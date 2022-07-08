Madden Takes Thursday Night Preliminary Feature at Deer Creek

SPRING VALLEY, MN (July 7, 2022) – Chris Madden snuck by Brandon Sheppard and Jonathan Davenport with five laps to go to win the 25-lap preliminary feature on Thursday night at Deer Creek Speedway. It was Madden’s first race back after winning last month’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned Mountain Moonshine Classic at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Tennessee.

Madden came from the eleventh starting spot using the low line around the 3/8-mile high-banked oval. Sheppard came home in second followed by Davenport, Tim McCreadie, and Mike Marlar.

Sheppard took the lead at the start of the main event. He and Davenport ran one-two in the race trading sliders in an exciting battle for the top spot. Madden was utilizing the very bottom of the racing surface as he from third to the lead in a single lap to take the win.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the third time in 2022, Madden still showed signs of recovering from a bout with pneumonia the last few weeks. “I just figured out a good line right there where I didn’t have to stop entering to get off the corner on the bottom. My car was good enough to lay out and turn and go back to the bottom and leave the bottom as fast as the top where they were running. In one and two I think we were about even with those guys in three and four I was better.”

“I am still down on my strength. We are still working on it. I’ve got a great family at home and a great wife who took care of me while I was home,” said the 47-year-old South Carolina native who is the midst of the best season of his racing career.

Sheppard, who led more laps than anyone during the feature saw his battle with Davenport upstaged by Madden’s late race run to the front. “Our car was really good there. I felt like I was going a little bit hard there early. I think it got my tires hot there. I could take off really good on the restarts and get rolling there and after that last one me and JD started sliding each other and that was a lot of fun. Then Madden sneak attacked us there. It was a good race. We were right there with them at the end. After I started hustling there at the end, I thought I should have been doing that the whole time.”

Davenport, the 3-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion rounded out the podium in third. “He [Madden] snookered us on the bottom. I felt I had a really good car especially the longer we ran the better we got. I felt like I really got a run-on Sheppard there, so I was going to try and break his momentum and I didn’t really realize Chris was quite that close to us.”

The winner’s Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Drydene Performance Products, Henderson Amusement, Franklin Enterprises, Penske Racing Shocks, Millwood Plumbing, VP Fuels, Worley Monument, DirtCar Lift, Davis Diesel Service, and Swift Springs.

Completing the top ten were Brandon Overton, Ricky Weiss, Johnny Scott, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Jimmy Owens.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 – Prelim Night 1

Thursday, July 7th, 2022

Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN

41 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS A-Main: Gopher 50 Night 1 (25 Laps): 1. 44M-Chris Madden[11]; 2. 1-Brandon Sheppard[1]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[4]; 4. 39-Tim McCreadie[7]; 5. 157-Mike Marlar[3]; 6. 76-Brandon Overton[5]; 7. 7W-Ricky Weiss[20]; 8. 1ST-Johnny Scott[9]; 9. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[18]; 10. 20-Jimmy Owens[13]; 11. 25-Chad Simpson[17]; 12. 1T-Tyler Erb[16]; 13. 19R-Ryan Gustin[8]; 14. B1-Brent Larson[22]; 15. 71-Hudson O’Neal[19]; 16. 58-Garrett Alberson[21]; 17. 77-Jared Hawkins[23]; 18. 18D-Daulton Wilson[14]; 19. 7X-Jesse Glenz[24]; 20. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 21. 0-Scott Bloomquist[10]; 22. 18J-Chase Junghans[12]; 23. 32S-Chris Simpson[2]; 24. 97-Cade Dillard[15] B-Main 1 FAST Shafts (10 Laps): 1. 25-Chad Simpson[2]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[1]; 3. 58-Garrett Alberson[3]; 4. 77-Jared Hawkins[7]; 5. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[10]; 6. 49T-Jake Timm[5]; 7. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[9]; 8. 78S-Steve Stultz[13]; 9. 10-Paul Parker[8]; 10. 16-Tyler Bruening[11]; 11. 29-Larry Grube[12]; 12. 7-Ross Robinson[6]; 13. (DNS) 19-Dustin Sorensen B-Main 2 UNOH (10 Laps): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 2. 7W-Ricky Weiss[3]; 3. B1-Brent Larson[5]; 4. 7X-Jesse Glenz[8]; 5. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh[10]; 6. 25C-Shane Clanton[4]; 7. 40B-Kyle Bronson[7]; 8. 90-Lance Matthees[12]; 9. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[9]; 10. 11-Spencer Hughes[6]; 11. 8-Kyle Strickler[1]; 12. 55C-Chad Mahder[11] Heat 1 Penske Shocks (8 Laps): 1. 1-Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[2]; 3. 1ST-Johnny Scott[3]; 4. 20-Jimmy Owens[5]; 5. 71-Hudson O’Neal[6]; 6. 58-Garrett Alberson[8]; 7. 49T-Jake Timm[7]; 8. 77-Jared Hawkins[9]; 9. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 10. 16-Tyler Bruening[10]; 11. 78S-Steve Stultz[11] Heat 2 Summit Racing Equipment (8 Laps): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[4]; 3. 44M-Chris Madden[1]; 4. 97-Cade Dillard[3]; 5. 25-Chad Simpson[8]; 6. 19-Dustin Sorensen[5]; 7. 7-Ross Robinson[10]; 8. 10-Paul Parker[9]; 9. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[7]; 10. 29-Larry Grube[6] Heat 3 Simpson Race Products (8 Laps): 1. 32S-Chris Simpson[1]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 3. 0-Scott Bloomquist[5]; 4. 18D-Daulton Wilson[8]; 5. 8-Kyle Strickler[3]; 6. 7W-Ricky Weiss[6]; 7. B1-Brent Larson[9]; 8. 40B-Kyle Bronson[7]; 9. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[10]; 10. (DNF) 55C-Chad Mahder[4] Heat 4 Ohlins Shocks (8 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 2. 19R-Ryan Gustin[1]; 3. 18J-Chase Junghans[4]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 5. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[8]; 6. 25C-Shane Clanton[6]; 7. 11-Spencer Hughes[3]; 8. 7X-Jesse Glenz[9]; 9. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh[7]; 10. 90-Lance Matthees[10] Time Trials – GROUP A: 1. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:14.241[1]; 2. 44M-Chris Madden, 00:14.277[12]; 3. 76-Brandon Overton, 00:14.322[3]; 4. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:14.368[11]; 5. 1ST-Johnny Scott, 00:14.447[5]; 6. 97-Cade Dillard, 00:14.456[14]; 7. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:14.520[10]; 8. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:14.556[20]; 9. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:14.696[9]; 10. 19-Dustin Sorensen, 00:14.711[13]; 11. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:14.748[15]; 12. 29-Larry Grube, 00:14.779[4]; 13. 49T-Jake Timm, 00:14.783[19]; 14. 76B-Blair Nothdurft, 00:14.792[16]; 15. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:14.868[17]; 16. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:14.871[18]; 17. 77-Jared Hawkins, 00:14.879[8]; 18. 10-Paul Parker, 00:14.889[6]; 19. 16-Tyler Bruening, 00:14.901[7]; 20. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:14.984[21]; 21. 78S-Steve Stultz, 00:15.485[2] Time Trials – GROUP B: 1. 32S-Chris Simpson, 00:14.669[1]; 2. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 00:14.686[5]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott, 00:14.704[3]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:14.761[19]; 5. 8-Kyle Strickler, 00:14.846[16]; 6. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:14.886[18]; 7. 55C-Chad Mahder, 00:14.941[12]; 8. 18J-Chase Junghans, 00:14.969[6]; 9. 0-Scott Bloomquist, 00:14.975[4]; 10. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:14.995[13]; 11. 7W-Ricky Weiss, 00:15.037[11]; 12. 25C-Shane Clanton, 00:15.082[7]; 13. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 00:15.105[14]; 14. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh, 00:15.134[9]; 15. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:15.136[17]; 16. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:15.183[2]; 17. B1-Brent Larson, 00:15.394[20]; 18. 7X-Jesse Glenz, 00:15.524[8]; 19. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck, 00:15.615[15]; 20. 90-Lance Matthees, 00:15.829[10] Hot Laps 1: 1. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:15.264[9]; 2. 1ST-Johnny Scott, 00:15.301[5]; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:15.503[1]; 4. 77-Jared Hawkins, 00:16.014[8]; 5. 10-Paul Parker, 00:16.536[6]; 6. 76-Brandon Overton, 00:16.770[3]; 7. 78S-Steve Stultz, 00:16.904[2]; 8. 29-Larry Grube, 00:17.560[4]; 9. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:17.683[11]; 10. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:40.532[10]; 11. 16-Tyler Bruening, 00:40.532[7] Hot Laps 2: 1. 44M-Chris Madden, 00:14.823[1]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:14.852[9]; 3. 97-Cade Dillard, 00:14.957[3]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:15.044[4]; 5. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:15.135[10]; 6. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:15.261[6]; 7. 49T-Jake Timm, 00:15.286[8]; 8. 76B-Blair Nothdurft, 00:15.334[5]; 9. 19-Dustin Sorensen, 00:15.850[2]; 10. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:15.988[7] Hot Laps 3: 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 00:14.705[5]; 2. 32S-Chris Simpson, 00:14.793[1]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott, 00:14.864[3]; 4. 25C-Shane Clanton, 00:14.899[7]; 5. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh, 00:14.936[9]; 6. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:14.943[2]; 7. 0-Scott Bloomquist, 00:15.023[4]; 8. 7X-Jesse Glenz, 00:15.110[8]; 9. 90-Lance Matthees, 00:15.859[10]; 10. (DNS) 18J-Chase Junghans, 00:15.859 Hot Laps 4: 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:14.614[9]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 00:14.727[4]; 3. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:14.736[8]; 4. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:14.797[7]; 5. B1-Brent Larson, 00:14.817[10]; 6. 8-Kyle Strickler, 00:14.932[6]; 7. 55C-Chad Mahder, 00:14.994[2]; 8. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:15.014[3]; 9. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck, 00:15.240[5]; 10. 7W-Ricky Weiss, 00:15.240[1]