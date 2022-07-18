California, MO

July 17, 2022

By: Dean Reichel

For immediate Release—

Sonic Night at Double X Speedway saw a good field of cars on hand along with race fans welcoming a break from the heat ready for a family friendly night of dirt track racing. The local SONIC Drive In was on hand with giveaways and games for the fans in attendance making this a fun night for fans in attendance. With the final appearance of B Modifieds for the season the action on the track should be exciting.

Super Stock heat races kicked off the evening’s action. In the first heat it was California, MO driver Brandon Dunham showing the way for the eight lap event. Following Dunham under the checkered flag were Jody Romig in second, Dale Berry in third and Dusty See in fourth. Heat race number two saw Chris Brockert take the early lead only to see Tyler Crocker move past in turn three to complete lap one. Joe Miller was the next to take the point taking the top spot as they completed lap three. Miller would take the win over Crocker in second and Brockert in third.

B Modifieds took to the dirt for two preliminary heat races with Richard Brainard and Don Randall on row one. Don Randall would lead the first pair of laps before Tyler Potter would make the pass for the lead. At the finish it was Tyler Potter the winner over Don Randall in second, Jacob Potter in third and Jimmy Borgmann in fourth. Dustin Loucks, Austin Detienne and Richard Brainiard completed the finishing order. Heat race two saw Adam Hall pick up the checkerd flag. Don Williams finished second, Parker Smith third, Justin Dick fourth and Josh Christian fifth.

Two Winged Sprint Car heat races were the action just prior to intermission. Heat one had Ben Brown and Curtis Evans leading the field to the green flag. Brown would assume the lead and not look back in claiming the victory. Curtis Evans would finish a strong second. Jack Wagner claimed third after a three lap battle switching places with fourth place finisher Slater Helt. In the second heat Samuel Wagner moved to the point in quick fashion only to see his lead erased by a caution at the completion of lap three. On the restart Taylor Walton made his way past Tyler Elliott and gave chase to the leader. Wagner would survive the challenges and take the win. Walton would cross in second, Tyler Elliott in third and Russell Potter in fourth.

The Super Stock Feature event was the first event following intermission. Joe Miller used a strong run on the top shelf to edge Brandon Dunham at the line to lead lap one. Miller would extend his lead over the next two laps before a caution for the stopped car of Dunham would bunch the field behind the leader. On the restart Dale Berry would make a bid in turn one to challenge Miller but found less traction than planned and allowed Miller to move out to a four car length advantage. A lap five caution once again restacked the field behind the leader. Berry would continue to dig on the bottom while Miller would keep momentum on the high line. A lap 12 caution would set up a three lap dash to the checkered. Door to door coming out of turn four on lap thirteen, Berry felt his car moving up the track against Miller’s car and in a move of sportsmanship checked up to keep from causing and incident. Miller was able to use the momentum to hole the advantage and claim the feature win. Jody Romig crossed the line second but was disqualified for not reporting to the tech area following the feature event. That would move Dale Berry into the runner up position, with Tyler Crocker fighting car issues to finish third with Dusty See finishing fourth and Chris Brockert crossing the stripe in fifth. Brandon Dunham would be credited with sixth place after suffering mechanical failure during the event.

B Mod Mania hit the track next and after a series of cautions which whittled the field down from thirteen starters to seven in short order, the race was finally able to get underway. Third time was the charm as the race was able to resume. Adam Hall moved out to the lead and quickly opened up a six car length lead over Tyler Potter. Potter would have his hands full as Parker Smith would immediately begin challenging for the number two spot and would take the position on lap five. The race would run green to checker this time with Hall staying in command opening up a straightaway lead as the laps clicked off. Following Hall under the checkered flag were Parker Smith in second, Tyler Potter in third but he was disqualified at technical inspection which would move Jacob Potter to third, Dustin Loucks in fourth and Jimmy Borgmann finshing fifth.

The final class to take the track on Sonic night at the races were the Winged Sprint Cars. With point leader Taylor Walton holding a slim two point lead over Jack Wagner at the beginning of the evening, each position would hold meaning. Ben Brown and Samuel Wagner led the charge to the green flag. Ben Brown would take command on the start with Samuel Wagner in tow. Taylor Walton would settle into third followed by Jack Wagner and Tyler Elliott. A lap 12 caution for the spinning car of Samuel Wagner would bring the field to the rear of Brown’s #7B. Brown would continue his hold on the top spot with Taylor Walton and Jack Wagner giving chase. A lap fifteen caution would slow the pace once again. On this restart you could almost cover the top three with a blanket. As the laps clicked by the track would become more and more technical for the drivers as they kept searching for the traction they needed. Walton would continually challenge the leader but Brown was able to keep enough momentum on the top shelf to maintain the advantage. A caution on the white flag lap would force a green, white, checker finish. Ben Brown would prevail over the attempts of Taylor Walton. At the checkers it was Brown, Walton, Jack Wagner in third, Tyler Elliott in fourth and Samuel Wagner completing the top five.

Next Sunday July 24 is the “Racing Back to School” backpack and school supply giveaway for all school age kids. You may still donate to this event by reaching out to Tyler Utz, Terry Ford, Tyler Blank, Tara Turpin, or Carol Wirts. The season championship for 2022 will be Sunday July 31, 2022.

Complete Results

Winged Sprint Cars

Feature- 1. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 2. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 3. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 4. 49-Tyler Elliott, California; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 6. 1P-Curtis Evans, Norborne; 7. 3P-Russell Potter, Boonville; 8. 22S-Slater Helt, Cactus Flats (DNF); 9. 2-Austin Alumbaugh, Higginsville (DNF); (DNS-0-Jake Griffin, Quincy,IL; 41-Mackenzie Borchers, Marshall)

Heat 1- 1. Brown; 2. Evans; 3. J.Wagner; 4. Helt; 5. Griffin (DNF); 6. Alumbaugh (DNF)

Heat 2- 1. S. Wagner; 2. Walton; 3. Elliott; 4. Potter; (DNS-Borchers)

B Modifieds-

Feature- 1. 574-Adam Hall, Columbia; 2. 12-Parker Smith, Mexico; 3. 21-Tyler Potter, Fulton; 4. 30-Dustin Loucks, Fulton; 5. 52-Jimmy Borgmann, Boonville; 6. 3B-Richard Brainard, Sedalia; 7. 35-Justin Dick, Sedalia (DNF); 8. 7-Josh Christian, Wellsville (DNF); 9. 10-Austin Detienne, Fulton (DNF); 10.Don Williams, Osage Beach (DNF) 11. 99T-Austin Teel, Fulton (DNF); 12. 5R-Don Randall, Washington (DNF) DQ-94-Bradley Potter, Fulton

Heat 1- 1. B. Potter; 2. Randall; 3. J. Potter; 4. Borgmann; 5. Loucks; 6. Detienne; 7. Brainard (DNF)

Heat 2- 1. Hall; 2. Williams; 3. Smith; 4. Dick; 5. Christian; 6. Teel

Super Stocks

Feature- 1. 409-Joe Miller, Centertown; 2. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 3. 19J-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 4. 83-Dusty See, Eldon; 5. 82-Chris Brockert, Versailles (DNF); 6. 54-Brandon Dunham, California (DNF); DNS-87-Eddie Keeran, California; DQ- 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse

Heat 1- 1. Dunham; 2. Romig; 3. Berry; 4. See

Heat 2- 1. Miller; 2. Crocker; 3. Brockert.