STLRacing.com – 410 Wing Sprint Car Rankings – 2022 by Don Martin       7/5/2022

Below are the updated rankings after last weekend. Sheldon Haudenschild no longer holds the top spot. Brent Marks took over the top spot after dominating Pennsylvania Speedweek. He almost won 5 in a row. Marks has 8 wins on the season, and is proving to be a force wherever he is, Iowa, Ohio, Texas, and Pennsylvania it doesn’t matter. The kid is also so humble and is very appreciative of what he has. Brent is going to be a force in the coming weeks at some of these big money races. Carson Macedo holds down the third spot second spot and is right on Sheldon’s heels. Carson and Sheldon each picked up a top five last weekend at Cedar Lake. Brad Sweet holds down the 4th spot in the rankings and had two top five’s at Cedar Lake Speedway last weekend and continues to lead the World of Outlaw point standings. David Gravel sits 5th in the Rankings after a nice runner-up finish to Brock Zearfoss last weekend. This was Zearfoss first win of the season and is just sitting outside of the Top 25 Rankings. Anthony Macri slipped lost a couple of spots did not have the PA Speedweek he was hoping for. Kyle Larson moved back in the Top 10 with a couple of nice runs finishing second at Hagerstown. Jacob Allen and Rico Abreu all moved up in the Rankings. Jacob picked up his 3rd World of Outlaw win of the season and finished in the Top 5 both nights. Rico picked up a PA Speedweek win at Grandview and was fast all week.

TOP 25 Wing Sprint Cars – 7/5/2022

Brent Marks Myerstown, PA #19 Marks Murray / M&M Painting

Sheldon Haudenschild Wooster, OH #17 Stenhouse Marshall / NOS Energy

Carson Macedo Lemoore, CA #41 JJR- Tarlton / Albaugh

Brad Sweet Grass Valley, CA #49 Kasey Kahne / Napa

David Gravel Watertown, CT #2 Big Game Motorsports – Huset’s Speedway

Anthony Macri Dillsburg, PA #39 Macri Motorsports – C&D Rigging

Logan Schuchart Hanover, PA #1s Shark Racing / Drydene

Justin Peck Monrovia, IN #13 Tom Buch / Coastal

Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN #7BC Clauson Marshall / NOS Energy

Kyle Larson Elk Grove, CA #57 Silva / Finley Farms / Tarlton

James McFadden Alice Springs, NT AUS. #83 Roth Motorsports

Spencer Bayston Lebanon, IN #5 CJB Motorsports – Signing Day

Danny Dietrich Gettysburg, PA #48 Kauffman – Weikert Livestock

Donny Schatz Fargo, ND #15 Tony Stewart – Ford Performance

Brian Brown Higginsville, MO #21 BBR – Casey’s Stores

Jacob Allen Hanover, PA #1A- Shark Racing / Pells Tire

Giovanni Scelzi Fresno, CA #18 KCP Motorsports

Corey Day Clovis, CA #14 Jason Meyers / Meyers Construction

Buddy Kofoid Penngrove, CA #11 Indy Race Parts

Rico Abreu Helena, CA #24 Abreu Vineyards / Shop Rico

Hunter Schuerenberg Sikeston, MO #55 Vermeer

Dominic Scelzi Fresno, CA #41 SE Enterprises / Roth Motorsports

Aaron Reutzel Clute, TX #8 Ridge & Sons Motorsports / Toyota

Parker Price-Miller Kokomo, IN #11 Mike McGhee

Lance DeWease Fayetteville, PA #69K Kreitz Motorsports

Sprint Quick Hits

Brent Marks – 8 wins – dominated Pennsylvania Speedweek almost winning 5 in a row.

Sheldon Haudenshild -Most Win on WoO Trail and including 100K at Huset’s

Carson Macedo – second on Outlaw trail with 6 wins

Brad Sweet – World of Outlaw Point Leader

David Gravel – 2 Wins sits 4th in Outlaw standings

Anthony Macri- 13 wins on the season in PA.

Logan Schuchart – sits 5th in Woo Points

Justin Peck- Ohio Speedweek Champ – had a solid PA Speedweeks. 4 wins on the season

Tyler Courtney- All Star Point Leader with the big win at Skagit Speedway – $$$76,0000

Kyle Larson – Had a couple of solid runs at PA Speedweek including second at Hagerstown.

James McFadden – still looking for first win finished second at Huset’s 100K to win race.

Spencer Bayston- Picked up World of Outlaw win last weekend at Huset’s.

Danny Dietrich- 9 wins on the season won Selinsgrove Final night PA Speedweek.

Donny Schatz- team seems to be finding some speed has 1 win on the season 4th place finish at Cedar.

Brian Brown – Big win at Knoxville taking down the Outlaws. – 3 wins on the season

Jacob Allen – Picked up his 3rd WoO Win of the season last weekend at Cedar Lake.

Gio Scelzi – team got off to great start, slowed down, seems to be picking it back up.

Corey Day – 3 wins for this young sensation – finished 6th Skagit Finale.

Buddy Kofoid – breaks into the Top 25 Big WoO win at Huset’s Prelim.

Rico Abreu – Moved into the Top 20 – picked up PA Speedweek win Grandview – solid week.

Hunter Schuerenberg – 3 wins on the season – 2 big All-Star Wins

Dominic Scelzi- wins on the West Coast backed it up with 3rd place finish Skagit Finale.

Aaron Reutzel – Won the 410 show last weekend in Knoxville.

Parker Price-Miller – 1 All-Star win Ohio Speedweek, and win at Huset’s

Lance DeWease – 2 wins – did not have the PA Speedweek finishes he was hoping for.

In Closing, this week the WoO tour will make stops at Burlington, Iowa at 34 Raceway on Friday and Wilmont Speedway in Wisconsin on Saturday. The All-Stars are back in action this week kicking off Wednesday with the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup Race paying $25,000 to win July 6th at the Lernerville Speedway located in Sarver, Pennsylvania. The tour will spend the weekend in the state of New York for a couple of shows.

Special Note – Sprint Car Racing lost Dennis Krieger last Saturday. Dennis captured thru his lenses all types of motorsports for over 60 years. I can remember Dennis working with Circle Track in the early 80’s and his favorite racing week of the year was always Indiana Sprint Week. I am having a tough time with his passing, he was a great friend and I always looked forward to his stories during the Nationals each August. Knoxville will never be the same for me without “Photo Daddy” being in the house.

God Speed DK