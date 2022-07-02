Macon Speedway Results – 7/2/22

(Macon, IL) The 95Q/Dynagraphics Firecracker 40’s presented by the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau lived up to expectations when it came to excitement this past Saturday, July 2. Slide job city, plenty of action for the lead, mixed with a little Macon drama made for a great night for the fans. Fireworks on the track led to fireworks in the sky to celebrate the holiday weekend.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Big 10 Modified class came in with a huge field of 27 cars for the 40-lap main event. Tim Luttrell led the early laps but a veteran laden field had Rodney Standerfer hot in his tire tracks. Standerfer led until lap 16 when Jacob Steinkoenig took over to top spot. Steinkoenig was up front until lap 29 when mechanical woes ended hi chances. That gave the lead to Tim Hancock, who has just moments earlier taken second from Standerfer. Hancock, a veteran driver and former Macon champion from Mount Olive, IL, held a pretty wheel to the finish to claim the impressive victory on his first appearance in a good while. Hancock was followed at the finish by Guy Taylor, Standerfer, Alan Crowder, and Luttrell.

Following the Modifieds, the Decatur Building Trades Big 10 Pro Late Models rolled onto the track for a race that saw slidejob after slidejob for the lead. The battle between Braden Johnson and Dakota Ewing was a crazy one. Meanwhile, Jose Parga was lurking right behind them waiting for the right time to pounce. With nine laps in, Parga moved by Johnson for second to set his sights on Ewing. Five laps later, Parga pulled off an aggressive move, traded some paint, and pulled into the top spot, never to look back. At the checkered of the 40-lap affair, Parga was followed by Ewing, Johnson, Blaise Baker, and Rockett Bennett.

Billy Knebel, a former Pro Mod champion at the track, led from green until checkered in the divisions feature event. Fellow veteran, Kevin Crowder, kept him honest throughout the race, riding in the second spot. The two never faltered, taking the top two spots ahead of Zach Taylor, Austin Seets, and Dave Armstrong.

Bobby Beiler and Zane Reitz put on a driving clinic at the front of the 51 Bistro Street Stock division feature. The pair were running side-by-side, trading spots early on in the 15-lap event. Eventually, Beiler settled into the lead with Reitz in his tracks. While it looked like Beiler was on his way to victory, a yellow flag with four to go put another restart on the horizon. When the green dropped, Beiler missed his mark a bit in turn two, jumping the cushion and Reitz shot by to the inside. At the checkered, Reitz was followed by Beiler, Terry Reed, Rudy Zaragoza, and Andy Zahnd. The Street Stocks now prepare for the Bruce Dulgar Classic next Saturday at the track.

Brady Reed took the lead at the green in the 15-lap Hornet feature, built a comfortable lead, and cruised to victory. Jimmy Dutlinger took the second spot, while Billy Mason, Tristin Quinlan, and Taryn Page rounded out the top five.

20 cars took the green in the Micros By Bailey Chassis feature event with John Barnard racing into the lead. The Sherman, IL youngster controlled the pace with a large field of challengers in tow. With two to go, the race’s final caution waved, setting up a final restart. The big challenge didn’t come from second or third, it came from then fourth place competitor, Daryn Stark, who shot to the high lane while everyone else ran the bottom. Stark set up a slider in the final turns, coming to the checkered to take the lead. However, Barnard timed it brilliantly to race back to the inside to beat him back to the line. Following Barnard were Stark, Aarik Andrueskevitch, Hunter Walker, and Ryan Frantz.

Attention now turns to Lincoln Speedway for the Sunday night, July 3 Summer National event, featuring Super Late Models, Modifieds, and 305 Sprint Cars. Then, this coming Thursday night, the Summer National Tour comes to Macon Speedway for the 42nd annual Herald & Review 100 featuring Super Late Models and Modifieds. Next Saturday’s racing action at Macon Speedway will see free grandstand admission for 1st responders when they show proper ID at the gate. The night will also have a Bruce Dulgar Classic for the 51 Bistro Street Stocks.

