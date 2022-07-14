Midweek Madness coming to Lucas Oil Speedway next Wednesday, featuring some different types of cars

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 14, 2022) – Some different types of cars than normal will be in action at Lucas Oil Speedway in a special Wednesday Night Midweek Madness program next week.

Legend cars, Pure Stocks, Midwest Mods and USRA Tuners are scheduled for the week-night show. All four classes will run $300-to-win main events.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how this goes as we wanted to give some drivers and classes who don’t normally get a chance to race here an opportunity,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

One class that could be particularly intriguing is the Legends, which are scaled-down versions of 1934 or ’37 Fords or ’37 Chevrolets, coupes or sedans. The cars may look similar to some of the Vintage cars that have competed at Lucas Oil Speedway, but they are different.

“These cars are made to be equal,” said Dave Comer of Joplin, who races and is parts dealer for the cars. “It comes down to set-up or driver. Nobody is gonna out-money you. Every part you put on is the same as the other guy’s got.”

To give fans a frame of reference on the speedway the Legend cars carry, Comer said the Legends typically will get around the track about one second slower than USRA B-Mods.

Comer said he’s estimating about 30 Legend cars to enter, with drivers from at least seven states. Included is an expected entry from Keelan Harvick, 10-year-old son of NASCAR star Kevin Harvick.

Pits and spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Wednesday Admission prices:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) – $12

Adults (16 and up) – $15

Seniors/Military (62 and up) – $12

Youth (6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass $35 (Two adults and up to three youth)

Pit Pass – $30

CMH Diamond Nationals this Saturday: The 16th annual CMH Diamond Nationals headline this Saturday’s action with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA drivers chasing the $15,000 first prize and a diamond ring. Also on the program will by the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds with a $1,000-to-win feature and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars running for a $750 first prize.

Pit and spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Saturday admission prices:

Adults (16 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (6 to 15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – Free

Family Pass (two adults and up to three youth) – $70

Pit Pass – $40

To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or to inquire about camping information, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.