Schultz captures USRA B-Mod headliner at Lucas Oil Speedway’s Veterans and Military Appreciation Night

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 9, 2022) – Terry Schultz led wire-to-wire to capture the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod 25-lap feature, the headline event Saturday night on Lucas Oil Speedway’s Veterans and Military Appreciation Night.

Other feature winners on the program presented by KOZL were Justin Wells (Hermitage Lumber Late Models), Rob White (O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars) and Dustin Hodges (Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds).

Schultz, of Sedalia, won for the seventh time overall in 2022. After a pair of fourth-place feature runs earlier in the season at Lucas Oil Speedway, Schultz said it was sweet to break through in the tough field.

“We’ve had a good car for a long time,” Schultz said. “I’ve got to thank Bobby and Sherry (Russell) for letting me drive it. We’ve been right up near the top two or three all the time, but just hadn’t been able to get one here.”

After two mishaps before an official lap could be completed, Schultz grabbed the lead from fellow front-row starter Colson Kirk with JC Morton running third.

Six-time track champion and 2022 points leader Kris Jackson started eighth in the feature but already advanced four spots when a caution stacked the field after lap six. Meanwhile, Andy Bryant also was zooming through the field after his heat-race win was went away due to a technical disqualification and he was fifth by lap eight after starting 20th.

But Bryant would advance no further and neither would Jackson. The race remained caution-free the rest of the way and Schultz held on for his first Lucas Oil Speedway feature win of the season.

Schultz beat Kirk by 1.1 seconds with Morton capturing third, Jackson taking fourth and Bryant a distant fifth.

Wells takes another Late Model feature: Justin Wells picked up his second feature win in two attempts in the Hermitage Lumber Late Model division, beating Larry Ferris by 1.9 seconds.

Fifth-starting Wells, of Aurora, took over the lead with seven laps remaining and turned a close battle into a comfortable win by stretching his command over the final few laps.

“It feels great come out, in front of this crowd, and win at Lucas Oil Speedway,” Wells said. “It’s been a tough couple of years for us. We haven’t won a whole lot. We’ve been promoting (races) instead of racing. We decided to go back to racing this year and we’re starting to reap the benefits.”

Pole-starting Dalton Imhoff led the first three laps before being sandwiched between Ferris and Wells on lap four as Ferris sailed around the outside to take the lead and Wells went low to claim second.

Ferris and Wells then separated from the field and battled side-by-side for the lead with Wells working the bottom just as he did in a June 30 feature win.

Wells finally slipped past Ferris coming out of turn four on lap 13 and he drove away from there, picking through lapped traffic, to make it two wins in a row.

“Larry’s a great competitor and we never touched once,” Wells said. “We had a good race for the lead and I thought Larry had us covered there for a little bit. I had to switch up my line just a little.

“I think this is (feature win) number 91 on this car. It’s a 2006 model car. It just keeps going and going.”

Tucker Cox finished third with Bryon Allison fourth and Larry Jones wound up fifth.

Rob White earns narrow Stock Cars triumph: Scoring his first O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars feature win of the season, Rob White held off fellow Lebanon resided William Garner by less than a half-second.

Rob White went around the outside of Christopher Sawyer for the lead on lap four after Sawyer led the opening four laps. Garner moved in second one lap later and engaged White for the lead, sticking to the back bumper of the leader until the end as the race clicked off caution-free over the final 18 laps.

White held on to prevail by .411 seconds or about a car length.

“I think us Lebanon boys got 1-2-3 tonight,” White said in victory lane. “I’d like to thank my family. My wife’s not here, but I want to thank her and … just everybody that helps. This is awesome.”

Bryan White, Rob’s son, finished third with David Hendrix fourth and Ed Griggs in fifth.

Late pass sends Hodges to USRA Modified win: Dustin Hodges worked and worked and could not get by leader Eric Turner on the outside. So Hodges switched strategy coming to the white flag and made a diving, low-side pass for the lead.

The Centralia driver made the pass hold up, going on to beat Turner by .673 seconds to score the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified victory for his first Lucas Oil Speedway win.

“We’ve been working hard on getting it done here at Lucas Oil Speedway for many, many years and finally got it,” Hodges said.

Front-row starting Cody Brill beat Turner on the drop of the green and led the first five laps before Turner gained the top spot on lap six with Hodges moving into the runner-up position by circuit 10 of the 20-lapper.

Hodges could get alongside Turner on the outside in turns three and four, but couldn’t get past. He said he looked up at the video board with laps running out and knew he had to do something.

“Man, I knew I was way faster than he was and I was just trying to do it up through the middle,” Hodges said. “He kept drifting all the way up. I didn’t want to get into him. I knew I was running out of laps so I had to take it.

“The car is phenomenal right now. That’s two-for-two for the weekend. It’s awesome.”

Hodges also won on Friday night at Callaway Speedway. He has six feature wins overall this season.

Brill finished third with Tracy Wolf fourth and Jason Pursley fifth. Points leader Dillon McCowan, who was DQ’d in tech after a heat-race win, started 14th and rallied for sixth.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (July 9, 2022)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A Feature – 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 55-Colson Kirk[1]; 3. 18-JC Morton[3]; 4. 65-Kris Jackson[8]; 5. 28-Andy Bryant[20]; 6. 66-Ryan Gillmore[9]; 7. 98A-Kenton Allen[7]; 8. 24L-Dakota Lowe[4]; 9. 8S-Jon Sheets[12]; 10. 42J-Donnie Jackson[11]; 11. 2-Quentin Taylor[17]; 12. 34-Mark Schafman[19]; 13. 21-Greg Scheffler[5]; 14. 98-Christopher Watts[14]; 15. 39-Dwight Brown[15]; 16. (DNF) 0K-Tracy Killian[13]; 17. (DNF) 25G-James Gish[16]; 18. (DNF) 15-Ryan Edde[6]; 19. (DNF) 05-Jeremy Lile[10]; 20. (DNS) 00-Jim Moody

Heat 1 – 1. 55-Colson Kirk[7]; 2. 98A-Kenton Allen[2]; 3. 15-Ryan Edde[6]; 4. 05-Jeremy Lile[1]; 5. 0K-Tracy Killian[3]; 6. 25G-James Gish[5]; 7. (DNF) 00-Jim Moody[4]

Heat 2 – 1. 18-JC Morton[5]; 2. 66-Ryan Gillmore[3]; 3. 8S-Jon Sheets[2]; 4. 24L-Dakota Lowe[6]; 5. (DQ) 28-Andy Bryant[4]; 6. (DQ) 34-Mark Schafman[1]

Heat 3 – 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[6]; 2. 21-Greg Scheffler[3]; 3. 65-Kris Jackson[5]; 4. 42J-Donnie Jackson[1]; 5. 98-Christopher Watts[4]; 6. 39-Dwight Brown[7]; 7. (DNF) 2-Quentin Taylor[2]

Hermitage Lumber Late Models

A Feature – 1. 98-Justin Wells[5]; 2. 51-Larry Ferris[2]; 3. 1T-Tucker Cox[6]; 4. 1A-Bryon Allison[4]; 5. 99-Larry Jones[7]; 6. 72-JC Morton[12]; 7. 00-Matt Becker[3]; 8. 7J-Jake Morris[10]; 9. 96-Dalton Imhoff[1]; 10. 0X-Jason Sivils[9]; 11. 6-Bob Cummings[11]; 12. (DNF) 90-Joe Walkenhorst[8]

Ozarks Coca-Cola Heat 1 – 1. 51-Larry Ferris[2]; 2. 00-Matt Becker[1]; 3. 1T-Tucker Cox[3]; 4. 90-Joe Walkenhorst[4]; 5. 0X-Jason Sivils[6]; 6. 6-Bob Cummings[5]

Ozarks Coca-Cola Heat 2 – 1. 96-Dalton Imhoff[3]; 2. 1A-Bryon Allison[2]; 3. 98-Justin Wells[5]; 4. 99-Larry Jones[1]; 5. 7J-Jake Morris[6]; 6. (DNF) 72-JC Morton[4]

O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars

A Feature – 1. 5-Robert White[4]; 2. 7-William Garner[5]; 3. 41-Bryan White[8]; 4. 54-David Hendrix[10]; 5. 47-Ed Griggs[2]; 6. 0F-Mason Beck[7]; 7. 68-Dean Wille[15]; 8. 12-Christopher Sawyer[1]; 9. 7D-Doug Keller[13]; 10. 9-Mark Simon[6]; 11. 74-Rodney Schweizer[3]; 12. 8M-James McMillin[14]; 13. 35-Johnny Coats[17]; 14. 83-James Ellis[12]; 15. 21P-Darren Phillips[16]; 16. 34-Blake Bolton[19]; 17. (DNF) 2-Zeb Keepper[11]; 18. (DNF) 11-Waylon Dimmitt[9]; 19. (DNF) 99-Jim Cihy[18]

Bill Roberts Chevrolet Heat 1 – 1. 74-Rodney Schweizer[1]; 2. 7-William Garner[2]; 3. 41-Bryan White[3]; 4. 0F-Mason Beck[7]; 5. 54-David Hendrix[6]; 6. 83-James Ellis[4]; 7. 7D-Doug Keller[8]; 8. 68-Dean Wille[10]; 9. 35-Johnny Coats[5]; 10. 99-Jim Cihy[9]

Bill Roberts Chevrolet Heat 2 – 1. 47-Ed Griggs[2]; 2. 12-Christopher Sawyer[7]; 3. 9-Mark Simon[4]; 4. 5-Robert White[9]; 5. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[8]; 6. 2-Zeb Keepper[3]; 7. 8M-James McMillin[6]; 8. 21P-Darren Phillips[5]; 9. (DNF) 34-Blake Bolton[1]

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds

A Feature – 1. 22H-Dustin Hodges[3]; 2. 16S-Eric Turner[1]; 3. 96-Cody Brill[2]; 4. 21TW-Tracy Wolf[4]; 5. 38C-Jason Pursley[8]; 6. 8-Dillon McCowan[14]; 7. 23-Lucas Dobbs[5]; 8. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[6]; 9. 49-Andy Bryant[12]; 10. 95JR-Johnny Wyman[7]; 11. 88-Jimmy Dowell[10]; 12. 24D-Donnie Fellers[9]; 13. 73B-Shad Badder[13]; 14. 28C-Thomas Creech[11]

Heat 1 – 1. 21TW-Tracy Wolf[1]; 2. 22H-Dustin Hodges[5]; 3. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[3]; 4. 38C-Jason Pursley[4]; 5. 88-Jimmy Dowell[2]; 6. 49-Andy Bryant[6]; 7. 73B-Shad Badder[7]

Heat 2 – 1. 16S-Eric Turner[4]; 2. 96-Cody Brill[6]; 3. 23-Lucas Dobbs[1]; 4. 95JR-Johnny Wyman[5]; 5. 24D-Donnie Fellers[7]; 6. 28C-Thomas Creech[2]; 7. (DQ) 8-Dillon McCowan[3]

Diamond Nationals next on the dirt: The 16th annual CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment are up next Saturday night, featuring the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series along with the Lucas Oil MLRA. The feature winner will collect $15,000 and the prestigious diamond raing.

Also on the program will by the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars. Pit and spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Drag boats continue on Sunday: Action continues on Sunday at the KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas as nine divisions of the Kentucky Drag Boat Association event moves into eliminations. Gates open at 8 a.m. with racing tentatively set for 9 a.m. For more information on the KDBA visit Kydragboat.com.

Sunday Drag Boat Admission

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo – $60 (includes admission for 2 adults and up to 3 kids ages 6-15)

(All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area)

To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or to inquire about camping information, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com