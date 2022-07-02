Peoria Speedway Results – 7/2/22

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 40
2
2
 Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.		 38
3
3
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
8
 Stephen Meyer (1A)
Caseyville, Il.		 36
5
1
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
10
 Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.		 34
7
15
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
19
 Talen Beard (21T) 32
9
5
 Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.		 31
10
9
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 30
11
17
 Bill Kettering Jr (25K)
Glassford, Il.		 29
12
7
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 28
13
12
 James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 27
14
20
 Rob Bauman Sr(r) (30SR)
Fairview, Il.		 26
15
14
 Lance Evans (37x) 25
16
11
 Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.		 24
17
6
 Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.		 23
18
13
 Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.		 22
19
16
 Matthew Gremminger (23M)
Spring Bay, Il.		 21
20
18
 Josh Kapp (4)
Pekin, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Mike Chasteen Jr (c40)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
3
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 38
3
2
 Jake Miller (28M)
Camoille, Il.		 37
4
4
 Jason Wagner (J12)
East Peoria, Il.		 36
5
8
 Zack Kuhel (2K)
South Pekin, Il.		 35
6
5
 Curtis Radke (61r)
Milford, Il.		 34
7
10
 Dan White (03)
Elgin, Il.		 33
8
15
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 32
9
12
 Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.		 31
10
9
 Brandon Hamburg (C15)
Dixon, Il.		 30
11
11
 Graham Fate (1G)
Bartonville, Il.		 29
12
13
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 28
13
7
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 27
14
6
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 26
15
14
 Breanna Clark (6) 25

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
2
 Nick Johnson (30J)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
4
 Mark Burgess Jr(r) (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
1
 Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
5
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 35

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Lucas Boulton (Race X) 40
2
3
 Blake Crebo (24) 38
3
2
 Gregory Doerr (26D) 37
4
4
 Kendyl Faw (89) 36
5
6
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 35
6
5
 Zeeke Williamson (3W) 34
DNS
7
 Brooke Wagner (12B) 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 40
2
4
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 38
3
7
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 37
4
6
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 36
5
11
 Alex Troxtoll(r) (116)
Sidell, Il.		 35
6
10
 Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.		 34
7
9
 Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.		 33
8
3
 Al Gray (77)
Ottawa, Il.		 32
9
5
 Matthew Weibel(r) (127)
Streator, Il.		 31
10
8
 Blake Beachler (19) 30
11
2
 Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.		 29

