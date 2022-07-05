Lucas Dirt at Davenport Speedway this Wednesday, July 6th

Batavia, OH (July 5, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series heads to Davenport Speedway to kick off a busy stretch of racing. On Wednesday the series visits Davenport Speedway’s quarter-mile dirt track for the first time in the history of the series.

In 2005, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series did make a visit to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa, however this race was contested on the half-mile track at Davenport Speedway where Brian Birkhofer ended the night in Victory Lane.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams will compete in a full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heats, B-Main(s), and the $10,000-to-win A-Main event. In addition, the IMCA Northern Sport Mods and IMCA Late Models will also be in action.

The pit gate will open at 2:00PM CT with the general admission gate opening at 4:00PM CT. On track action will begin at 6:30PM CT with hot laps.

Track Information:

Davenport Speedway

Phone Number: 563-349-5044

Event Promoter: Ricky Kay

Location: 2815 West Locust St, Davenport, IA 52004

Directions: I-280 to exit 4, 2.9 miles east on Locust St.

Website: www.davenportiaspeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Davenport Speedway – July 6th

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and A-Main.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Event Purses:

Davenport Speedway Tuesday: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575