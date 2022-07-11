Brandon Overton Claims First Gopher 50 Title



Rewarded with $50,000 Payday for Deer Creek Speedway LOLMDS Victory

EVANS, Ga. (07/11/22) – Brandon Overton added another accolade to his coveted accomplishment list on Saturday night with a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) victory in the NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 at Deer Creek Speedway.

He received $50,000 for his winning performance aboard his Wells & Sons Motorsports No. 76 Crossfit Overton / Allstar Concrete/ Longhorn Chassis by Wells Motorsports/ Clements Racing Engines – powered Super Late Model.

Overton led three times, taking the lead for the final time on the 23rd circuit. While he paced the final 53 laps, he had to withstand a three-lap dash to the checkers, following a late-race caution, to claim the mega win.

“You ever heard the phrase sitting duck?” Overton quipped in Victory Lane. “That’s what I felt like out there. I probably just got lucky there at the end. You have heard of the phrase ‘sittin’ duck’ that’s what I felt out there. I know (Chris) Madden had come from a ways back. I tried to not slip the tires there on that last restart. He (Madden) has been awfully good. Like I said, what an unbelievable feeling to get us one at Deer Creek (Speedway). I am as happy as I could be.”

Wednesday night found Brandon Overton and the Wells Motorsports team kicking off a four-day stretch of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) action with a trip to Davenport Speedway (Davenport, Iowa).

With his 13.617-second lap in time trials earning him the Allstar Performance Fast Time award, Overton went onto lock his spot into the feature with a heat race win. Starting on the pole for the $10,000-to-win opener, Brandon took part in a heated battle with Hudson O’Neal and Mike Marlar throughout the 40-lapper but settled with second when the checkered flag flew. He trailed O’Neal to the checkers with Marlar coming third.

On Thursday, Overton trekked to Deer Creek Speedway (Spring Valley, Minn.) to kick off the NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 weekend with a pair of prelims. Starting the feature in fifth via a runner-up heat finish, Brandon lost one spot in the 25-lap affair to finish sixth.

For another $5,000-to-win preliminary on Friday, Brandon improved three spots from the fifth-starting position in the A-Main to place second.

With preliminary results placing him on the pole for Saturday’s finale, Overton turned back a late charge from Chris Madden in the 75-lapper to capture his ninth win of the season and a $50,000 prize. He recorded his 13th-career LOLMDS victory ahead of Chris Madden, Tim McCreadie, Mike Marlar, and Ricky Weiss.

Full results from the week are available at www.LucasDirt.com .

Action continues on Monday and Tuesday for Overton with a trip to Stuart (Iowa) Speedway for a pair of $20,000-to-win XR Super Series Super Late Model events.

More info available at www.XRSuperSeries.com .

Brandon Overton would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Crossfit Overton, Wells Motorsports, Allstar Concrete, Longhorn Chassis by Wells, Big Dog Stump and Tree, RW Powell Construction, Convenient Lube, Big Blue Smoke House, Doug Campbell Body Shop, Clements Racing Engines, Penske Shocks, Garnto Southern Construction, Hoosier by Brian, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, Steering Buddy, Impact Race Gear, Swift Springs, Penn Grade Oil, Quarter Master, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wilwood, All-Star Performance, Wehrs Machine, Schoenfeld, Winters Performance, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Sunoco Race Fuels, Fast Shafts, AFCO Racing Products, COMP Cams, Quickcar Products, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information concerning Brandon Overton, please visit www.BrandonOverton76.com. To learn more about Wells Motorsports, visit www.WellsAndSonsMotorsports.com .