O’Neal Wins a Dandy at Davenport Speedway

Davenport, IA (July 6, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series made its first appearance in 17 years on Wednesday night at the Davenport Speedway and it did not disappoint. Hudson O’Neal scored what will be a contender for race of the year as he barely held off Brandon Overton for his first series win of 2022.

O’Neal took the lead for good on lap 34 and beat Overton by just .589 seconds at the stripe to become the 16th different winner on the series tour this year. Mike Marlar, like O’Neal and Overton, led during the race but finished in third followed by Jimmy Owens and Spencer Hughes.

O’Neal in only his second ever appearance at Davenport is now two-for-two at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds track as he also went to victory lane last July 27 over Overton.

O’Neal jumped to the lead at the start of the 40-lap event, but his lead was short-lived as Overton, who started from the pole took over the lead. Overton held the top spot until the high side running Marlar grabbed the lead on the 13th lap.

Marlar extended his lead over O’Neal and Overton as traffic came into play. O’Neal would take the low route in passing Marlar with six laps to go. Overton followed suit dropping Marlar to third in the closing laps.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 14th time in his career O’Neal, who finished second in last year’s championship points race continues to make strides with his team. “I am feeling a lot of emotions right now. My team has kept digging and digging. I have an awesome support system behind me. It’s nice to finally show what we can do. I am just so excited to get to July and get our first win. It’s tested our patience a lot; we just never give up.”

“We all raced right there the whole race; it was awesome. I just kept trying to pay attention to my signals. I heard them outside of me a couple of times. I tried the top there for one or two laps and it wasn’t any good. I just moved down to the bottom, and I knew if I didn’t miss that bottom, I was going to be ok. I wish they had 10 more races here,” said the 21-year-old Indiana native.

Overton picked up the runner slot just missing a clean sweep for the night. “This is an awesome racetrack. It’s hard to go anywhere and race like this. Thanks to the Kays for bringing Lucas Oil back. Man, it’s a really fun place and its refreshing for sure. Congrats to Hudson, he was patient. I moved down through the middle, but he was way down there.”

Marlar, who returned to the state of Iowa for the first time since winning his third Lucas Oil Knoxville Late Model Nationals last September, finished in third. “It was an awesome race. I want to thank the Kay family they have done an awesome job with this racetrack. This dirt has a little more grip in it than Knoxville. It’s a little different, but still an awesome track. I used to enjoy racing on the big track as well. We were three-wide on lap 20 and three wide with three to go. My car didn’t run the bottom good; it just kind of skates up the track. The racetrack was just unbelievable.”

The winner’s Roger Sellers owned Double Down Motorsports Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Lazyday’s RV, O’Neal’s Salvage and Recycling, Lucas Oil Products, Smoky Mountain Speedway, WR1 Sim Chassis, Dynamic Drivelines and Integra Racing Shocks.

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Ricky Thornton Jr., Ryan Gustin, Brandon Sheppard, and Daulton Wilson.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Wednesday, July 6th, 2022

Davenport Speedway – Davenport, IA

37 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS

A-Main (40 Laps): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar[2]; 4. 20-Jimmy Owens[9]; 5. 11-Spencer Hughes[6]; 6. 39-Tim McCreadie[8]; 7. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[23]; 8. 19R-Ryan Gustin[17]; 9. 1-Brandon Sheppard[12]; 10. 18D-Daulton Wilson[24]; 11. 8-Kyle Strickler[5]; 12. 16-Tyler Bruening[21]; 13. 97-Cade Dillard[20]; 14. 58-Garrett Alberson[11]; 15. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 16. 18H-Nick Hoffman[14]; 17. 1ST-Johnny Scott[22]; 18. 7-Ross Robinson[16]; 19. 1T-Tyler Erb[13]; 20. 18-Shannon Babb[15]; 21. 32S-Chris Simpson[10]; 22. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[7]; 23. 7W-Ricky Weiss[19]; 24. 25-Chad Simpson[18]

B-Main 1 FAST Shafts (10 Laps): 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin[2]; 2. 7W-Ricky Weiss[1]; 3. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 4. 15K-Justin Kay[6]; 5. 18D-Daulton Wilson[3]; 6. 51-Matt Furman[7]; 7. 15-Justin Duty[11]; 8. 43-Derrick Stewart[5]; 9. 22-Charlie McKenna[10]; 10. 40C-Joel Callahan[8]; 11. 10J-Jeff Tharp[9]

B-Main 2 UNOH (10 Laps): 1. 25-Chad Simpson[1]; 2. 97-Cade Dillard[2]; 3. 1ST-Johnny Scott[3]; 4. 21B-Rich Bell[5]; 5. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[4]; 6. 29D-Spencer Diercks[7]; 7. 29-Larry Grube[8]; 8. T22-Tegan Evans[9]; 9. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[6]; 10. (DNS) 42-Johnathan Huston

Heat 1 Penske Shocks (8 Laps): 1. 76-Brandon Overton[1]; 2. 8-Kyle Strickler[2]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[5]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[6]; 5. 7W-Ricky Weiss[4]; 6. 18D-Daulton Wilson[3]; 7. 43-Derrick Stewart[10]; 8. 51-Matt Furman[9]; 9. 10J-Jeff Tharp[7]; 10. 15-Justin Duty[8]

Heat 2 Summit Racing Equipment (8 Laps): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 2. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[3]; 3. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 4. 18-Shannon Babb[4]; 5. 19R-Ryan Gustin[5]; 6. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 7. 15K-Justin Kay[9]; 8. 40C-Joel Callahan[7]; 9. 22-Charlie McKenna[8]

Heat 3 Simpson Race Products (8 Laps): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[1]; 2. 11-Spencer Hughes[2]; 3. 32S-Chris Simpson[5]; 4. 18H-Nick Hoffman[4]; 5. 25-Chad Simpson[3]; 6. 1ST-Johnny Scott[7]; 7. 21B-Rich Bell[8]; 8. 29D-Spencer Diercks[6]; 9. T22-Tegan Evans[9]

Heat 4 Ohlins Shocks (8 Laps): 1. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[1]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[5]; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 4. 7-Ross Robinson[3]; 5. 97-Cade Dillard[4]; 6. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[7]; 7. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[6]; 8. 29-Larry Grube[8]; 9. (DNS) 42-Johnathan Huston

Time Trials – GROUP A: 1. 76-Brandon Overton, 00:13.617[19]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:13.632[2]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler, 00:13.781[4]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:13.821[9]; 5. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:13.854[17]; 6. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr, 00:13.903[10]; 7. 7W-Ricky Weiss, 00:13.966[16]; 8. 18-Shannon Babb, 00:13.985[5]; 9. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:13.986[7]; 10. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 00:13.997[6]; 11. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:14.029[1]; 12. 16-Tyler Bruening, 00:14.107[14]; 13. 10J-Jeff Tharp, 00:14.228[13]; 14. 40C-Joel Callahan, 00:14.232[8]; 15. 15-Justin Duty, 00:14.365[18]; 16. 22-Charlie McKenna, 00:14.461[15]; 17. 51-Matt Furman, 00:14.468[12]; 18. 15K-Justin Kay, 00:14.863[11]; 19. 43-Derrick Stewart, 00:15.078[3]

Time Trials – GROUP B: 1. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:13.626[1]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:13.665[13]; 3. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:13.776[6]; 4. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:13.798[5]; 5. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:13.859[8]; 6. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:13.860[4]; 7. 18H-Nick Hoffman, 00:13.900[14]; 8. 97-Cade Dillard, 00:13.939[9]; 9. 32S-Chris Simpson, 00:13.964[11]; 10. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:14.012[15]; 11. 29D-Spencer Diercks, 00:14.024[7]; 12. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:14.025[10]; 13. 1ST-Johnny Scott, 00:14.084[12]; 14. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck, 00:14.118[2]; 15. 21B-Rich Bell, 00:14.187[16]; 16. 29-Larry Grube, 00:14.763[3]; 17. T22-Tegan Evans, 00:15.776[18]; 18. 42-Johnathan Huston, 00:59.999[17]

Hot Laps 1: 1. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:14.615[9]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:14.708[2]; 3. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr, 00:14.943[10]; 4. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 00:14.976[6]; 5. 18-Shannon Babb, 00:15.021[5]; 6. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:15.070[7]; 7. 40C-Joel Callahan, 00:15.090[8]; 8. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:15.108[1]; 9. 8-Kyle Strickler, 00:15.148[4]; 10. 43-Derrick Stewart, 00:15.704[3]

Hot Laps 2: 1. 76-Brandon Overton, 00:14.418[9]; 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:14.656[7]; 3. 7W-Ricky Weiss, 00:14.737[6]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening, 00:14.769[4]; 5. 51-Matt Furman, 00:14.828[2]; 6. 10J-Jeff Tharp, 00:14.889[3]; 7. 15-Justin Duty, 00:14.898[8]; 8. 22-Charlie McKenna, 00:15.250[5]; 9. 15K-Justin Kay, 00:15.594[1]

Hot Laps 3: 1. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:14.030[1]; 2. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:14.323[6]; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:14.357[5]; 4. 97-Cade Dillard, 00:14.385[9]; 5. 29D-Spencer Diercks, 00:14.404[7]; 6. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:14.482[8]; 7. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:14.536[4]; 8. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck, 00:14.908[2]; 9. 29-Larry Grube, 00:15.143[3]

Hot Laps 4: 1. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:14.081[4]; 2. 32S-Chris Simpson, 00:14.180[2]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:14.287[1]; 4. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:14.345[6]; 5. 21B-Rich Bell, 00:14.431[7]; 6. 1ST-Johnny Scott, 00:14.465[3]; 7. 42-Johnathan Huston, 00:15.100[8]; 8. 18H-Nick Hoffman, 00:15.161[5]; 9. T22-Tegan Evans, 00:15.610[9]

19 entries IMCA LATE MODELS – PETERSEN PLUMBING A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 15K-Justin Kay[12]; 2. 07-Matt Ryan[4]; 3. W56-Gary Webb[2]; 4. 10-Jacob Waterman[5]; 5. 40-Joel Callahan[7]; 6. 65-Chuck Hanna[17]; 7. 92-Dustin Schram[3]; 8. 7-Andy Nezworski[18]; 9. 77-Joe Beal[14]; 10. 23-Todd Van Tassel[9]; 11. 8L-Chris Lawrence[6]; 12. 12-Don Pataska[13]; 13. 70-Mack Mulvany[10]; 14. 1H-Mike Haines[1]; 15. 35-Ryan Claeys[16]; 16. 96-Anthony Franklin[8]; 17. 42-Fred Remley[11]; 18. 5-Keith Haislip[19]; 19. 19-Kelly Pestka[15] Heat 1 – Top 4 Redraw (10 Laps): 1. 15K-Justin Kay[2]; 2. 92-Dustin Schram[1]; 3. 10-Jacob Waterman[5]; 4. 70-Mack Mulvany[3]; 5. 12-Don Pataska[4]; 6. 35-Ryan Claeys[6]; 7. 5-Keith Haislip[7] Heat 2 – Top 4 Redraw (10 Laps): 1. 40-Joel Callahan[1]; 2. 23-Todd Van Tassel[3]; 3. 96-Anthony Franklin[5]; 4. 1H-Mike Haines[6]; 5. 77-Joe Beal[4]; 6. 65-Chuck Hanna[2] Heat 3 – Top 4 Redraw (10 Laps): 1. W56-Gary Webb[2]; 2. 07-Matt Ryan[3]; 3. 42-Fred Remley[6]; 4. 8L-Chris Lawrence[1]; 5. 19-Kelly Pestka[5]; 6. 7-Andy Nezworski[4]