Lucas Oil Speedway Diamond Nationals Spotlight: Local fan favorite Cornell eager to debut new car

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 13, 2022) – Local fans could have a renewed reason to cheer one of their favorites Saturday night as Lucas Oil Speedway plays host ot the 16th annual CMH Diamond Nationals Presented by Summit Racing Equipment.

Kaeden Cornell, a 21-year-old from Willard who won the speedway’s “Most Popular Driver” voting in runaway fashion four seasons in a row (2017-2020) will have a new Black Diamond chassis for the Rick Hoover Motorsports team.

Cornell and Hoover were top contenders in the Hermitage Lumber Late Model division while racing weekly at Lucas Oil Speedway before branching out to try the rugged waters of open Late Model racing the last two seasons in the Lucas Oil MLRA Series.

“The car K’s been driving in a nine-year-old chassis,” Hoover said. “We were bringing him up slow to make sure he got comfortable running with these big boys and all. He’s there. He was there quite a while ago. But we needed to upgrade the car.”

Hoover said he spent considerable time during Show-Me 100 weekend at Wheatland visiting with Ronnie Stuckey of Stuckey Enterprises, which builds the Black Diamond chassis out of Shreveport, Louisiana. Hoover said Stuckey talked about the need for younger Late Model drivers in the pipeline as many of the sport’s veterans are getting older.

“He said, ‘I’ve been watching ‘K’ quite a while.’ I made a deal with him,” Hoover said. “I went and got a new Black Diamond and we’re gonna get a lot of help from Ronnie. This guy is so smart when it comes to race cars.

“We’ve got the car ready. Everything on it is brand new. We don’t have our new motor ready. We’re gonna have to run the little one. But that’s all right, we’ll get him used to the car which won’t take long.”

Cornell, who did manage a sixth-place in an MLRA feature a few weeks ago in Norfolk, Nebraska, is understandably elated. The team plans to break in the car – in the familiar-looking white wrap with blue-and-orange trim – on Thursday night at a combined Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/Lucas Oil MLRA event at I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa.

“I think we probably have been needing this for a while,” Cornell said. “Finances and everything, it took a while to get there. We finally got it and I think it’ll be good and at least get us somewhat even with the field. Everyone we’re racing against, it’s tough. They’re on a endless budget and they’re all really, really good at what they do.

“I’m just thankful for everything Rick’s done for me. We’ve been together five or six years now. There’s not a lot of that around here anymore, kids my age that get opportunities like this. I’m super thankful to Rick and everybody who helps me out.”

While the results haven’t always been what he’s desired since leaving the weekly racing scene, Cornell said he’s learned a lot about the Late Model game. Mainly, he’s found out how aggressive one has to wheel the car to keep up – especially against the national-touring series.

“I get to line up and race against people I’ve watched my whole life,” Cornell said. “Half the people I race against, I have their t-shirts that I bought when I was a kid.”

Hoover said the outpouring of support via text message, social media or word-of-mouth since news of the new car was released tells him that Cornell’s popularity among the local fans has not waned.

“It’s unbelievable You wouldn’t believe the fans and support, the texts and phone calls,” Hoover said. “This kid has so much backing. We’re not running much local since we went MLRA, so only chance they get to him race is video. This kid has so much backing it’s unreal. He’s such a good kid. Very humble.”

Asked his goals for this weekend and beyond, Cornell said he just hopes “to make Rick look good and Black Diamond to look good.”

Along with Hoover Motorsports and Black Diamond, team sponsors include DR Racing, Choate Farms, Midwest Sheet Metal, Oil & Octane, Swift Springs, True Form Racing Products, Simpson, Super Moon Graphics, Cloverleaf Auto Repair and Dynamic Drivelines.”

The Diamond Nationals will award the 50-lap feature winner $15,000 and a diamond ring. Also on the program will by the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds with a $1,000-to-win feature and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars running for a $750 first prize.

Pit and spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Saturday admission prices:

Adults (16 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (6 to 15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – Free

Family Pass (two adults and up to three youth) – $70

Pit Pass – $40

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Diamond Nationals Purse (50 lap):

$15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

Lucas Oil Speedway

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.