Lucas Dirt Ready for Triple Header Weekend in Missouri and Illinois

Batavia, OH (July 11, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series travels to Missouri and Illinois this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday July 14th – 16th – visiting I-70 Motorsports Park, Tri-City Speedway, and Lucas Oil Speedway.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA) head to the Kansas City metropolitan town of Odessa, MO for a co-sanctioned, first-ever event at the 3/8-mile oval at I-70 Motorsports Park.

As the singular class in competition, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/ Lucas Oil MLRA action will be a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the 40-lap, $10,000-to-win A-Main event.

The pit gate will open at 3:00PM CT with the spectator gates opening at 5:00PM CT. Hot Laps begin at 7:00PM CT and opening ceremonies will occur at 8:00PM CT. For advance ticket purchases, visit: www.i70motorsportspark.com

The second stop in the triple header weekend takes the nation’s premier teams to Granite City, IL for the NAPA Know How 50 at Tri-City Speedway. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will have a complete program topped off with the 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

The Modified and B-Mod classes will be joining the program which kicks off with Hot Laps at 6:30PM CT. The Pit Gates will open at 12:00PM CT (noon) and General Admission Gates open at 5:00PM CT.

As the final event of the weekend, the 16th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO will have teams gunning for a $15,000 top prize along with the esteemed Diamond Ring. Along with a full program for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/ Lucas Oil MLRA, the USRA Mods and USRA Stock Cars are also on hand.

The Pit Gates will remain open all day, closed and cleared at 3:30PM CT, re-opened at 4:00PM CT. The General Admission Gate will also open at 4:00PM CT. Hot Laps begin at 6:30PM CT. For advance ticket purchases, visit www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Track Information:

I-70 Motorsports Park

Phone Number: 816-393-0001

Location: 12773 N Outer Rd Odessa, MO 64076

Directions: Take Exit 41 off Interstate 70

Website: www.i70motorsportspark.com

Tri-City Speedway

Phone Number: 618-931-7836

Location: 5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040

Directions: I-270 to exit 4, then 0.5 mile south on SR 203

Website: www.tricityspeedway.net

Lucas Oil Speedway

Phone Number: 417-282-5984

Location: 700 E Hwy 54, Wheatland, MO 65779

Directions: 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83, then east

Website: www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

I-70 Motorsports Park

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM20, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Tri-City Speedway

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and A-Main

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Lucas Oil Speedway

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Event Purses:

I-70 Motorsports Park Purse (40 laps): 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800, 25. $800, 26. $800 = $50,175

Tri-City Speedway Purse (50 laps): 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000,18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

Lucas Oil Speedway Purse (50 laps): 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050