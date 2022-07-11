STLRacing.com – 410 Wing Sprint Car Rankings – 2022 by Don Martin

7/11/2022

Below are the updated rankings after last weekend. Brent Marks holds the top spot once again after a nice runner-up finish last week at the Don Martin Memorial Race at Lernerville Speedway. Marks has 8 wins on the season, and won a World of Outlaw feature at Eldora last year. He again will be a force at this week at Eldora’s 4 nights of racing. Carson Macedo took over the second place in the rankings after a dominating performance at Wilmont Raceway this past Saturday night picking up his 8th win of the season. Anthony Macri made plenty of noise this past week. His crew chief Jim Shuttleworth and he split. It didn’t stop the Concrete Kid as he picked up two more wins last weekend dominating at Williams Grove and Lincoln. Anthony now has 15 wins on the season and sits 5th in STLRacing.com Rankings. Kyle Larson moved up two spots and sits 8th in our rankings. He captured the Don Martin Memorial last weekend taking home the $26,000 first place prize. Hunter Schuerenberg and Parker Price Miller both moved up a few spots this week winning the All-Star Races in New York. Parker won 12 grand at Ransomville Saturday night.

TOP 25 Wing Sprint Cars – 7/11/2022

Brent Marks Myerstown, PA #19 Marks Murray / M&M Painting

Carson Macedo Lemoore, CA #41 JJR-Albaugh/ Tarlton

Sheldon Haudenschild Wooster, OH #17 Stenhouse Marshall / NOS Energy

Brad Sweet Grass Valley, CA #49 Kasey Kahne / Napa

Anthony Macri Dillsburg, PA #39m Macri Motorsports – C&D Rigging

David Gravel Watertown, CT #2 Big Game Motorsports – Huset’s Speedway

Justin Peck Monrovia, IN #13 Tom Buch / Coastal

Kyle Larson Elk Grove, CA #57 Silva / Finley Farms / Tarlton

Tyler Courtney Indianapolis, IN #7BC Clauson Marshall / NOS Energy

Logan Schuchart Hanover, PA #1s Shark Racing / Drydene

James McFadden Alice Springs, NT AUS. #83 Roth Motorsports

Spencer Bayston Lebanon, IN #5 CJB Motorsports – Signing Day

Danny Dietrich Gettysburg, PA #48 Kauffman – Weikert Livestock / Sandoe’s

Donny Schatz Fargo, ND #15 Tony Stewart – Ford Performance

Brian Brown Higginsville, MO #21 BBR – Casey’s Stores

Jacob Allen Hanover, PA #1A- Shark Racing / Pells Tire

Giovanni Scelzi Fresno, CA #18 KCP Motorsports

Hunter Schuerenberg Sikeston, MO #55 Vermeer

Parker Price-Miller Kokomo, IN #11 Mike McGhee

Corey Day Clovis, CA #14 Jason Meyers / Meyers Construction

Rico Abreu Helena, CA #24 Abreu Vineyards / Shop Rico

Buddy Kofoid Penngrove, CA #11 Indy Race Parts

Aaron Reutzel Clute, TX #8 Ridge & Sons Motorsports / Toyota

Dominic Scelzi Fresno, CA #41 SE Enterprises / Roth Motorsports

Lance DeWease Fayetteville, PA #69K Kreitz Motorsports

Sprint Quick Hits

Brent Marks – 8 wins heading into Eldora – Won World of Outlaw Eldora Feature 2022

Carson Macedo – 8 wins has to be one of the favorites this week at Eldora – one of his favorite tracks.

Sheldon Haudenschild – won $100,000 at Huset’s is Eldora next ????

Brad Sweet – World of Outlaw Point Leader always a threat at Eldora.

Anthony Macri – 15 wins on the season – team should be heading to Ohio for the big bucks.

David Gravel – 2 Wins sits 4th in Outlaw standings always strong at Eldora.

Justin Peck – No way I would have said he would be sitting 7th in July in the Sprint Car Rankings.

Kyle Larson- has a King’s Royal on his resume – and should be strong at the Big One $100,0000 to win.

Tyler Courtney- Defending King’s Royal Champ is always strong at Eldora.

Logan Schuchart – sits 5th in Woo Points – Definitely a sleeper this week at Eldora.

James McFadden – still looking for first win finished second last weekend at Wilmont.

Spencer Bayston- Another sleeper this week after all won at Bristol.

Danny Dietrich- 9 wins on the season had a runner-up finish a year ago at Eldora King’s Royal.

Donny Schatz- How about one for Dad !! How cool would it be to see him on the throne AGAIN !!

Brian Brown – 3 wins on the season – always is fast on big half miles.

Jacob Allen – Has 3 World of Outlaw wins this season.

Gio Scelzi – Is the confidence back after big win at Knoxville last week ?

Hunter Schuerenberg – 4 wins on the season – 3 with the All-Stars.

Parker Price-Miller – Big win last weekend in New York collecting 12K.

Corey Day – 3 wins for this young sensation

Rico Abreu – took weekend off getting ready for the big races in Ohio this week.

Buddy Kofoid – This kid is so talented – never under estimate him.

Aaron Reutzel – Can the Toyota get it done at Big E ?

Dominic Scelzi- Plans will be of course California this weekend.

Lance DeWease – 2 wins on the season Lance will probably drop out of the Top 25 after this weekend.

In Closing, this week the WoO tour will be the Focus as it is King’s Royal Week. It all starts Tuesday with the Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway, the event will pay $15,000 to win.

The WoO Tour than will head to Eldora for 4 straight nights of racing. Wednesday will pay $10,000 to win. Thursday Eldora is bringing back The Big One and it will pay $100,000 to win. Friday will be the King’s Royal tune-up paying $10,000 to win before Saturday’s King’s Royal paying a whopping $175,000 to win.