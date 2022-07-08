POSTPONED: Rain Reschedules Summer Nationals at Farmer City to July 15

FARMER CITY, IL – July 8, 2022 – Due to heavy rainfall from thunderstorms in the area throughout Friday morning, DIRTcar and Farmer City Raceway officials have been forced to postpone the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events to Friday, July 15.

Illinois-Indiana Week now begins competition with a visit to Highland Speedway on Saturday, July 9.

For further updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals.com or follow the tours on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.