STLRacing.com – 410 Wing Sprint Car Rankings – 2022 by Don Martin     

7/18/2022

Below are the updated rankings after last weekend. Brent Marks continues to dominate the STLRacing.com Sprint Car Rankins. What can you say the guys just keeps getting it done took home nearly $300,000 at Eldora Speedway this past weekend winning both the Historical Big One and King’s Royal. What is crazy I can see him picking off a couple of more this weekend as the Outlaws visit Port Royal and Williams Grove. Carson Macedo holds down the second place in the rankings, he had two podium finishes at Eldora this past weekend, a Second at the Joker’s Wild, and 3rd Place at the King’s Royal. David Gravel sits 4th in the Rankings picking off 2 wins last weekend at Eldora. He didn’t get the big money but did move into second in the World of Outlaw Standings. Logan Schuchart climbed to 6th in the rankings after two top five finishes in the King’s Royal and Historical Big One. Donny Schatz also was a big mover in the Rankings with a runner-up finish at King’s Royal. Rico Abreu picked up 10 spots in the rankings moving up to 13th in the Rankings. Rico had two top 5’s last weekend at Eldora including a podium finish at the Historical Big One. 2 Drivers that moved into the Top 25 include Cory Eliason and Brock Zearfoss. Cory driving the famous #71 Bernie Stuebgen Indy Parts Machine almost finished in the Top 5 at the King’s Royal. He finished 6th and let’s just say he looks better in the #71 than Zeb does in the #26 Rudeen Ride.

TOP 25 Wing Sprint Cars – 7/18/2022

Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA

Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA

Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA

David Gravel, Watertown, CT

Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH

Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA

Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA

Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND

Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN

Brian Brown, Higginsville, MO

Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN

Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA

James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT AUS.

Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN

Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA

Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO

Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, CA

Kerry Madsen, Knoxville, IA

Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA

Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA

Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA

Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN

Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX

Lance DeWease, Fayetteville, PA

Sprint Quick Hits

Bent Marks – $275,000 in Winnings Eldora last weekend winning both the Royal and HBO.

Carson Macedo – 2 Podium Finishes at Eldora.

Brad Sweet – World of Outlaw Point Leader

David Gravel – 2 Eldora Wins last week sits 2nd in WoO Points.

Sheldon Haudenschild – Very disappointing Eldora no decent finishes.

Logan Schuchart – 2 Top 5 Finishes at Eldora

Kyle Larson – Won the Brad Doty Classic at Attica.

Anthony Macri – Finished 8th in the King’s Royal Saturday night.

Donny Schatz – getting faster and faster finished 2nd in King’s Royal.

Tyler Courtney – Finished 2nd in the HBO.

Brian Brown- great weekend at Eldora almost 3 top fives in 4 races at Eldora.

Justin Peck – Decent at Eldora, best finish 4th Joker’s Wild.

Rico Abreu – Had a Great Eldora racking up two podium finishes.

James McFadden – still looking for first win did not get the finishes at Eldora team hoped

Spencer Bayston- Best finish at Eldora was 4th Night Before King’s Royal Race.

Danny Dietrich- An Eldora he would like to forget about no points in the Rankings.

Hunter Schuerenberg – moved up in the rankings solid at Eldora best finish 5th Night Before King’s.

Gio Scelzi – Best Finish 15th King’s Royal

Kerry Madsen – Definitely the Best Roth Car last weekend at Eldora finished 10th King’s Royal.

Cory Eliason – Finished 7th in the King’s Royal.

Jacob Allen – He definitely struggled last week at Eldora, be better this week in his home state.

Brock Zearfoss- Finished 14th King’s Royal.

Parker Price-Miller – Made both big features the HBO and King’s Royal.

Aaron Reutzel – After crashing out Eldora came home and won Knoxville Saturday night.

Lance DeWease – Won at Williams Grove last weekend ready for 3 big nights with the WoO.

In Closing, this week the World of Outlaws head to Pennsylvania with stops at Port Royal and Williams Grove. The All-Stars are back in action this weekend as the tour heads west with a 2-Day show at Lake Ozark.

It would be hard to pick against Marks this week and watch out for Rico in Missouri that team is very close to picking up some wins.