Peoria Speedway Results – 7/2/22

Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
8
|Stephen Meyer (1A)
Caseyville, Il.
|36
|5
|
1
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
10
|Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.
|34
|7
|
15
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
19
|Talen Beard (21T)
|32
|9
|
5
|Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.
|31
|10
|
9
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|30
|11
|
17
|Bill Kettering Jr (25K)
Glassford, Il.
|29
|12
|
7
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
12
|James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|27
|14
|
20
|Rob Bauman Sr(r) (30SR)
Fairview, Il.
|26
|15
|
14
|Lance Evans (37x)
|25
|16
|
11
|Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.
|24
|17
|
6
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|23
|18
|
13
|Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.
|22
|19
|
16
|Matthew Gremminger (23M)
Spring Bay, Il.
|21
|20
|
18
|Josh Kapp (4)
Pekin, Il.
|20
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|Zack Kuhel (2K)
South Pekin, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Curtis Radke (61r)
Milford, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Dan White (03)
Elgin, Il.
|33
|8
|
15
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.
|31
|10
|
9
|Brandon Hamburg (C15)
Dixon, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.
|29
|12
|
13
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
7
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|27
|14
|
6
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|26
|15
|
14
|Breanna Clark (6)
|25
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Mark Burgess Jr(r) (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|35
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Lucas Boulton (Race X)
|40
|2
|
3
|Blake Crebo (24)
|38
|3
|
2
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|37
|4
|
4
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|36
|5
|
6
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|35
|6
|
5
|Zeeke Williamson (3W)
|34
|DNS
|
7
|Brooke Wagner (12B)
|0
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|38
|3
|
7
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|36
|5
|
11
|Alex Troxtoll(r) (116)
Sidell, Il.
|35
|6
|
10
|Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.
|33
|8
|
3
|Al Gray (77)
Ottawa, Il.
|32
|9
|
5
|Matthew Weibel(r) (127)
Streator, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|Blake Beachler (19)
|30
|11
|
2
|Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.
|29