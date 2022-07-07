Kyle Larson scores Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup for $25,000 payday

SARVER, Pa. (July 6, 2022) – Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson made it look relatively easy on Wednesday evening at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, taking command from row three before driving on to score a $25,000 payday in the 31st edition of the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup.

Impressive enough, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion was forced to outduel one of the hottest competitors on dirt, Brent Marks, in his Silver Cup quest, powering around the four-time PA Sprint Speedweek winner and PA Speedweek champion after a lap seven restart. The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory was Larson’s first of the season and the 27th of his career, officially expanding his track list to 20. In addition, Larson is now a two-time Silver Cup champion.

Brent Marks held on to finish second in the Silver Cup 30-lapper, followed by Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck, All Star Rookie of the Year contender, Chris Windom, and former Lernerville All Star winner, Hunter Schuerenberg.

“A big thanks to Paul Silva and everyone else that was here helping us tonight. There are so many people that help out Paul and this car, and it’s such a pleasure to drive,” Larson said, driver of the Folkens Brothers Trucking/FloRacing/Durst/Tarlton and Sons/No. 57. “It’s great to get back to victory lane after a few second place finishes last week. This is a special win. I like Lernerville a lot. Definitely different track conditions here tonight with a quick surface. I was able to keep a solid pace.”

Larson’s move around Marks sealed the deal, but it was his maneuver around Rico Abreu and Hunter Schuerenberg that put “Yung Money” in a position to pounce, passing each of them in the same circuit following a lap four restart.

“I knew the top was way better down in one and two,” Larson continued. “I was able to get to second then another caution came out. I was hoping Brent (Marks) wasn’t going to move up…he didn’t and I was able to get by. From that point, I was just trying to run some really hard laps out front. Our car was really good tonight.”

After an off-day on Thursday, July 7, All Star competition will resume with a two-day sweep through the Empire State, first setting aim on a visit to Ransomville Speedway in Ransomville, New York, on Friday, July 8. The Friday night showcase will award a $12,000 payday simultaneously igniting what will be the first of two New York swings for the traveling All Stars this season; the second to occur in late August.

A two-hour jaunt south will take the All Star Circuit of Champions to Stateline Speedway in Busti, New York, for a $6,000-to-win headliner on Saturday, July 9. An annual destination for “America’s Series,” Vermeer Motorsports’ Hunter Schuerenberg is the defending race winner, outrunning Zeb Wise and Justin Peck for the $6,000 share; it was Schuerenberg’s first-ever All Star victory.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

Contingency Awards/Results: Lernerville Speedway | July 6, 2022:

Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup | $25,000

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 36

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Brent Marks | 13.486

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Brent Marks | 12.642

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Logan Wagner

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Chris Windom

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Hunter Schuerenberg

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Rico Abreu

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Brent Marks

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Carson Short

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Tanner Thorson

Tezos A-Main Winner: Kyle Larson

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Tim Shaffer (+12)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Brandon Matus

Qualifying

Group (A)

7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.914; 2. 29-Logan McCandless, 13.138; 3. 97-Greg Wilson, 13.327; 4. 1-Logan Wagner, 13.330; 5. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr., 13.364; 6. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.371; 7. 49x-Tanner Thorson, 13.409; 8. 11B-Carl Bowser, 13.447; 9. 32-Adam Kekich, 13.529; 10. 4K-William Kiley, .

Group (B)

57-Kyle Larson, 13.074; 2. 19-Chris Windom, 13.117; 3. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.180; 4. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.320; 5. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.373; 6. 12-Darin Gallagher, 13.525; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner, 13.654; 8. 23-Darren Pifer, 13.686; 9. 33M-Brent Matus, 13.857

Group (C)

19M-Brent Marks, 12.642; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.959; 3. 2-AJ Flick, 13.082; 4. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.089; 5. 4-Cap Henry, 13.193; 6. O8-Dan Kuriger, 13.311; 7. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.363; 8. 13M-Brandon Matus, 13.403; 9. 36AU-Eddie Lumber, 13.781

Group (D)

17-Carson Short, 12.928; 2. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.934; 3. 13-Justin Peck, 12.982; 4. 10-Zeb Wise, 12.988; 5. 91T-Cale Thomas, 13.014; 6. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny, 13.026; 7. 11-Parker Price Miller, 13.152; 8. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.167; 9. 101-Lachlan McHugh, 13.173

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1-Logan Wagner [3]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]; 3. 42-Sye Lynch [6]; 4. 97-Greg Wilson [2]; 5. 29-Logan McCandless [1]; 6. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr. [5]; 7. 49x-Tanner Thorson [7]; 8. 32-Adam Kekich [9]; 9. 4K-William Kiley [10]; 10. 11B-Carl Bowser [8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

19-Chris Windom [1]; 2. 57-Kyle Larson [4]; 3. 20B-Cody Bova [3]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog [2]; 5. 22-Brandon Spithaler [5]; 6. 12-Darin Gallagher [6]; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner [7]; 8. 33M-Brent Matus [9]; 9. 23-Darren Pifer [8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

55-Hunter Schuerenberg [1]; 2. 2-AJ Flick [2]; 3. 19M-Brent Marks [4]; 4. 4-Cap Henry [5]; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [7]; 6. 28-Tim Shaffer [3]; 7. 13M-Brandon Matus [8]; 8. 36AU-Eddie Lumber [9]; 9. O8-Dan Kuriger [6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

24-Rico Abreu [1]; 2. 13-Justin Peck [2]; 3. 10-Zeb Wise [3]; 4. 91T-Cale Thomas [5]; 5. 11-Parker Price Miller [7]; 6. 17-Carson Short [4]; 7. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny [6]; 8. 81-Lee Jacobs [8]; 9. 101-Lachlan McHugh [9]

Dash (6 Laps)

19M-Brent Marks [2]; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [4]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [3]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu [1]; 5. 19-Chris Windom [5]; 6. 57-Kyle Larson [7]; 7. 13-Justin Peck [8]; 8. 1-Logan Wagner [6]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

17-Carson Short [1]; 2. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny [2]; 3. 28-Tim Shaffer [3]; 4. 13M-Brandon Matus [6]; 5. 49x-Tanner Thorson [7]; 6. 101-Lachlan McHugh [13]; 7. 32-Adam Kekich [10]; 8. 38-Leyton Wagner [8]; 9. 81-Lee Jacobs [9]; 10. 11B-Carl Bowser [17]; 11. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr. [4]; 12. 33M-Brent Matus [12]; 13. 4K-William Kiley [16]; 14. 36AU-Eddie Lumber [11]

A-main (30 Laps)

57-Kyle Larson [6]; 2. 19M-Brent Marks [1]; 3. 13-Justin Peck [7]; 4. 19-Chris Windom [5]; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [2]; 6. 10-Zeb Wise [10]; 7. 24-Rico Abreu [4]; 8. 4-Cap Henry [15]; 9. 17B-Bill Balog [14]; 10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [3]; 11. 28-Tim Shaffer [23]; 12. 2-AJ Flick [9]; 13. 11-Parker Price Miller [18]; 14. 1AU-Marcus Dumesny [22]; 15. 22-Brandon Spithaler [20]; 16. 17-Carson Short [21]; 17. 97-Greg Wilson [16]; 18. 12-Darin Gallagher [25]; 19. 20B-Cody Bova [11]; 20. 29-Logan McCandless [17]; 21. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [19]; 22. 91T-Cale Thomas [13]; 23. 13M-Brandon Matus [24]; 24. 1-Logan Wagner [8]; 25. 42-Sye Lynch [12] Lap Leaders: Brent Marks (1-6), Kyle Larson (7-30)

