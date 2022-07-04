Schultz, Ryun, Poe, and Burnett Score Central Missouri Speedway Holiday Weekend Victories!

Central Missouri Speedway

(Warrensburg, Missouri) A heavy track resulted in an action-packed night of racing at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) featuring the 22nd Annual Tom Wilson Memorial special events. There were 81 race teams on hand as drivers competed for special event purses and added money in the B-Mods, Pure Stocks, and POWRi Super Stock division with the POWRi Midwest Mods also competing.

Terry Schultz headlined the night with his 77th career victory by capturing the $3,000-to-win, B-Mod main. Jason Ryun picked up his 32nd career CMS victory in the Pure Stock division taking home the $1,100-to-win top prize in Pure Stocks. Aaron Poe took home his 25th career CMS victory in POWRi Super Stock action, while Casey Burnett added his name to the CMS winner’s list by claiming his first-ever POWRi Midwest Mod victory.

B-Mods – 28 Entries

Heat 1 – 10 Laps: 1. 90M-Jessie Mulich[1]; 2. 8S-Jon Sheets[3]; 3. 15-Colin Pierce[2]; 4. 55-Colson Kirk[7]; 5. 2-Hagen Stevenson[5]; 6. 52-Jimmy Borgmann[4]; 7. 23-Danny Thompson JR[6]

Heat 2 – 10 Laps: 1. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 2. 88D-Matt Dotson[2]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[4]; 4. 251M-Mike Ryun[6]; 5. 65-Kris Jackson[7]; 6. (DNF) 20-Tyler Cochran[5]; 7. (DNS) 25S-Shannon Bardwell, Jr.

Heat 3 – 10 Laps: 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[6]; 2. 190-Steven Bowers Jr[5]; 3. 12C-Stephen Clancy[3]; 4. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[4]; 5. R33-Austen Raybourn[7]; 6. 47D-Devin Saler[1]; 7. (DNF) 47W-Cody Brill[2]

Heat 4 – 10 Laps: 1. 56-Shadren Turner[6]; 2. 15E-Ryan Edde[2]; 3. 99-Brad Smith[4]; 4. 30-Rex Harris[1]; 5. 33C-Cole Moore[3]; 6. 68-Aaron Jones[5]; 7. 26J-Jace Whitt[7]

B Feature – 12 Laps (Top 7 Transfer): 1. 65-Kris Jackson[1]; 2. 33C-Cole Moore[3]; 3. R33-Austen Raybourn[2]; 4. 47W-Cody Brill[11]; 5. 2-Hagen Stevenson[4]; 6. 52-Jimmy Borgmann[6]; 7. 68-Aaron Jones[7]; 8. 23-Danny Thompson JR[8]; 9. 47D-Devin Saler[5]; 10. (DNS) 26J-Jace Whitt; 11. (DNS) 20-Tyler Cochran; 12. (DNS) 25S-Shannon Bardwell Jr.

Terry Schultz and Shadren Turner began the finale from row one with Turner moving to the front over Schultze and Jeremy Lile early in the race. By lap nine, Turner continued to lead while behind him Schultz, Lile, and Jon Sheets ran hard for second. After a caution period on lap 10, the drivers settled in for some green-flag laps. Turner and Schultz pulled away from the Sheets and Lile battle while Ryan Edde and Jessie Mulich moved forward. By lap 15, seventeenth-starting Kris Jackson moved to sixth on the grid. Sheets’ night came to an end as he retired at lap 17. By lap 19, Jackson moved to fourth overall. Lap 24 saw several incidents as it took three attempts to get to lap 25. On the restart, Jackson moved to third just behind Turner and Schultz. Turner’s night ended in a heart-breaking way as he retired to the infield with left rear wheel problems, this left Schultz to battle with Jackson for the lead; however, at lap 30, Jackson’s night ended as his car bellowed heavy liquid off turn four while running second. For the final restart it was Schultz, Lile, and Mike Ryun up front. Schultz pulled away in the closing laps while Ryun turned on the heat moving from 14th on the grid to second with one lap remaining. Schultz ultimately captured his sixth main event of the year and the big money. Ryun was second at the line followed by Lile, Mulich, Stephen Clancy, and Cody Brill.

A Feature – 35 Laps: 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[1]; 2. 251M-Mike Ryun[14]; 3. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 4. 90M-Jessie Mulich[5]; 5. 12C-Stephen Clancy[13]; 6. 47W-Cody Brill[20]; 7. 15-Colin Pierce[12]; 8. 15E-Ryan Edde[8]; 9. (DNF) 65-Kris Jackson[17]; 10. (DNF) 56-Shadren Turner[2]; 11. (DNF) 55-Colson Kirk[11]; 12. (DNF) 94-Jacob Ebert[9]; 13. (DNF) 88D-Matt Dotson[7]; 14. (DNF) 68-Aaron Jones[23]; 15. (DNF) 23-Danny Thompson JR[24]; 16. (DNF) R33-Austen Raybourn[19]; 17. (DNF) 8S-Jon Sheets[6]; 18. (DNF) 52-Jimmy Borgmann[22]; 19. (DNF) 2-Hagen Stevenson[21]; 20. (DNF) 30-Rex Harris[16]; 21. (DNF) 99-Brad Smith[10]; 22. (DNF) 190-Steven Bowers Jr[4]; 23. (DNF) 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[15]; 24. (DNS) 33C-Cole Moore

Pure Stocks – 21 Entries

Heat 1 – 10 Laps: 1. 27-Jason Ryun[1]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[5]; 3. 00-Cory Flamm[2]; 4. 30K-Cameron Kelly[7]; 5. 49K-Conrad Kauffman[3]; 6. 12-Brian Cox[4]; 7. 69R-RIchard Jameson[6]

Heat 2 – 10 Laps: 1. 38-Bobby Russell[1]; 2. 427-Nathan Vaughn[4]; 3. 89-Jonathan Evans[5]; 4. 3B-Darrin Christy[3]; 5. 28JR-Gale Harper[7]; 6. 53K-Larry Norris[2]; 7. 540-Shawn Huston[6]

Heat 3 – 10 Laps: 1. 0-Chase Galvan[3]; 2. 25X-Rodger Detherage[6]; 3. 3J-Jerett Evans[4]; 4. 105-Clint Hedge Jr[5]; 5. 19-Jack Turner[1]; 6. (DNF) 24W-Conrad Workman[2]; 7. (DNF) 1-Landon Harper[7]

Chase Galvan and Rodger Detherage began the 25-lap Pure Stock main from row one with Galvan quickly pacing the early laps. An early race yellow flag flew at lap three with Galvan then leading Jason Ryun, Spencer Reiff, and Nathan Vaughn. At the lap eight marker, Ryun was challenging Galvan for the lead as the pair pulled away from the intense battle for third between Vaughn, Reiff, and Cameron Kelly. Behind the top five, Jonathan Evans, Bobby Russell, and Cory Flamm raced hard for the sixth spot. Galvan continued to lead Ryun through lap 20, with Vaughn, Reiff, and Kelly still in pursuit. Kelly’s night came to a grinding halt on lap 21 with a frightening multi-flip accident in turn three. Thankfully Kelly was okay after the incident, which setup a four-lap dash to the finish. On the restart, Ryun grabbed the lead from Galvan, who slipped to second in a battle with Vaughn. Yellow slowed the field one more time, forcing a green, white, and checkered-flag finish. Ryun stayed in control at the front to the end of the race to collect the victory. Galvan and Vaughn collided near the end of the vent as Galvan originally crossed the line in second position with Vaughn third. Contact between the two cars after the incident ultimately led to an unfortunate disqualification for Galvan as he was assessed 10 negative conduct points, which is an automatic disqualification and loss of pay. Vaughn was second in the official rundown, followed by Reiff, Jonathan Evans, Bobby Russell, and Cory Flamm. CMS would like to thank Terry Phillips at RPM Auto Service in North Kansas City, Bobby Russell American Masonry, Soderburg Roofing, and Jerett Evans racing for adding additional purse money for the drivers.

A Feature – 25 Laps: 1. 27-Jason Ryun[4]; 2. 427-Nathan Vaughn[6]; 3. 7-Spencer Reiff[3]; 4. 89-Jonathan Evans[7]; 5. 38-Bobby Russell[5]; 6. 00-Cory Flamm[10]; 7. 3J-Jerett Evans[8]; 8. 49K-Conrad Kauffman[14]; 9. 25X-Rodger Detherage[2]; 10. 3B-Darrin Christy[12]; 11. 69R-RIchard Jameson[18]; 12. 12-Brian Cox[16]; 13. 540-Shawn Huston[19]; 14. (DNF) 30K-Cameron Kelly[9]; 15. (DNF) 53K-Larry Norris[17]; 16. (DNF) 28JR-Gale Harper[13]; 17. (DNF) 24W-Conrad Workman[20]; 18. (DNF) 19-Jack Turner[15]; 19. (DNF) 105-Clint Hedge Jr[11]; 20. (DNS) 1-Landon Harper; 21. (DQ) 0-Chase Galvan[1]

POWRi Super Stock – 14 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 04B-Clayton Campbell[1]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe[2]; 3. 14-Larry Ferris[5]; 4. X15-Bobby Ruff II[3]; 5. 94K-Chester Kaufman[7]; 6. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[6]; 7. (DNS) 77-Danny McKenzie

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 27-John Brooks[1]; 2. 25-Jay Prevete[5]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 4. 04-Blaine Ewing[4]; 5. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[7]; 6. G1-Nick Gibson[2]; 7. 07D-Mike Daughtery[6]

Jay Prevete and Clayton Campbell began the night’s 20-lap POWRi Super Stock feature event at the front of the field, but by lap three, Aaron Poe made his way to the front to lead the pack. Poe led the way through the early laps ahead of Campbell, Prevete, Larry Ferris, and John Brooks. Prevete moved closer to the front to challenge Poe at the lap nine point of the race with Campbell third, just in front of a tight battle between Brooks, Ferris, and Nick Gibson for fourth. Brooks pulled to the infield with mechanical issues at the lap 14 marker, not long after Ted Welschmeyer also retired from the event. Prevete continued to hound the leader until he made his move on lap 24, where he grabbed the lead ahead of Poe. However, Poe fought his way back around Prevete and went on to collect his track-leading seventh main-event victory of the season. Blaine Ewing advanced from eighth on the grid to finish third, Ferris had one of his strongest-ever CMS finishes in fourth ahead of Danny McKenzie and Nick Gibson.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[4]; 2. 25-Jay Prevete[1]; 3. 04-Blaine Ewing[8]; 4. 14-Larry Ferris[5]; 5. 77-Danny McKenzie[14]; 6. G1-Nick Gibson[11]; 7. (DNF) 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[10]; 8. (DNF) 27-John Brooks[3]; 9. (DNF) 10-Marc Carter[6]; 10. (DNF) X15-Bobby Ruff II[7]; 11. (DNF) 04B-Clayton Campbell[2]; 12. (DNF) 94K-Chester Kaufman[9]; 13. (DNF) 07D-Mike Daughtery[12]; 14. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[13]

CMS would like to thank Superior Auto of Sedalia, plus Purchase Farms of Green Ridge for additional purse money for the drivers.

POWRi Midwest Mods – 18 Entries

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 33-Jeremy Curless[3]; 2. 96SR-Todd Brill[5]; 3. 9-Brian Meyer[4]; 4. 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[2]; 5. 74-Bud Wallis[6]; 6. 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[1]

Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 101-Jacob Hall[3]; 2. 23B-Casey Burnett[4]; 3. 19-Tanner Calhoun[6]; 4. 41-Ashlyn Piburn[1]; 5. 07R-Kevin Rash[5]; 6. 10 4-Rodney Rash[2]

Heat 3 – 6 Laps: 1. 08P-Peyton Baker[2]; 2. 59R-Logan Rash[3]; 3. 88-Alex Dunwoodie[4]; 4. 28-Shawn Burns[5]; 5. 22-Dustin Dillon[6]; 6. (DNF) 01B-Brett Holman[1]

Grain Valley’s Jeremy Curless and Wheatland, Missouri’s Jacob Hall earned front-row starting honors for the 15-lap, POWRi Midwest Mods main event. Hall quickly assumed command of the race with Curless and Casey Burnett in hot pursuit. A yellow flag flew at lap seven with Hall then leading Burnett, and Tanner Calhoun. After racing resumed, yellow again flew at lap 11 with the top three of Hall, Burnett, and Calhoun holding down the top three just in front of Curless, and Peyton Baker. A late caution period forced a green, white, and checkered flag finish of the 15-lap race as Hall led the field to the finish to initially claim the victory. However, Hall’s car failed to pass post-race technical inspection and he was unfortunately disqualified from the feature finish. Burnett ultimately took the victory, his first-ever at CMS. Tanner Calhoun looked solid the entire race distance and came away a solid second in the final rundown. Logan Rash moved from sixth to collect third, just in front of Curless, Baker, and Shawn Burns to complete the top six.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 23B-Casey Burnett[5]; 2. 19-Tanner Calhoun[7]; 3. 59R-Logan Rash[6]; 4. 33-Jeremy Curless[1]; 5. 08P-Peyton Baker[3]; 6. 28-Shawn Burns[10]; 7. 9-Brian Meyer[8]; 8. 74-Bud Wallis[13]; 9. 07R-Kevin Rash[15]; 10. 96SR-Todd Brill[4]; 11. 10 4-Rodney Rash[17]; 12. 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[11]; 13. (DNF) 22-Dustin Dillon[14]; 14. (DNF) 01B-Brett Holman[18]; 15. (DNF) 32M-Marcus Feuerstein[16]; 16. (DNF) 88-Alex Dunwoodie[9]; 17. (DNS) 41-Ashlyn Piburn; 18. (DQ) 101-Jacob Hall[2]

As a reminder, CMS will take a week off next weekend on Saturday, July 9, but will return in a big way with another special event and the first-ever appearance by the Cash Money Super Dirt Series late models! All four CMS weekly race divisions will join the action with full race programs and championship points.

Upcoming Events:

July 9 – No Racing – Weekend Off, No Racing!

July 16 – Race #15 – Special Event – Cash Money Super Dirt Series (SDS) Late Model – Weekly Racing All Classes

July 23 – Race #16 – Pepsi Race Night Special Event – $2,000-to-Win Super Stock Showdown, (No SS Track

Points) Plus, Weekly Racing for B-Mods, Pure Stocks, and Midwest Mods

July 30 – Race #17 – Weekly Racing in All Classes + POWRi Lightning Sprints

August 6 – Race #18 – Weekly Racing in All Classes and Kid’s Night at the Speedway

August 13 – Race #19 – Joslin’s Jewelry Race Night – Weekly Racing in All Classes – Plus, Show-Me Vintage Series

August 20 – Race #20 – Weekly Racing in All Classes + POWRi Lightning Sprints