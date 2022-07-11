Porter, Berry and Wagner Claim 9th Annual Race for Riley Checkers at Double-X Speedway

Double X Speedway

California, MO

June 10, 2022

By: Dean Reichel

For Immediate Release-

The 9th Annual “Race for Riley”, Riley Hudson Memorial Race went off Sunday night at Double X Speedway as it has since the inception of the event, honoring the life of a young race fan that was very special to all of us. This night has truly grown into a celebration of the kids, the young race fans that are the future of our sport. On Sunday night, 102 bicycles were given away to young race fans in attendance. In addition to the bikes, giveaways for all ages were conducted throughout the night. Adding to the fun were free driver photos, a monster truck, a retired NASCAR machine and a 360 Winged Sprint, which were on display.

There was also some racing action taking place on the track and the drivers at Double X always have this event on their calendar as one to be at. The Pure Stocks were the highlighted class on Sunday night. The first heat saw Shannon Sullivan picking up the win over Russell Beach and Darin Porter. Heat two saw Jack Wood claiming the win over Nicholas Bennett and Preston McDowell. The special Dash for Cash in the division saw Jack Wood collecting the winners spoils. When the feature event rolled onto the track, most eyes were on the front row of Sullivan and Wood as they both had solid wins in preliminary events. At the drop of the green though, it was Darin Porter who charged from his third row inside starting position to take the lead as the field reached the backstretch. From this point on Porter was clearly in command of the race, surviving a trio of restarts due to cautions for debris, to claim the win. Jack Wood would finish the event in second place, Russell Beach capped off a good night in third, Preston McDowell in fourth and Jeff Turpin finished fifth.

The Super Stock division saw veteran Dale Berry pick up the win in this memorial feature event. Joe Miller gave chase the entire event to finish in second, points leader Jody Romig overcame a mechanical problem in warm ups to finish third after starting at the rear of the lineup. Adam Halley drove a steady race to come home fourth and Tyler Crocker finished fifth after battling mechanical gremlins throughout the event. The heat races were won by Miller and Berry. Tyler Crocker picked up a popular victory in the Dash for Cash over Berry and third place Eddie Keeran.

The Winged Sprint Cars completed the evenings card and saw Ben Brown and Tyler Elliott leading the field to the green for the feature event. Both of these young drivers had rough days leading up to the event. Brown suffered damage in another event and Elliott had engine issues from the previous Sunday, but with teamwork and in the case of Elliott’s #49, some help from a fellow team, both drivers were ready to tackle the ¼ mile speed plant. Elliott would use the outside front row starting position to take the lead on lap one and would run some very smooth laps on a track that offered multiple grooves for drivers to use. Brown would give chase early until looping the car in turn three and collecting Samuel Wagner. Both drivers retired to the pit area with mechanical damage. On the restart Elliott would continue to run some very smooth laps with some intense racing action happening behind him. Tyler Blank, Jack Wagner, Jake Griffin and Taylor Walton were trading places and challenging each other while keeping the leader in sight. Wagner found some traction on the low groove on turn four and began to challenge Elliott. On lap 21 he was able to complete the pass to take the point and would lead for the remaining laps. Elliott would finish a strong second. Blank would claim third, Griffin crossed the stripe in fourth and Taylor Walton would claim fifth. Tyler Blank would best Ben Brown in the Dash for Cash in the division.

Three weeks remain in the 2022 season at Double X with next Sunday being “Sonic Night at the Races”. On Sunday July 24 it will be the “Racing Back to School” Backpack and School supply giveaway and Sunday July 31 will be the Championship night at Double X.

Complete Results

“Race for Riley”

Double X Speedway

July 10, 2022

Pure Stocks-

Feature- 1. 21-Darin Porter, California; 2. 47A-Jack Wood Eldon; 3. 44R-Russell Beach, Lake Ozark; 4. 26-Preston McDowell, Tuscumbia; 5. 21T-Jeff Turpin, Jefferson City; 6. 17-ShayneDash Healea, California; 7. 5-Justin McDowell, Tuscumbia; 8. 49-Shannon Sullivan, Eldon; 9.-88R-Robin Showers, Eldon; 10. 323-Nicholas Bennett, Trenton; 11. 1SS-Stan Booth, Eldon; 12. 15-Curt Turpin, Eldon (DNS)

Dash- 1. Wood; 2. Beach; 3. P. McDowell; 4. Bennett; 5. Porter

Heat 1- 1.Sullivan; 2. Beach; 3. Porter; 4. Showers; 5. J. McDowell; 6. Healea

Heat 2- 1. Wood; 2. Bennett; 3. P. McDowell; 4. Booth; 5. J. Turpin; 6. C. Turpin

Super Stocks-

Feature- 1. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 2. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown; 3. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 4. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 5. 19J-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 6. 83-Dusty See, Eldon; 7.87-Eddie Keeran, California; 54-Brandon Dunham, California (DNS); 8-John Clancy, California (DNS)

Dash- 1. Crocker; 2. Berry; 3. Keeran; 4. Miller

Heat 1- 1. Miller; 2. Keeran; 3. See

Heat 2- 1. Berry; 2. Crocker; 3. Halley; 4. Dunham

Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature- 1. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 2. 49-Tyler Elliott, California; 3. 4-Tyler Blank, California; 4. 0-Jake Griffin, Quincy,IL; 5. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 6. 1P-Curtis Evans, Norborne; 7. 00-Broc Elliott, California; 8. 3P-Russell Potter, Boonville; 9. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, Marshall; 10. 15K-Kaitlyn Boland, Columbia; 11.10X-Dustin Walker, Polk,MO; 12. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 13. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall

Dash- 1. Blank; 2. Brown

Heat 1- 1. Brown; 2. Blank; 3. Evans; 4. B. Elliott; 5. Walton; 6. Potter; 7. Walker

Heat 2-1. T. Elliott; 2. S. Wagner; 3. J. Wagner; 4. Griffin; 5. Borchers; 6. Boland