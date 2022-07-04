“Missouri One Call” Sprint Car Special at Double X Checkers to Taylor Walton

California, MO

July 3, 2022

By: Dean Reichel

For Immediate Release—

Sunday Night Thunder on “Missouri One Call Night” at Double X Speedway Sunday night was not due to fireworks, but excitement of the horsepower type. With multiple places to attend over the Independence Day weekend, a small, but competitive field of racers made the trip to the California, MO speed plant to entertain the fans on hand. With $2000 to win for the victor in the Winged Sprint Car Division it was anybody’s guess who would claim the payout offered. Fans in the stands were waiting to see if Jack Wagner would make it three feature wins in a row, or would Tyler Blank, fresh off a top ten finish at Eldora Speedway last weekend make it back to victory lane? Would Taylor Walton be able to turn around his misfortune from last weekend and claim the prize or would Broc Elliott finally make the visit to victory lane? We would have to wait until the final race of the night to see what the final outcome would be.

With Pure Stock racers being spread between several tracks running the class on Sunday, four faithful competitors made the trip to Double X. In the heat race it was Shayne Healea claiming victory over Darin Porter in second, Russell Beach in third and Shannon Sullivan in fourth.

The Super Stocks took to the clay for a pair of heat races. Heat one saw Payton McDowell lead the first three laps before Joe Miller put the 409 to the point passing on the top down the back stretch. Miller would cruise along until the white flag when John Clancy would make a strong bid but Miller had the momentum on the top groove and would hold off Clancy to take the win. Clancy was a close second, Payton McDowell finished third and Eddie Keeran completed the field. Heat race two saw point leader Jody Romig take the win over Brandon Dunham in second, Tyler Crocker in third and Dusty See in fourth.

The final set of heat races were contested by the Winged Sprint Cars, the featured division on “Missouri One Call Night”. Tyler Blank started on the pole and took the lead at the drop of the green leaving the rest of the field to give chase. Eight laps later as the checkered flag fell Blank was still leading with Samuel Wagner in second, Tyler Elliott in third, Mackenzie Borchers in fourth and Russell Potter in fifth. In heat two right after the field took the green the race was halted for the car of Blake Bowers who took an easy roll off of turn two. The driver climbed from the car and was okay. On the restart Taylor Walton took the lead, Ben Brown slid off the top of turn one and Jack Wagner trying to avoid slid off the top also and rolled easily. Both drivers involved were okay. Hopefully the third time would be a charm on starting this race. On the third attempt Walton took the point with Jake Griffin in tow. The lead duo would line themselves out with Ben Brown, damaged nose and top wings both in third.

After a brief intermission it was time to go main event racing. The four that started the evening were joined by three more cars from a nearby track that suffered a rain event. The three tagged the rear of the feature line up. After a caution on the initial start Shayne Healea would take the early lead. Porter would be persistent and as Healea left the door open coming out of turn four Porter motored by to take the lead. Porter would open up a six car length advantage over Healea and Bradley McDowell in third until a lap eight caution would erase the lead. On the restart Porter would continue to hold the point with Healea in second. At the checkered it was Porter, with Healea in second, Justin McDowell in third, Preston McDowell in fourth and Russell Beach completing the top five. Rounding out the field were Bradley McDowell and Shannon Sullivan.

The Super Stock feature had the top two in division points on the front row. Joe Miller on the pole and point leader Jody Romig on the outside. Jody Romig took the lead in turn one and had his #12 machine handling well. Behind the leader Brandon Dunhm moved into the number two spot with Joe Miller and John Clancy close behind. Tyler Crocker rode in the number five spot. A caution as the field completed lap five would line the field up single file behind the leader Romig. Brandon Dunham would make short work passing the leader in turn two on the restart. John Clancy would drive into the second spot on the same lap. The remainder of the fifteen lap event saw the running order continue with Dunham picking up the win in the Hays Motorsports number 54. John Clancy finished a strong second with a late race charge, Joe Miller took third on the last lap, Jody Romig finished fourth and Tyler Crovker rounded out the top five. Completing the field were Dusty See in sixth, Eddie Keeran in seventh and Payton McDowell in eighth.

With $2000 to the winner in the Winged Sprint Cars it could be anyone’s race to win. Tyler Blank and Taylor Walton would bring the field to the green. Blank would take the lead in turn one but would slide high into the cushion in two allowing Walton to drive underneath and into the top spot. A caution for the stalled car of Tyler Elliott at the completion of lap three would bunch the field but only one lap was completed before a second caution slowed the pace again. On this restart Walton would continue to lead with Blank giving chase and Jake Griffin in third. A lap eight caution for Mackenzie Borchers brought the field single file behind the leader. Blank quickly made a power move into the lead in turn one and it was Walton giving chase. Contact between the leader Blank and the lapped car of Mackenzie Borchers led to Blank suffering a flat tire and both cars having to retire to the pit area. Taylor Walton inherited the lead and made the most of this opportunity claiming the victory. Jake Griffin drove a strong race to claim second, Samuel Wagner finished a well earned third, with Ben Brown finishing fourth and Russell Potter coming home in the fifth spot. Tyler Blank was credited with sixth, Mackenzie Borchers seventh, Tyler Elliott eighth. With the final checkered flag dropping at 10:05PM everyone could enjoy the remainder of the holiday weekend with family and friends.

Next Sunday night is the annual “Race for Riley”, Riley Hudson Memorial Race with a lot of special items for the kids. Over 50 bikes have been donated so far to be given away along with many other prizes. If you would like to donate a bike, reach out to Carol Wirts, or bring it with you next Sunday and get it to Tara, Leslie or the family and friends at the track. Four more weeks remain in the 2022 season at Double X Speedway. July 17 in Sonic night at the races, July 24 is the “Racing Back to School” night with school supply giveaways and July 31 is the Championship night.

Missouri One Call Night at Double X Speedway

California, MO

July 3, 2022

Results

Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature- 1. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 2. 0-Jake Griffin, Quincy,IL; 3. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 4. X-Ben Brown, Marshall; 5. 3P-Russell Potter, Boonville; 6. 4-Tyler Blank, California (DNF); 7. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, Marshall (DNF); 8. 49-Tyler Elliott, California (DNF); 9. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack (DNS); 10. 52-Blake Bowers, Knob Noster (DNS) 11. 00-Broc Elliott, California (DNS)

Heat 1- 1. Blank; 2. S. Wagner; 3. T. Elliott; 4. Borchers; 5. Potter

Heat 2- 1. Walton; 2. Griffin; 3. Brown; 4.J. Wagner (DNF); 5. Bowers (DNF)

Super Stocks-

Feature-1. 54-Brandon Dunham, California; 2. 8-John Clancy, California; 3. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown; 4. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 5. 19J-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 6. 83-Dusty See, Eldon (DNF); 7. 87-Eddie Keeran, California (DNF); 8. 71-Payton McDowell, Tuscumbia (DNF)

Heat 1-1. Miller; 2. Clancy; 3. McDowell; 4. Keeran

Heat 2-1. Romig; 2. Dunham; 3. Crocker; 4. See

Pure Stocks-

Feature- 1. 21-Darin Porter, California; 2. 17-Shayne Healea, California; 3. 5-Justin McDowell. Tuscumbia; 4. 26-Preston McDowell, Tuscumbia; 5. 44R-Russell Beach, Lake Ozark; 6. 88R-Bradley McDowell, Brumley (DNF); 7. 49-Shannon Sullivan, Eldon (DNF)

Heat- 1. Healea; 2. Porter; 3. Beach; 4. Sullivan;