Parmley, Smith, Poe, Reiff, and Burns take wins at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri Speedway

July 16, 2022

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Racing returned to Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Saturday after a mid-summer break last week. Sixty-six race teams took part in the action, which included B-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, the first-ever appearance by the Cash Money Super Dirt Series Late Models, Pure Stocks, and POWRi Midwest Mods.

At the conclusion of the night, Jace Parmley picked up his first-ever CMS victory in Late Model action while Brad Smith notched his 42nd career CMS B-Mod win. Aaron Poe’s dominance continued in POWRi Super Stock action with his 25th CMS win while Spencer Reiff picked up his 12th career victory in Pure Stock action. In the POWRi Midwest Mods, Shawn Burns captured his 10th career CMS win.

B-Mods – 15 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 99-Brad Smith[2]; 2. 15-Colin Pierce[3]; 3. 29-Bronson Wicker[1]; 4. R33-Austen Raybourn[6]; 5. 47W-Terry Wilburn[4]; 6. 27-Jacob Callahan[5]; 7. 20-Tyler Cochran[8]; 8. (DNF) 61-Sturgis Streeter[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 251M-Mike Ryun[3]; 2. 94-Jacob Ebert[2]; 3. 05-Jeremy Lile[7]; 4. 28S-Bill Small[1]; 5. 49-Patrick Royalty[5]; 6. 3A-Aaron Speck[6]; 7. 23-Danny Thompson JR[4]

Mike Ryun and Brad Smith earned front-row starting honors for the 20-lap B-Mod main with Smith edging Ryun for the lead at the start. After a pair of early race cautions, a series of green flag laps unfolded with Smith leading Ryun, Jeremy Lile, and Colin Pierce. Smith built a sizeable lead over the battle for second place. Caution flew just short of the halfway marker with Smith showing the way to the restart over Ryun and a fierce battle amongst Lile, Jacob Ebert, and Colin Pierce for third. Lile found the high line to his liking while Ebert worked the low side. However, with less than five laps remaining, Smith pulled away to a full straightaway lead over his closest pursuer and collected the victory. Ryun notched another second-place run with Ebert third at the line, over Lile, and Pierce.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 99-Brad Smith[2]; 2. 251M-Mike Ryun[1]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[5]; 4. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 5. 15-Colin Pierce[4]; 6. 61-Sturgis Streeter[15]; 7. 49-Patrick Royalty[10]; 8. 3A-Aaron Speck[12]; 9. 28S-Bill Small[8]; 10. 27-Jacob Callahan[11]; 11. 23-Danny Thompson JR[14]; 12. 20-Tyler Cochran[13]; 13. R33-Austen Raybourn[7]; 14. 29-Bronson Wicker[6]; 15. 47W-Terry Wilburn[9]

POWRi Super Stock 9 Entries

Heat 1 8 Laps: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[3]; 2. G1-Nick Gibson[4]; 3. 04B-Clayton Campbell[5]; 4. 77-Danny Mckenzie[1]; 5. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[2]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:05:28.958

1. 04-Blaine Ewing[2]; 2. 14-Larry Ferris[4]; 3. 3P-Tyler Perryman[3]; 4. 07D-Mike Daughtery[1]

Aaron Poe and Blaine Ewing led the field to the green for the 20-lap Super Stock main event with Poe assuming command at the front to lead the first for laps. Ewing found his way to the lead for a short period of time on the nest circuit and led Poe, Nick Gibson, and Larry Ferris until Poe found his way back to the front in the close battle on lap 10. Shortly after losing the lead, Ewing spun from contention leaving Poe, Gibson, Ferris, and Clayton Campbell in the top four. One more yellow flag slowed the field, but it wasn’t enough to keep Poe from capturing his seventh main event victory of the season. Gibson again looked strong and finished in the runner-up position ahead of Ferris, Campbell, Ewing, and Tyler Perryman.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 2. G1-Nick Gibson[3]; 3. 14-Larry Ferris[4]; 4. 04B-Clayton Campbell[5]; 5. 04-Blaine Ewing[2]; 6. 3P-Tyler Perryman[6]; 7. 07D-Mike Daughtery[8]; 8. (DNF) 77-Danny Mckenzie[7]; 9. (DNS) 03B-Chris Brockway

Aapron Poe and Blaine Ewing earned front-row starting honors for the 20-lap POWRi Super Stock main event. Ewing led the first four laps fending off challenges from Poe, until lap five, when Poe was able to take the lead. By lap 10, Poe continued leading with Ewing staying close to the leader through lap 11. However, Ewing’s strong run ended with a spin, ultimately relegating him to deep in the field. Nick Gibson and Larry Ferris waged a torrid battle for the third position with Gibson eventually taking second. One last yellow flag conditioned flew over the field with just a handful of laps remaining. Poe kept all challengers behind him as the race soldiered on to his seventh CMS win this season. Nick Gibson recorded his best-ever CMS feature in second place. Larry Ferris also posted a strong finish in third, with Clayton Campbell fourth and Blaine Ewing fifth, to complete the top five.

Late Models – 15 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps, KRC: 1. 33-Mike Bitner[2]; 2. USA1-Chris Hawkins[3]; 3. 82-Jace Parmley[4]; 4. 29-Chandler Moenning[1]; 5. 26-Glen Powell[8]; 6. 36-Mark Daye[5]; 7. 13-Shawn Whitman[6]; 8. 50P-Justin Pearish[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps, Reliable Welding: 1. XR11-Shawn Duncan[1]; 2. 52-Mitch Keeter[6]; 3. 67-Jimmy Vanzandt[3]; 4. 22-Tim Petty[2]; 5. 20-Dustin Mooneyham[7]; 6. 88-Isaac Keepper[5]; 7. 93D-Josh Dugan[4]

Jace Parmley and Shawn Duncan collected front-row starting honors after the top-eight redraw for the Dirt Track Bank Cash Money Super Dirt Series Late Model 25-lap main event. Parmley quickly established himself the leader over Duncan and Chandler Moenning. Several cautions slowed the early portion of the race as drivers searched for the best line around the CMS high banks, which was a first-time visit for most drivers. Once things settled down, Parmley built a full straightaway lead over an intense battle with fifth-starting Chris Hawkins, Duncan, and Jimmy VanZandt. Dustin Mooneyham, who started tenth on the grid moved to fourth to join the leaders while point’s leader Mitch Keeter had an interesting run to rebound to the top five by mid-race. Keeter eventually worked his way to third after a close battle with Hawkins. Duncan’s night ended early at lap 13 as Parmley continued with his comfortable lead. One additional yellow flag flew over the field at lap 21 setting up a four-lap dash to the finish with Parmley ahead of Keeter, Mooneyham, and Hawkins. This night belonged to Parmley as he ultimately captured his second series victory of the season in a dominant performance. Ninth-starting Keeter settled for second with Mooneyham advancing to third. Isaac Keepper also advanced forward from twelfth on the grid to edge Hawkins at the line for fourth.

A Feature – 25 Laps: 1. 82-Jace Parmley[1]; 2. 52-Mitch Keeter[9]; 3. 20-Dustin Mooneyham[10]; 4. 88-Isaac Keepper[12]; 5. USA1-Chris Hawkins[5]; 6. 36-Mark Daye[11]; 7. 50P-Justin Pearish[15]; 8. 67-Jimmy Vanzandt[4]; 9. 33-Mike Bitner[6]; 10. 22-Tim Petty[7]; 11. 13-Shawn Whitman[14]; 12. XR11-Shawn Duncan[2]; 13. 29-Chandler Moenning[3]; 14. 26-Glen Powell[8]; 15. 93D-Josh Dugan[13]

Pure Stocks 12 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 2. 00-Cory Flamm[1]; 3. 4D-David Doelz[3]; 4. 24W-Conrad Workman[4]; 5. 53K-Larry Norris[6]; 6. (DNS) 50-Leroy Morrison

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 3J-Jerett Evans[1]; 2. 1-Landon Harper[2]; 3. 89-Jonathan Evans[3]; 4. 3B-Darrin Christy[4]; 5. 17-Cory Howard[6]; 6. (DNF) 12-Charles Norman[5]

At the start of the 20-lap Pure Stock main event, it was Spencer Reiff and Jerett Evans showing the way to the initial green flag with Reiff as the leader after lap one. Cory Flamm moved to the second spot on lap two in a close battle with Jerett Evans before the field slowed for yellow-flag conditions at lap two. After the restart, Reiff remained unchallenged at the front with Jerett Evans in front of Flamm and Jonathan Evans inside the top four. By lap eight, Jonathan Evans took over the third spot as Reiff enjoyed a full straightaway lead ahead of Jerett Evans in second. Flamm’s top-five run came to an early end inside of five laps to go as David Doelz and Darrin Christy found their way to the top five. At the checkered flag, it was Reiff with the dominating victory, his second of the season. Jonathan Evans bested Jerett Evans for second place with Doelz fourth, Christy fifth, and Conrad Workman sixth at the finish.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 2. 89-Jonathan Evans[6]; 3. 3J-Jerett Evans[2]; 4. 4D-David Doelz[5]; 5. 3B-Darrin Christy[8]; 6. 24W-Conrad Workman[7]; 7. 12-Charles Norman[11]; 8. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[3]; 9. (DNF) 17-Cory Howard[10]; 10. (DNF) 1-Landon Harper[4]; 11. (DNF) 50-Leroy Morrison[12]; 12. (DNS) 53K-Larry Norris

POWRi Midwest Mods – 16 Entries

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 28-Shawn Burns[8]; 2. 99-Mark Spillman[1]; 3. 447-Kenny Prince[5]; 4. 14D-Dave Meyer[3]; 5. 18-Joseph Beard[7]; 6. 08P-Peyton Baker[4]; 7. 17J-Dustin Dennison[6]; 8. 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[2]

Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 59R-Logan Rash[1]; 2. 9-Brian Meyer[2]; 3. 07R-Kevin Rash[6]; 4. 26B-Bobby Brown[5]; 5. 41-Ashlyn Piburn[7]; 6. 8-Jeremy Mullins[4]; 7. 33-Jeremy Curless[3]; 8. 12N-Nathan Baker[8]

Shawn Burns and Logan Rash started the night’s main event from row one with Burns quickly pacing the field. For the opening laps, it was a two-car breakaway with Burns over Rash with Kenny Prince advancing to third. Behind the top three, it was a fierce battle for position with Bobby Brown and Kevin Rash. By lap 10, Burns led Rash, Prince, and Brown just as the field slowed for a caution flag. Prince moved to third at lap 11 just as caution slowed the field again, setting up a four-lap dash checkered flag. Several drivers were docked positions in the Midwest Mods finish for passing before the cone on late-race restarts, even after being forewarned several times on the RaceCeiver communication system. At the conclusion of the event, Burns once again turned out to be the driver to beat as he collected his fourth victory of the season. Rash secured a solid run to finish second over Rash, Prince, Peyton Baker, and Brown inside the top five.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 28-Shawn Burns[1]; 2. 59R-Logan Rash[2]; 3. 447-Kenny Prince[6]; 4. 08P-Peyton Baker[11]; 5. 26B-Bobby Brown[7]; 6. 17J-Dustin Dennison[13]; 7. 07R-Kevin Rash[3]; 8. 33-Jeremy Curless[14]; 9. 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[15]; 10. 8-Jeremy Mullins[12]; 11. 18-Joseph Beard[9]; 12. (DNF) 9-Brian Meyer[5]; 13. (DNF) 99-Mark Spillman[4]; 14. (DNF) 12N-Nathan Baker[16]; 15. (DNF) 41-Ashlyn Piburn[10]; 16. (DNF) 14D-Dave Meyer[8]

