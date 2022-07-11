Rocket1 Racing Battles Bad Luck in Minnesota



Prepares to Return to Action on Thursday in Missouri



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (07/11/22) – Rocket1 Racing and Brandon Sheppard battled bad luck during last week’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series swing through Iowa and Minnesota.

The weekend culminated with a bent racecar, and the team headed back to West Virginia to build a new Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“It was just a situation of being in the wrong place at the wrong time on Friday night at Deer Creek Speedway. We got collected in a wreck. We knew we had damage but didn’t realize the full extent until Saturday, so we elected to head back to West Virginia to get a new car built for the upcoming month of racing,” Sheppard said. “It was a disappointing weekend for us, but there’s zero quit in this team, so we are regrouping and we’ll be ready to hit the ground running on Thursday at I-70 Speedway.

Brandon Sheppard entered the Rocket1 Racing No. 1 Late Model into battle with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) on Wednesday evening at Davenport Speedway (Davenport, Iowa) for the midweek event on the quarter-mile oval.

With a third-place finish in his heat race placing him on the sixth row for the $10,000-to-win A-Main, Sheppard gained three spots in the 50-lapper to finish ninth.

To kick off a round of prelims on Thursday at Deer Creek Speedway (Spring Valley, Minn.), Brandon topped the 41-car field in time trials before picking up a heat win. After leading laps 1-19 of the feature, Sheppard raced to a second-place finish behind Chris Madden.

On Friday afternoon, Sheppard secured his spot into the final preliminary feature with a second-place finish in his heat. Rolling off sixth, Brandon was collected in a tangle on the opening circuit that ended his night. He was credited with a 23rd-place finish.

With preliminary points placing Brandon on the third row for Saturday’s $50,000-to-win NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50, Sheppard battled the handle on his ailing racecar throughout the 75-lap affair and ultimately crossed the finish line in the 20th position.

He is currently second in the latest LOLMDS point standings.

Full results from the week’s action as well as the latest series standings can be found at www.LucasDirt.com .

LOLMDS action continues this week with a three-day swing that begins Thursday at I-70 Speedway (Odessa, Mo.) before shifting to Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.) on Friday and Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) on Saturday.

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, VP Racing Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, NGK Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing .