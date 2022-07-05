Lucas Oil Speedway back in action with Weekly Racing Series, Drag Boat KDBA Summer Thunder

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 5, 2022) – The second big doubleheader weekend of drag boats and dirt-track racing of the season arrives this week at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The Kentucky Drag Boat Association fires up a two-day program, Saturday and Sunday, with the KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas. Round one of qualifying is tentatively set to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Spectators can make it a full day of racing action by sticking around for Saturday night’s action on the dirt track. The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series resumes as KOZL Presents Veterans and Military Appreciation Night, with all veterans or military personnel admitted free with ID. Any spectator purchasing a drag boat ticket, or a two-day drag boat pass, also will gain free admittance to the dirt-track program.

The KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas will have a $38,200 purse and recorded for later airing on MAVTV Motorsports. Competing divisions will be Top Alcohol Hydro, Pro Outlaw, Top Alcohol Flat, Pro Mod, Quick Eliminator, Pro Eliminator, Pro Comp Flat, Top Eliminator, Modified Eliminator, Stock Eliminator and Personal Watercraft.

On the dirt, the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will be the evening’s featured class running for a special 25-Lap, $750 to win Main Event. Hot laps are set for 6:30 p.m. with racing at 7:05.

As part of the Veterans and Military Appreciation Night, Debrya Faria of Springfield will display here Freedom Jeep on the Midway. The jeep is air brushed by Nathan Curry in honor of military and veterans.

In the featured Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod division, six-time track champion Kris Jackson of Lebanon enters the action with a 23-point lead over Springfield’s Ryan Gillmore. The closest points battle finds Bryan White of Lebanon just two points in front of Mason Beck of Urbana in the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Car class.

Larry Ferris of Nevada has opened a 27-point cushion over Russellville’s Cole Henson in the Hermitage Lumber Late Model division. Urbana’s Dillon McCowan continues to lead the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds with a 69-point command over Dustin Hodges of Centralia.

Kids’ Pit Tour: Prior to the dirt-track racing program, flagman Mike Striegel will lead his weekly Kids’ Pit Tour on a large golf cart for youngsters ages 5-12. The kids can sign up at the Frogs Jr Fan Club on the south end of the Midway prior to 5 p.m. for a chance to go on the pit tour.

Saturday KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas schedule

7 a.m. – Registration opens

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Round 1 qualifying sportsman session

10:30 a.m. – Round 1 qualifying pro session

12:30 p.m. – Round 2 qualifying sportsman session

2 p.m. – Round 2 qualifying pro session

Saturday Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series schedule

4 p.m. – Gates open

6:30 p.m. – Hot laps

7:05 p.m. – Racing begins

Sunday KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas schedule

8 a.m. – Gates open

9 a.m. – Racing begins

Saturday Drag Boat admission:

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $27

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo $70 Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages – (6-15)

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $55

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $49

Youth Ages (6-15) 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $20

(All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area)

(All Saturday and 2-Day tickets include entry to the Dirt Track Event on Saturday night)

Sunday Drag Boat Admission

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo – $60 i(ncludes admission for 2 adults and up to 3 kids ages 6-15)

(All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area)

Dirt track admission:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) $12

Adults (16 and up) $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $12

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $35 (Click Here for more information)

Pit Pass $30

(Grandstand admission FREE with Saturday drag boat ticket or 2-day drag boat pass)

To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or to inquire about camping information, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.