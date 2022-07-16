Cory Hedgecock Hustles to Fourth Career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Win in Black Gold 53

(MOUNT HOPE, WEST VIRGINIA) Taking advantage of a rash of flat tires for early leaders Ashton Winger and Carson Ferguson, Loudon, Tennessee ace Cory Hedgecock inherited the lead on the eighteenth circuit in the ‘Black Gold 53’ at Beckley Motor Speedway and never looked back in capturing the victory in Friday’s Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series lid lifter! After timing in third quickest in Group A during FK Rod Ends qualifying, Cory ran second in his heat race to earn the inside of the third row for the start of the 53-lap headliner. He was then sitting third in the running order under caution on lap eighteen when both leader Ferguson and second place Winger headed pitside with flat right rear tires.

Once out front, Cory stretched his lead throughout the remainder of the series opener and ultimately captured the $10,053 first place prize money by reaching the checkers 3.158 seconds ahead of runner-up and fellow Tennessean Jensen Ford, who started in the fourth position. Zack Mitchell, of Enoree, South Carolina, made a late rally and grabbed the third and final spot on the podium after rolling off from the inside of the sixth row. Georgian Will Roland ran third through much of the race before winding up fourth at the checkers, while recent ‘Beckley USA 100’ winner Jacob Hawkins rounded out the top five in fifth.

Only two caution flags slowed the action at the storied Mount Hope, West Virginia facility – both on lap 18. Clay Coghlin spun to draw the first yellow flag before a multi-car tangle on the restart once again halted the pace. Under the second set of caution laps, early race leaders Carson Ferguson and Ashton Winger both exited the track to the attention of their crews for new right rear tires. Ferguson, who officially led laps 13-17, made his way back up to eleventh by the unfurling of the checkered flag, while laps 1-12 leader Winger was relegated to a fifteenth place effort.

“We will take them any way we can get them, but who would have thunk it,” quoted Hedgecock in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane. “This car was just badass all night long. (Ashton) Winger got us in the heat race, but I knew we had a good car. Then we got by Will (Roland) in the feature and they started having flats in front of me. I finally started to calm down late in the race and man this is just so awesome. We haven’t won in a while, but that can flip in an instant, so hopefully we can get on a roll here. I have to thank all of my great sponsors, my family, my wife and baby, and we’ll move on to Wytheville tomorrow!”

Cory’s fourth career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series triumph came aboard a #23 Black Diamond Chassis powered by an Eagle Racing Engine with sponsorship from Noble Knights Construction Services, Pace Performance, E-Z-GO, Hickory Hardscapes, Budget Transmissions, K&P Used Cars, W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry, and Vineyard Enterprises.

A strong 32 car field showed up and showed out tonight at Beckley Motor Speedway in the first of twelve scheduled Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series showdowns. Ashton Winger, of Hampton, Georgia, earned an extra $150 courtesy of Memory Lane Classic Car Museum for posting the quickest overall lap during FK Rod Ends qualifying at 13.462 seconds. Heat race winners on the evening were Winger, Will Roland, Carson Ferguson, and Jensen Ford, while Dalton Cook and Brenden Smith conquered the pair of consolation events.

Next up for the cars and stars racing with the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will be a visit to the picturesque Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia on Saturday, July 16. Another $10,053 payday will be up for grabs at Fred Brown’s 1/2-mile speedplant tomorrow night. While Mother Nature took home the win last year at Wythe Raceway, a multitude of big name drivers have graced Southern Nationals victory lane in the past including: Dennis Franklin (’06), Chris Madden (’07 & ’08), Vic Hill (’09), Austin Dillon (’11), Vic Hill (’12), Chris Madden (’13), Jonathan Davenport (’14), Billy Ogle, Jr. (’15), Dale McDowell (’16), Vic Hill (’17), Dale McDowell (’18), and Brandon Overton (’19 & ’20). More information can be found online by clicking on www.WytheRaceway.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Round 1 Race Summary

Friday, July 15, 2022

Beckley Motor Speedway (Mount Hope, West Virginia)

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

1. (5) Cory Hedgecock $10,053

2. (4) Jensen Ford $5,000

3. (11) Zack Mitchell $2,500

4. (3) Will Roland $1,800

5. (7) Jacob Hawkins $1,250

6. (6) Dale McDowell $900

7. (15) Zack Dohm $800

8. (9) Matthew Nance $700

9. (13) Henry Hornsby III $675

10. (16) Camaron Marlar $650

11. (2) Carson Ferguson $625

12. (14) Michael Brown $600

13. (10) John Henderson $575

14. (18) Brenden Smith $550

15. (1) Ashton Winger $525

16. (17) Dalton Cook $500

17. (12) Kenny Collins $500

18. (19) Mike Benedum $500

19. (8) Parker Martin $500

20. (22) Clay Coghlin $500

21. (20) Mason Zeigler $500

22. (21) Tyler Cox $500

Entries: 32

Lap Leaders: Ashton Winger (Laps 1-12), Carson Ferguson (Laps 13-17), Cory Hedgecock (Laps 18-53)

Cautions: 2 (Clay Coghlin Spun on Lap 18, Multiple Car Tangle on Lap 18 Restart)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Ashton Winger 13.462

Group A: Ashton Winger 13.462

Group B: Carson Ferguson 14.000

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Ashton Winger, 2. Cory Hedgecock, 3. Matthew Nance, 4. Henry Hornsby III, 5. Dalton Cook, 6. Mike Benedum, 7. Tim Vance, 8. Kenny Rucker

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Will Roland, 2. Jacob Hawkins, 3. Zack Mitchell, 4. Zack Dohm, 5. Tyler Cox, 6. Samuel Bryant, 7. Aaron Carter, 8. Rick Strattis

E-Z GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Carson Ferguson, 2. Dale McDowell, 3. John Henderson, 4. Michael Brown, 5. Clay Coghlin, 6. Mason Zeigler, 7. Freddy Mooney, 8. Jeff Smith

Delph Communications Heat Race #4 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Jensen Ford, 2. Parker Martin, 3. Kenny Collins, 4. Camaron Marlar, 5. Rick Williams, 6. Brenden Smith, 7. Chris Meadows, 8. Teddy Richardson

Collins Signs B-Main #1 Finish (Top Three Transfer): 1. Dalton Cook, 2. Mike Benedum, 3. Tyler Cox, 4. Samuel Bryant, 5. Tim Vance, 6. Aaron Carter, 7. Kenny Rucker, 8. Rick Strattis

Arizona Sport Shirts B-Main #2 Finish (Top Three Transfer): 1. Brenden Smith, 2. Mason Zeigler, 3. Clay Coghlin, 4. Teddy Richardson, 5. Rick Williams (DNS), 6. Jeff Smith (DNS), 7. Chris Meadows (DNS), 8. Freddy Mooney (DNS)

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

1. Cory Hedgecock – 200

2. Jensen Ford – 196

3. Zack Mitchell – 194

4. Will Roland – 192

5. Jacob Hawkins – 190

6. Dale McDowell – 188

7. Zack Dohm – 186

8. Matthew Nance – 184

9. Henry Hornsby III – 182

10. Camaron Marlar – 180

11. Carson Ferguson – 178

12. Michael Brown – 176

13. John Henderson – 174

14. Brenden Smith – 172

15. Ashton Winger – 170

16. Dalton Cook – 168

17. Kenny Collins – 166

18. Mike Benedum – 164

19. Parker Martin – 162

20. Clay Coghlin – 160

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 15 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | CORY HEDGECOCK

Saturday, July 16 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 17 | Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN | $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 19 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $4,053 to win

Thursday, July 21 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | $4,053 to win

Friday, July 22 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $5,053 to win

Saturday, July 23 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 24 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 26 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | $10,067 to win

Thursday, July 28 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Friday, July 29 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 30 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $10,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer's Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2022 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Dirt Draft, Memory Lane Classic Car Museum, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

