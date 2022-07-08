Rain Reschedules Summer Nationals at Farmer City to July 15

POSTPONED: Rain Reschedules Summer Nationals at Farmer City to July 15

 

FARMER CITY, IL – July 8, 2022 – Due to heavy rainfall from thunderstorms in the area throughout Friday morning, DIRTcar and Farmer City Raceway officials have been forced to postpone the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events to Friday, July 15.

 

Illinois-Indiana Week now begins competition with a visit to Highland Speedway on Saturday, July 9.

 

For further updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals.com or follow the tours on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

Related posts:

  1. Rain Postpones Remainder of Summer Nationals Race at Peoria to July 21
  2. Erb Slides to DIRTcar Summer Nationals Victory at Farmer City
  3. Rain Pushes Summer Nationals ‘Hell Tour’ Event at Brownstown Speedway to July 12
  4. Peoria Makeup Postponed to July 30
  5. Fayette County Speedway gets Summer Nationals makeup date for this Saturday, July 6th
  6. Jason Feger wins Farmer City Raceway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR