]; 5. 10-Adam Rhoades[1]; 6. 24M-Matt Milner[3]; 7. 155-Gary Washburn[4]; 8. (DNS) 01-Chris Erwin; 9. (DNS) 4G-John Goveia; 10. (DNS) 8R-Bryce Rives; 11. (DNS) 7-Blake Thompson; 12. (DNS) 98-Shawn Vaughn
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Tim Luttrell[2]; 2. 28-Rodney Standerfer[1]; 3. 10R-Zach Rhodes[6]; 4. 98D-Danny Smith[4]; 5. 72A-Austin Lynn[5]; 6. 10-Adam Rhoades[3]; 7. 155-Gary Washburn[8]; 8. 8R-Bryce Rives[7]; 9. 98-Shawn Vaughn[9]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Rob Timmons[1]; 2. 13-Jason Scrimpsher[2]; 3. 22-Tim Hancock Jr[4]; 4. 52-Billy Knebel[9]; 5. 63V-Cody Ventimiglia[7]; 6. 7-Blake Thompson[6]; 7. 4G-John Goveia[5]; 8. 01-Chris Erwin[8]; 9. 78-Maxx Emerson[3]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 87C-Alan Crowder[2]; 2. 71-Jeff Graham[1]; 3. 0-Tim Hancock Sr[3]; 4. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[7]; 5. 4T-Guy Taylor[4]; 6. 24M-Matt Milner[5]; 7. N59-Chad Evans[9]; 8. 4M-Clint Martin[8]; 9. 24-Zach Taylor[6]
Qualifying 1: 1. 28-Rodney Standerfer, 00:13.628[1]; 2. 99-Tim Luttrell, 00:13.785[9]; 3. 10-Adam Rhoades, 00:14.112[2]; 4. 98D-Danny Smith, 00:14.224[5]; 5. 72A-Austin Lynn, 00:14.319[7]; 6. 10R-Zach Rhodes, 00:14.339[8]; 7. 8R-Bryce Rives, 00:14.580[4]; 8. 155-Gary Washburn, 00:15.226[3]; 9. 98-Shawn Vaughn, 00:17.346[6]
Qualifying 2: 1. 5T-Rob Timmons, 00:13.639[5]; 2. 13-Jason Scrimpsher, 00:13.983[6]; 3. 78-Maxx Emerson, 00:14.072[8]; 4. 22-Tim Hancock Jr, 00:14.128[3]; 5. 4G-John Goveia, 00:14.310[7]; 6. 7-Blake Thompson, 00:14.638[4]; 7. 63V-Cody Ventimiglia, 00:14.851[1]; 8. 01-Chris Erwin, 00:15.028[2]; 9. (DNS) 52-Billy Knebel, 00:15.028
Qualifying 3: 1. 71-Jeff Graham, 00:13.174[8]; 2. 87C-Alan Crowder, 00:13.286[5]; 3. 0-Tim Hancock Sr, 00:13.613[6]; 4. 4T-Guy Taylor, 00:13.796[9]; 5. 24M-Matt Milner, 00:13.970[2]; 6. 24-Zach Taylor, 00:14.295[4]; 7. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig, 00:14.323[1]; 8. 4M-Clint Martin, 00:14.740[7]; 9. N59-Chad Evans, 00:15.152[3]
DIRTCAR PRO-MODS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 52-Billy Knebel[2]; 2. 15C-Kevin Crowder[1]; 3. 24Z-Zach Taylor[8]; 4. 67-Austin Seets[11]; 5. 25-Dave Armstrong[14]; 6. 12-Dean Holt[5]; 7. 121-Deece Schwartz[9]; 8. 24M-Matt Milner[10]; 9. 4T-Guy Taylor[6]; 10. 52JR-Cole Knebel[12]; 11. 78-Maxx Emerson[3]; 12. 77-Troy Stuckwisch[16]; 13. 6-Billy Adams[13]; 14. J13-Justin Coffey[15]; 15. (DNF) 2-Brayden Doyle[4]; 16. (DNF) 10-Adam Rhoades[7]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Billy Knebel[2]; 2. 78-Maxx Emerson[5]; 3. 10-Adam Rhoades[3]; 4. 4T-Guy Taylor[7]; 5. 24M-Matt Milner[8]; 6. 52JR-Cole Knebel[4]; 7. 25-Dave Armstrong[6]; 8. J13-Justin Coffey[1]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15C-Kevin Crowder[3]; 2. 2-Brayden Doyle[1]; 3. 12-Dean Holt[4]; 4. 24Z-Zach Taylor[5]; 5. 121-Deece Schwartz[8]; 6. 67-Austin Seets[2]; 7. 6-Billy Adams[6]; 8. 77-Troy Stuckwisch[7]
51 BISTRO STREET STOCKS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. X-Zane Reitz[3]; 2. 17-Bobby Beiler[1]; 3. 11-Terry Reed[6]; 4. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[4]; 5. 2Z-Andy Zahnd[5]; 6. J98-Jordan Smith[10]; 7. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[7]; 8. 21-Jaret Duff[8]; 9. 21E-Eric Boomer[9]; 10. 21R-Dustin Reed[11]; 11. 28-Ryan Blankenship Jr[13]; 12. 78B-Brad Peters[2]; 13. (DNF) 16-Nick Macklin[16]; 14. (DNF) 53LS-Kipp Schaefer[15]; 15. (DNF) 57-Kyle Suddarth[12]; 16. (DNF) 3J-Jonathon Hall[17]; 17. (DNS) 13-Ryan Blankenship
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Bobby Beiler[6]; 2. 78B-Brad Peters[7]; 3. 2Z-Andy Zahnd[4]; 4. J98-Jordan Smith[3]; 5. 21-Jaret Duff[9]; 6. 21R-Dustin Reed[2]; 7. 28-Ryan Blankenship Jr[8]; 8. 53LS-Kipp Schaefer[1]; 9. 3J-Jonathon Hall[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. X-Zane Reitz[1]; 2. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[2]; 3. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[3]; 4. 11-Terry Reed[7]; 5. 21E-Eric Boomer[8]; 6. 57-Kyle Suddarth[5]; 7. 13-Ryan Blankenship[6]; 8. 16-Nick Macklin[4]
HORNETS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 324-Brady Reed[1]; 2. DA28-Jimmy Dutlinger[4]; 3. 357-Billy Mason[2]; 4. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[6]; 5. 15T-Taryn Page[7]; 6. V30-Myles Vonbehren[5]; 7. 2-Ken Reed[9]; 8. 41-Jaekob Durbin[10]; 9. 37M-Cole Martz[8]; 10. 23-Kason Timmons[11]; 11. (DNS) 04-Steve Stine
Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 324-Brady Reed[5]; 2. DA28-Jimmy Dutlinger[2]; 3. V30-Myles Vonbehren[4]; 4. 37M-Cole Martz[1]; 5. 41-Jaekob Durbin[3]; 6. 23-Kason Timmons[6]
Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 357-Billy Mason[4]; 2. 04-Steve Stine[3]; 3. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[2]; 4. 15T-Taryn Page[5]; 5. 2-Ken Reed[1]
MICROS BY BAILEY CHASSIS
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 8B-John Barnard[1]; 2. 55S-Daryn Stark[9]; 3. 21-Aarik Andruskevitch[2]; 4. 16W-Hunter Walker[3]; 5. 7F-Ryan Frantz[11]; 6. 18-Michael Brummitt[12]; 7. 83-Jeff Beasley[5]; 8. 40-Devin Feger[16]; 9. 3S-Brody Strong[4]; 10. 17-Molly Day[8]; 11. 5B-Chad Baldwin[10]; 12. 1X-John Plotner[6]; 13. 00-Joe Taft[13]; 14. 41-Josiah Wellwood[21]; 15. 9C-Coleman Gilpin[19]; 16. 27-Kyle Barker[17]; 17. 09-jayden Lucassen[7]; 18. 44S-Jacob Stewart[14]; 19. (DNF) 97D-Larry Drake[15]; 20. (DNF) 30R-Lance Rockwell[18]; 21. (DNS) 10-Jacob Tipton
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16W-Hunter Walker[1]; 2. 3S-Brody Strong[3]; 3. 09-jayden Lucassen[5]; 4. 55S-Daryn Stark[7]; 5. 00-Joe Taft[6]; 6. 27-Kyle Barker[4]; 7. 9C-Coleman Gilpin[2]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Aarik Andruskevitch[2]; 2. 83-Jeff Beasley[1]; 3. 7F-Ryan Frantz[3]; 4. 18-Michael Brummitt[4]; 5. 97D-Larry Drake[5]; 6. 40-Devin Feger[7]; 7. 41-Josiah Wellwood[6]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8B-John Barnard[3]; 2. 1X-John Plotner[2]; 3. 17-Molly Day[5]; 4. 5B-Chad Baldwin[7]; 5. 44S-Jacob Stewart[1]; 6. 30R-Lance Rockwell[6]; 7. 10-Jacob Tipton[4]