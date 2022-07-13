Cash Money SuperDirt Series Late Models and Weekly Racing Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri Speedway

July 12, 2022

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) After a week off for rest and relaxation for the Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) staff, the gates swing back open on Saturday evening as the final third of the 2022 season begins. The Cash Money Super Dirt Series Late Models will headline the action with a $1,000-to-win main event. Fans will also take in a full night of action featuring B-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks and Midwest Mods, plus Pure Stocks!

The DirtTrack Bank CMSDS Late Models will compete in a full program of preliminary heat races and a main event during the race program. Through 11 events so far this season, Webb City, Missiouri driver Mitch Keeter sits atop the standings with seven victories. Jace Parmley, Mike Bitner, Justin Pearish, and Shawn Duncan round out the top five. Now in its fifth year as an organization, Keeter is the all-time winningest driver with the series. A list of additional drivers who have raced with the tour this year include Dustin Mooneyham, former CMS competitor Chris Hawkins, Jim Body, and Justin Wells. Note, mention of driver name does not guarantee race appearance.

On the CMS home front, the weekly championship battles continue in the B-Mods with Terry Schultz leading the way over Stephen Clancy by 79 markers. Blaine Ewing holds a slim 14-point lead over defending POWRi National Champion Aaron Poe in Super Stock action. Spencer Reiff of Kansas City leads Warrensburg driver Jerett Evans in Pure Stock action while Shawn Burns holds a commanding lead over Dustin Dennison of Independence, Missouri, in POWRi Midwest Mods.

Special Event Admissions Info: Adult $20, Seniors Ages 65 to 74 $15, Active-Duty Military w/I.D. $15, Student w/I.D. $15, Kids Ages 6 to 12 $6, Children 5 and under Free, Senior Citizens Ages 75 and Up Free. Timeline: Pits open 4:30, grandstands 5, driver pill draw cutoff 6:15 (no passing points if late check-in), practice hot laps at 7, followed by racing.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Sign up for the track email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find and bookmark the CMS MyRacePass site at www.centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. On race day, call the track at 660.747.2166.

