Timm takes advantage of O’Neil’s misfortune, claims USMTS Mod Wars triumph at Ogilvie

OGILVIE, Minn. (July 16)—Jake O’Neil was in hot pursuit of the Mod Wars trophy at the Ogilvie Raceway Saturday night but it was a different Jake getting to the checkered flag first and earning an $11,000 payday.

O’Neil started on the pole to kick off the 42-lap main event for the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt and was the class of the field through the first 37 laps of the non-stop race.

Looking for his seventh USMTS win of the season, O’Neil had just five laps to go when a lapped car checked-up in turn 2, forcing O’Neil to hit the brakes and causing his car to bounce left and shoot up the track.

Able to keep the engine running, O’Neil righted his ship and kept moving but not until Jake Timm and Tanner Mullens were able to race by and inherit the first two spots.

Just when it looked like Timm was on his way to victory, a lapped car turned around in turn 2 resulted in the first caution flag of the contest on lap 39 and gave life to several racers seeking a winner’s circle interview.

A strong restart, however, gave Timm the cushion he needed as he cruised the final two laps to score his fourth career USMTS feature win and second at the Ogilvie dirt oval.

In desperation, O’Neil screamed around the high side of the racetrack for the final two circuits but came up short in the end and had to settle for the runner-up paycheck.

Mullens followed O’Neil to the finish line and took home third while Dereck Ramirez and Zack VanderBeek claimed the rest of the positions among the top 5.

Terry Phillips, Clayton Wagamon, Dan Ebert, Shane Sabraski and Darron Fuqua rounded out the top 10. Sabraski, who started 21st, earned the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

Meanwhile, points leader Dustin Sorensen failed to back up his win on Friday night and struggled to a 14th-place finish. It was just the third time in 22 starts that he finished outside the top 10.

Dog days of Summersota up next: On Sunday, the whirlwind week wraps up at the Casino Speedway where a packed house of rabid fans are expected to make their pilgrimage to the high-banked quarter-mile bullring.

Sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts, the 13th Annual Summersota Modified Nationals will carry a $5,000 first-place paycheck for the winner of the USMTS main event. Midwest Modifieds and Street Stocks are also on the card.

The pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5, qualifying kicks off at 6:30 and the green flag is slated to wave at 7:30.

Now in its 69th year of racing on the shores of beautiful Lake Kampeska in Watertown, S.D., the Casino Speedway is a semi-banked 1/4-mile clay oval located 4.0 miles northwest of US 212 on SR 20, then 0.7 mile south on Stokes-Thomas Lake Rd. For more information visit casinospeedway.com.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

2nd Annual Mod Wars presented by JPW/Jobbers Warehouse Supply and Northern Line Contracting – Night 3 of 3

Ogilvie Raceway, Ogilvie, Minn.

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (4) 173 Andy Jones, Princeton, Minn.

4. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (7) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

6. (8) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

7. (9) 77T Tripp Gaylord, Lakewood, Colo.

8. (10) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (5) 99 Mark Kangas, Eveleth, Minn.

10. (6) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (6) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

3. (1) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

4. (3) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

5. (4) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

6. (7) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas

7. (5) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

8. (8) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

9. (9) 04JR Adam Ayotte, Elk River, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn.

2. (1) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (4) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

4. (3) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

5. (5) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

6. (9) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

7. (6) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

8. (8) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

9. (7) WIN1 Jon Frolik, Ramsey, Minn.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (4) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (3) 11 Jody Bellefeuille, Duluth, Minn.

4. (2) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (5) 65D Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

6. (8) 24 Brandon Dolman, Alexandria, Minn.

7. (7) 88 Tanner Williamson, Fort Frances, Ont., Can.

8. (9) 06 Jeremy Nelson, Zimmerman, Minn.

9. (6) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (7) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (8) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

6. (4) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

7. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

8. (2) 18M Mason McEvers, Rochester, Minn.

9. (9) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (5) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

3. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

4. (4) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

5. (7) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

6. (8) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

7. (12) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

8. (9) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

9. (11) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

10. (6) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

11. (13) 06 Jeremy Nelson, Zimmerman, Minn.

12. (2) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

13. (14) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

14. (10) 77T Tripp Gaylord, Lakewood, Colo.

15. (17) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

16. (15) 99 Mark Kangas, Eveleth, Minn.

17. (16) WIN1 Jon Frolik, Ramsey, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 11 Jody Bellefeuille, Duluth, Minn.

2. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (5) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

4. (4) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (3) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

6. (7) 65D Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

7. (6) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

8. (9) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas

9. (8) 24 Brandon Dolman, Alexandria, Minn.

10. (14) 89 J.T. Johnson, Milaca, Minn.

11. (10) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

12. (16) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

13. (12) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

14. (11) 88 Tanner Williamson, Fort Frances, Ont., Can.

15. (13) 18M Mason McEvers, Rochester, Minn.

16. (15) 04JR Adam Ayotte, Elk River, Minn.

17. (17) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (42 laps):

1. (7) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (8) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

6. (9) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

7. (4) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Blaine, Minn.

8. (10) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

9. (21) 7A Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

10. (17) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

11. (16) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

12. (13) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

13. (11) 173 Andy Jones, Princeton, Minn.

14. (12) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

15. (23) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

16. (19) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

17. (22) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

18. (2) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

19. (25) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

20. (20) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

21. (24) 65D Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

22. (26) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

23. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

24. (15) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

25. (18) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

26. (27) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

27. (14) 11 Jody Bellefeuille, Duluth, Minn.

Lap Leaders: O’Neil 1-37, Timm 38-42.

Total Laps Led: O’Neil 37, Timm 5.

Margin of Victory: 0.552 second.

Time of Race: 17 minutes, 38.442 seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: Sanders, Bleess, Cain (track).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Sabraski (started 21st, finished 9th).

Entries: 46.

Next Race: Sunday, July 17, Casino Speedway, Watertown, S.D.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Sorensen 1888, Mullens 1796, Ramirez 1713, VanderBeek 1663, Phillips 1640, Sanders 1596, Ebert 1544, Hughes 1533, O’Neil 1517, Carter 1492.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Carter 1408, Brown 1210, DeVolder 1186, Thornton 1175, Horner 1022.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 188, Mullens 158, Hughes 148, VanderBuilt 137, LG2 110.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Cornett 158, Action 148, Stoen 134, Mullens 117, Durham 103.

