Austin McCarl Wins Caution Free in Lee County Speedway POWRi 410 Wing Outlaws

Belleville, IL. (7/10/22) Austin McCarl would wire the field for thirty laps of green flag feature racing for the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League feature event at Lee County Speedway’s Fair Event in the elbows up main event of the and notching their first career series victory.

Cruising onto the track with eighteen competitors entered Ayrton Gennetten would clock top-time with 14.833-qualifying time as heat racing action would witness Garrett Williamson and Terry McCarl each earn an early competition victory.

Going into the initial green flag start would see high point qualifier and pole-sitter Austin McCarl battle outside front-row companion Roger Crockett into the first pair of corners as Austin McCarl would gain the early racing advantage.

Holding steady out front while dealing with lap traffic for the remainder of the feature event, Austin McCarl would snatch victory in the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League at Lee County Speedway with Roger Crockett finishing in a hard-fought runner-up placement.

“This feels great, I feel like this place kind of owes me one and we were able to get it done tonight for the win. Feels good to put ourselves in-front with the format, the first few laps were about what the track was going to do with the last few laps really exciting with Roger coming. The Midwest needs good sprint racing, I love it for the fans and want to support it as much as we can” said a celebratory Austin McCarl in the Lee County Speedway winner’s circle.

Running smooth and gaining ground late would find Garrett Williamson finish third with Ayrton Gennetten finishing fourth in a battle as Chris Martin rounded out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League in the Lee County Speedway feature event for the Fair Race.

Lee County Speedway | POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League | July 10, 2022:

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl[1]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[2]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[4]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 5. 44-Chris Martin[7]; 6. 24X-Terry McCarl[3]; 7. 2KS-Ian Madsen[6]; 8. 3N-Jake Neuman[10]; 9. 22-Riley Goodno[9]; 10. 49-Josh Schneiderman[8]; 11. 7-Tasker Phillips[14]; 12. 22S-Slater Helt[13]; 13. 50K-Kyle Bellm[11]; 14. 9-Tyler Duff[15]; 15. 42-Andy Bishop[16]; 16. 3B-Shelby Bosie[12]; 17. 7A-Will Armitage[18]; 18. 15-Bobby Mincer[17].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[3]; 3. 2KS-Ian Madsen[5]; 4. 49-Josh Schneiderman[2]; 5. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 6. 50K-Kyle Bellm[6]; 7. 7-Tasker Phillips[7]; 8. 9-Tyler Duff[8]; 9. 15-Bobby Mincer[9].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24X-Terry McCarl[2]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno[1]; 4. 44-Chris Martin[3]; 5. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]; 6. 3B-Shelby Bosie[6]; 7. 22S-Slater Helt[5]; 8. 42-Andy Bishop[8]; 9. 7A-Will Armitage[9].

Hoosier Tire Qualifying 1: 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:14.833[12]; 2. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:14.970[8]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett, 00:15.004[16]; 4. 44-Chris Martin, 00:15.191[17]; 5. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 00:15.213[9]; 6. 24X-Terry McCarl, 00:15.324[18]; 7. 24-Garet Williamson, 00:15.342[4]; 8. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:15.363[15]; 9. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:15.374[11]; 10. 22S-Slater Helt, 00:15.547[13]; 11. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 00:15.571[7]; 12. 3B-Shelby Bosie, 00:15.650[2]; 13. 7-Tasker Phillips, 00:15.704[6]; 14. 3N-Jake Neuman, 00:15.715[10]; 15. 9-Tyler Duff, 00:16.179[14]; 16. 42-Andy Bishop, 00:16.196[5]; 17. 15-Bobby Mincer, 00:16.338[1]; 18. 7A-Will Armitage, 00:16.614[3].

Next up on the yearly agenda for the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League will be at Lake Ozark Speedway return with the All-Star Circuit of Champions in the Second Annual Beach Brawl on July 22-23; including the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League, as well as the OCRS border-battling the POWRi LOS 305 Sprints for an all open-wheel docket of competition.

