Cain draws first blood in Mod Wars opener

OGILVIE, Minn. (July 14)—The Ogilvie Raceway in Ogilvie, Minn., hosted opening night of the 2nd Annual Mod Wars presented by JPW/Jobbers Warehouse Supply and Northern Line Contracting for the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt.

When the checkered flag waved, it was a veteran dirt modified racer finally scoring his first USMTS win

Tyler Wolff made the best of his Sybesma Graphics Pole Award, jumping into the lead at the drop of the green flag while Wissota veteran Dave Cain gave chase.

By lap 10, Wolff stretched out his lead margin to more than three seconds but a caution with 12 laps in the books erased Wolff’s margin.

Unphased by the slowdown, Wolff again pulled away from his chasers when the green light shined again. Meanwhile, Cain was having a sporty tussle with Lucas Schott, Shane Sabraski and Dustin Sorensen for the remaining positions among the top 5 runners.

Wolff’s advantage was more than four seconds with four laps to go when he came upon a swarm of soon-to-be lapped cars. With most competitors finding the bottom line to their liking, Wolff got underneath his first victim but the lapper came down into the leader and Wolff became the victim.

Cain assumed the lead position for the restart and then fended off a last-lap challenge from Sorensen to take the victory—his first USMTS triumph and the second first-time winner this week

Schott, Sabraski and defending USMTS National Champion Dereck Ramirez rounded out the top 5 while 10th-starting Tanner Mullens, 12th-starting Zack VanderBeek, 18th-starting Kyle Brown, 17h-starting J.T. Johnson and 22-starting Clayton Wagamon completed the first 10 to the finish line.

With his $3,000 triumph, Cain became the 10th different winner in the 20th race for the USMTS in 2022. He’s also the fifth driver this year to claim his career-first USMTS win.

Rounds 2 and 3 on tap: Mod Wars continues Friday and Saturday at the Ogilvie Raceway as they battle for $5,000 to win Friday and $11,000 to win Saturday.

Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Wissota Mod Fours and Wissota Hornets join the program both nights. The pits and grandstands open at 5 p.m., hot laps begin at 6 and racing gets underway at 7 each day.

The Ogilvie Raceway is a high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located less than one hour north of the twin cities on Highway 23 or 5 miles west of Highway 65 or 11 miles east from Highway 169 in Milaca, Minn., or 1 mile east of Highway 47 in Ogilvie. For more information, visit ogilvieraceway.com.

On Sunday, the whirlwind week wraps up with the series’ annual visit to the Casino Speedway for the 13th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Summersota Modified Nationals where a packed house of rabid fans are expected to make their pilgrimage to the quarter-mile high-banked bullring.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

2nd Annual Mod Wars presented by JPW/Jobbers Warehouse Supply and Northern Line Contracting – Night 1 of 3

Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn.

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (5) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

3. (2) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

4. (1) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

5. (7) 77T Tripp Gaylord, Lakewood, Colo.

6. (4) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

7. (8) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

8. (10) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

9. (6) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

10. (9) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

2. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (3) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn.

5. (5) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

6. (8) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

7. (6) 18M Mason McEvers, Rochester, Minn.

8. (7) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

9. (9) 44P Russell Peterson, Isanti, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (4) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

4. (5) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

5. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

6. (6) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (8) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

8. (7) WIN1 Jon Frolik, Ramsey, Minn.

9. (9) 99 Mark Kangas, Eveleth, Minn.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (1) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

4. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (5) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

6. (7) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

7. (8) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

8. (9) 06 Jeremy Nelson, Zimmerman, Minn.

9. (6) 65D Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 11 Jody Bellefeuille, Duluth, Minn.

2. (3) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

3. (4) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (7) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (2) 24 Brandon Dolman, Alexandria, Minn.

6. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

7. (6) 04JR Adam Ayotte, Elk River, Minn.

8. (9) 173 Cole Boston, Lindstrom, Minn.

9. (8) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (5) 77T Tripp Gaylord, Lakewood, Colo.

3. (7) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

4. (8) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

5. (6) 24 Brandon Dolman, Alexandria, Minn.

6. (11) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

7. (4) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

8. (9) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (13) 06 Jeremy Nelson, Zimmerman, Minn.

10. (12) 04JR Adam Ayotte, Elk River, Minn.

11. (15) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

12. (16) 99 Mark Kangas, Eveleth, Minn.

13. (14) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

14. (10) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

15. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

16. (2) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

17. (17) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (2) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

4. (6) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

5. (3) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn.

6. (9) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

7. (10) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

8. (4) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

9. (8) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

10. (7) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

11. (16) 65D Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

12. (11) 18M Mason McEvers, Rochester, Minn.

13. (14) WIN1 Jon Frolik, Ramsey, Minn.

14. (13) 173 Cole Boston, Lindstrom, Minn.

15. (17) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

16. (15) 44P Russell Peterson, Isanti, Minn.

17. (12) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (32 laps):

1. (2) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

2. (7) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (6) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (3) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

5. (11) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

6. (10) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (12) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

8. (18) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

9. (17) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

10. (22) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn.

11. (14) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

12. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

13. (26) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

14. (20) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

15. (15) 77T Tripp Gaylord, Lakewood, Colo.

16. (9) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

17. (30) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

18. (16) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

19. (24) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

20. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

21. (23) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

22. (27) 06 Jeremy Nelson, Zimmerman, Minn.

23. (25) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

24. (4) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

25. (13) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

26. (28) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

27. (29) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

28. (21) 24 Brandon Dolman, Alexandria, Minn.

29. (19) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

30. (8) 11 Jody Bellefeuille, Duluth, Minn.

DNS – 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

Lap Leaders: Wolff 1-28, Cain 29-32.

Total Laps Led: Wolff 28, Cain 4.

Margin of Victory: 0.626 second.

Time of Race: 26 minutes, 14.943 seconds (6 cautions).

Provisional Starters: O’Neil, Fuqua, Nelson [06] (track).

Emergency Provisionals: Thornton, Mari, Ahumada,.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Wagamon (started 22nd, finished 10th).

Entries: 46.

Next Race: Friday, July 15, Ogilvie Raceway.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: ​TBD.

