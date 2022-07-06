Three Days with Over $200k on the Line at Deer Creek Speedway

Batavia, OH (July 6, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA) head to Spring Valley, MN for a co-sanctioned event with over $200,000 in prize money on the line. The NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 this weekend has increased prize money and increased excitement over three days.

Deer Creek Speedway is a 3/8-mile track that has been family owned and operated since 2001. Thursday and Friday’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/ Lucas Oil MLRA action will be a complete program of Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a $5,000-to-win main event each night, along with the USRA Modifieds paying $1,000-to-win.

Saturday’s program at Deer Creek Speedway features B-Mains and a $50,000-to-win main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/ Lucas Oil MLRA which will be lined up based on cumulative points from Thursday and Friday. The USRA Modifieds will race for $5,000-to-win on Saturday. Any Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/ Lucas Oil MLRA driver competing on Thursday and Friday will receive a minimum pay of $1,000 on Saturday provided they compete in at least a B-Main event.

In addition to the purse money at Deer Creek Speedway, the Arnie Ranta Motorsports Tough Break Award will honor Arnie Ranta for his support of Dirt Late Model Racing by awarding $1,000 to a driver that suffers bad luck each of the three nights.

Each day, the pit gates will open at 2:30PM CT, followed by general admission at 3:00PM CT. A driver’s meeting will take place at 6:00PM CT, followed by hot laps at 6:30PM CT. Tickets can be purchased in advance at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15830/deer-creek-speedway

The NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 is a charity race co-promoted by the Blooming Prairie Lions, with a 43-year history. The race was held at Chateau in Lansing, MN the first two years (1980, 1981). From 1982 to 2004 the event was held at the Steele County Fairgrounds in Owatonna, MN. In 2005 the event moved to its current home, Deer Creek Speedway.

There have been 23 different winners in the first 40 years of the event. Join in the fun after the races on Thursday and Friday nights with a DJ and live band at Deer Creek Speedway. On Saturday there will be a bean bag tournament starting at 11:00AM CT and a driver’s autograph session at 4:00PM CT.

Track Information:

Deer Creek Speedway

Phone Number: 1-877-DCS-Race or 507-754-6107

Event Promoter: Cole Queensland

Location: 25262 Highway 63, Spring Valley, MN 55975

Directions: I-90 Exit 209A, south on US-63 for approx. 11 ½ miles, entrance is on the left.

Website: www.deercreekspeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Deer Creek Speedway – July 7th

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM30s, (90) W30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s, (92) W30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and A-Main.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Deer Creek Speedway – July 8th

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM30s, (90) W30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s, (92) W30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and A-Main.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Deer Creek Speedway – July 9th

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM30s, (90) W30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s, (92) W30s, (92) LM40

*For the B-Mains, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Event Purses:

Deer Creek Speedway Thursday and Friday: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = $25,000

Deer Creek Saturday: 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,000, 6. $6,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,800, 10. $3,600, 11. $3,400, 12. $3,200, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,500, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,300, 17. $2,200, 18. $2,100, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000 = $154,000