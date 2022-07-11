Camping World SRX Series visits Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this Saturday, July 16th!

Pevely, MO (July 11, 2022) The Superstar Racing Experience is set for action this Saturday, July 16th at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. The series brings in a range of talented drivers from different forms of motorsports including the likes of Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Ryan Newman, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Michael Waltrip, Matt Kenseth, Hailie Deegan and I-55 co-owner Kenny Schrader to battle on the 1/3 mile high banked dirt oval in Pevely, MO.

The twelve drivers will compete against one another in a true grassroots racing format. SRX highlights and creates a fun racing atmosphere for all ages and changes the traditional motorsports dynamic. The action will kick off with an SRX practice session at 3:30pm and the SRX Series racing will begin at 7pm. DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will also be competing. The Modifieds will qualify/hotlap after the completion of the SRX practice session.

Reserved seats are available online at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com and tickets will also be sold at the gate on Saturday.