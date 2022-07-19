It’s On! 2022 USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Preview

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (July 19, 2022)………It’s an enduringly happy place isolated from the world of work, bills to pay and nine-to-fives. It’s paradise and it’s your kingdom to command just once each summer. It’s Shangri-La for eight races over a nine-night span.

For race fans, that is USAC’s NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week in a nutshell. For racers, it can be grueling, yet rewarding. It can be energizing, yet, at the same time, be a test of endurance both mentally and physically that can ultimately spell the tale of the outcome of the week.

In its 35th year, there’s still nothing quite like it for USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing. It’s truly one-of-a-kind.

And this year, each event is one-of-eight, with the schedule boasting its largest slate of races, equaled only by the 2003, 2007 and 2019 editions of ISW. ISW pushes off July 22 at Gas City, then continues July 23 at Kokomo, July 24 at Lawrenceburg, July 25 at Circle City, July 27 at Terre Haute, July 28 at Lincoln Park, July 29 at Bloomington and July 30 at Tri-State.

All the hoopla and excitement each summer is paramount for ISW, but now it’s time to get down to business. It’s time to fire off for one of the greatest traditions in all of motorsports, which began back in 1988, and it all begins this Friday night at Gas City.

THE CHAMPS:

Six past Indiana Sprint Week champs are represented in this year’s field. Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.), the 2017 and 2021 ISW titlist and a six-time feature winner in the series, had been absent from the USAC scene all season long until early July when he made his return to action. Starting this week, he’ll begin his quest to become the first repeat ISW champ since Levi Jones in 2008-09.

Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) translated his 2015 Indiana Sprint Week success to a USAC National Sprint Car title at season’s end, one of six drivers to achieve the feat along with J.J. Yeley (2003), Levi Jones (2009), Bryan Clauson (2013), Brady Bacon (2016) and C.J. Leary (2019). Ballou owns four career ISW feature triumphs.

Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) scored the ISW championship three years ago and is among a line of ISW champions to do so without the aid of a victory over each of the past four years: Chris Windom (2018), Leary (2019), Chase Stockon (2020) and Thomas (2021). However, Leary does own his fair share of wins, clicking off five in his career to this point in his ISW career.

Four-time ISW feature winner Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) is among those who are itching to make ISW a springboard en route to a title run at the end of the year. The importance of ISW cannot be understated. Its eight-race docket makes up roughly 20 percent of the entire USAC Sprint Car schedule mashed into a little over a weeklong span.

Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.), along with Leary, aim to join the ranks of Hoosier natives to win multiple ISW crowns. The 2020 champ and two-time feature winner eyes the mark of Kevin Thomas (no relation to Jr.) who scored four in a five-year span in 1992-93-95-96 as well as Dave Darland who notched three in 1998-2001-2007; Jon Stanbrough took two in 2006 and 2010 while Bryan Clauson scored twice, back-to-back, in 2013-14.

Darland (Lincoln, Ind.) returned to USAC action in July following more than a year away from competition. Darland leads practically every stat category in ISW history: 20 wins and 66 top-fives, plus tops the following columns, which only constitute the USAC era of ISW, which began in 1996: 431 laps led, 31 heat race wins, 12 fast qualifying times and 155 starts.

ON THE VERGE:

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) has finished inside the top-five of the ISW standings in each of the past three seasons: 3rd in 2019, 2nd in 2020 and 5th in 2021. The five-time ISW feature winner and 2020 USAC Silver Crown champ enters ISW as the USAC National Sprint Car point leader and, just last year, became the sixth driver to win both the first and the last feature race during a single Indiana Sprint Week, and the first to do it in 17 years, joining Danny Smith (1989), Kelly Kinser (1994), Dave Darland (1998), Cory Kruseman (2002) and J.J. Yeley (2004).

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) finished a career-best third in ISW points during 2021 on the strength of three consecutive victories at Lawrenceburg, Gas City and Terre Haute, which put the 2018 USAC National Midget king in rarified air as one of just four individuals to win three-in-a-row during ISW: Jon Stanbrough (4-straight in 2006-07), Jay Drake (2000), Cory Kruseman (2002) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (2013).

VETS ON THE CUSP:

There are a group of veterans who are always in contention and have won throughout their career during Indiana Sprint Week. These individuals are highly capable of stringing wins and consistency together in pursuit of a first Indiana Sprint Week championship.

Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) has captured a pair of wins at ISW, both at Kokomo, while Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) captured perhaps the closest finish in ISW history at Gas City in 2019 when he started 18th deep in the field. Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) has reached the top-seven in the final ISW standings in each of the past three seasons with a 5th in 2019, a 4th in 2020 and a 7th in 2021 to go along with five feature victories.

FIRST TASTE OF ISW SUCCESS:

This group has tasted USAC National Sprint Car victory but hasn’t experienced Indiana Sprint Week jubilation thus far.

Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) and Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) will be making their ISW debuts this coming week. Axsom won two of the first three to start the year while Moles recently picked up $12,000 in the Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals.

Two-time USAC Sprint winner Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) will give it a whirl as will one-time USAC victor Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio), who’ll both take in the full week of racing activity as they seek their first ISW wins. Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.), a frequent winner locally in Indiana and during an Oval Nationals prelim in 2021 at Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway, will eye his first ISW win too.

KICKING IN THE DOOR:

Twenty drivers have found the ultimate way of breaking through by grabbing their first career USAC National Sprint Car feature win during Indiana Sprint Week. Among them are 2022 participants Justin Grant (2012), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2012) and Kyle Cummins (2016) as well as five-time winner Brady Short of Bedford, Ind. (2006) and one-timer Brent Beauchamp of Fairland, Ind. (2016).

Shooting for that target this time around are USAC full-timers Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.), Brandon Mattox (Terre Haute, Ind.), Alex Banales (Lafayette, Ind.), plus a number of invaders from outside the national ranks.

SPRINT WEEK INVADERS:

USAC CRA Sprint Car series’ most recent winner Brody Roa (Garden Grove, Calif.) arrives from the west coast for the first time since 2019 while 2019 USAC CRA Rookie of the Year Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, Calif.) makes his third-straight trip out to the Hoosier state.

Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.) is the USAC East Coast Sprint Car point leader and has finished inside the top-10 in all five of his 2022 USAC National Sprint Car starts. He’s making his first voyage out to the Midwest for the first five events only before heading back home while United Kingdom’s Tom Harris (Banbury, Oxfordshire) makes his first Indiana Sprint Week appearance since 2018 for the final four events only.

Xavier Doney (Odessa, Mo.) will run the full ISW tour for the first time in his career starting this week. The USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association feature winner and 2021 Rookie of the Year recently finished 6th at Huset’s.

THE LOCAL PROTECTORS:

One of the aspects of ISW that provides extra entertainment is the local protectors, the ones who have competed on a regular basis at the tracks on the Indiana Sprint Week slate and provide that local edge that can regularly stand up against USAC national’s best when going head-to-head.

Among those looking to test the national guys are include Sebastopol, California’s Geoff Ensign (Lincoln Park), Bloomington, Indiana’s Jordan Kinser (Bloomington), Fillmore, Indiana’s Brian Hayden (Lincoln Park), Brazil, Indiana’s Harley Burns (Gas City), Indianapolis, Indiana’s Nick Bilbee (Lawrenceburg), Marion, Indiana’s Scotty Weir (Gas City), Justin Owen (Lawrenceburg), Brownsburg, Indiana’s A.J. Hopkins (Lincoln Park & Circle City), Davenport, Iowa’s Davey Ray (Bloomington), Pittsboro, Indiana’s Critter Malone (Tri-State), Phoenix, Arizona’s Tye Mihocko (Gas City & Lincoln Park) and Marion, Illinois’ Shane Cockrum (Lincoln Park), just to name a few.

2022 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK SCHEDULE:

Jul 22: Gas City I-69 Speedway | Gas City, IN

Jul 23: Kokomo Speedway | Kokomo, IN

Jul 24: Lawrenceburg Speedway | Lawrenceburg, IN

Jul 25: Circle City Raceway | Indianapolis, IN

Jul 27: Terre Haute Action Track | Terre Haute, IN

Jul 28: Lincoln Park Speedway | Putnamville, IN

Jul 29: Bloomington Speedway | Bloomington, IN

Jul 30: Tri-State Speedway | Haubstadt, IN

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS

1988: Randy Kinser (Bloomington, Ind.)

1989: Chuck Amati (Freeman Spur, Ill.)

1990: Chuck Amati (Freeman Spur, Ill.) & Gary Trammell (Bloomington, Ind.)

1991: Bob Kinser (Bloomington, Ind.)

1992: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Ind.)

1993: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Ind.)

1994: Kelly Kinser (Bloomington, Ind.)

1995: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Ind.)

1996: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Ind.)

1997: J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Ariz.)

1998: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.)

1999: Tony Elliott (Warsaw, Ind.)

2000: Jay Drake (Val Verde, Calif.)

2001: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.)

2002: Cory Kruseman (Ventura, Calif.)

2003: J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Ariz.)

2004: Levi Jones (Olney, Ill.)

2005: Cory Kruseman (Ventura, Calif.)

2006: Jon Stanbrough (Avon, Ind.)

2007: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.)

2008: Levi Jones (Olney, Ill.)

2009: Levi Jones (Olney, Ill.)

2010: Jon Stanbrough (Avon, Ind.)

2011: Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.)

2012: Levi Jones (Olney, Ill.)

2013: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Ind.)

2014: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Ind.)

2015: Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.)

2016: Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.)

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.)

2018: Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.)

2019: C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.)

2020: Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.)

2021: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.)

MOST INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TITLES:

4 – Levi Jones & Kevin Thomas

CLOSEST POINTS BATTLE:

1990 – TIE (Amati and Trammell)

MOST LOPSIDED POINTS BATTLE:

2000 – 76 points (Drake over Elliott)

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STATS: (1988-2021)

ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS:

20-Dave Darland

16-Jon Stanbrough

12-Cory Kruseman

9-J.J. Yeley

7-Bryan Clauson

6-Jay Drake, Danny Smith & Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Kevin Briscoe, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Tony Elliott, Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Brady Short & Kevin Thomas

4-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones, Kelly Kinser & Logan Seavey

3-Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons Jr., Tracy Hines & Hunter Schuerenberg

2-Chuck Amati, Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Rick Hood, Bud Kaeding, Thomas Meseraull, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom

1-A.J. Anderson, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Chad Boat, Shane Cottle, Derek Davidson, Cary Faas, Aaron Farney, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Tray House, Bob Kinser, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Carson Short, Mickey Smith, Brad Sweet, Tanner Thorson, Brian Tyler & Cole Whitt

ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-FIVE FINISHES (1988-2021)

66-Dave Darland

51-Jon Stanbrough

45-Levi Jones

33-Tony Elliott & Chris Windom

32-Brady Bacon

31-J.J. Yeley

29-Bryan Clauson

27-Kevin Thomas

25-Cory Kruseman & Kevin Thomas Jr.

23-Robert Ballou

22- Shane Cottle, Justin Grant

20-Jerry Coons Jr.

19-Jay Drake, Tracy Hines, C.J. Leary, Chase Stockon

15-Brady Short

14-Kevin Briscoe, Bill Rose & Hunter Schuerenberg

13-Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins & Bud Kaeding

10-Jack Hewitt & Randy Kinser

9-Derek Davidson & Danny Smith

8-Damion Gardner, Brian Hayden, Bob Kinser, Kelly Kinser & Thomas Meseraull

7-Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Darren Hagen, Tray House, Terry Pletch & Josh Wise

6-Chuck Amati, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Dickie Gaines, Mat Neely, Terry Shepherd, Brian Tyler, Scotty Weir & Cole Whitt

5-A.J. Anderson, Chad Boat, Jason McDougal, Joe Roush, Logan Seavey

4-Mike Mann Carson Short, Brad Sweet, Tanner Thorson

3-Jeff Bland Jr., Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, Rick Hood, Kevin Huntley, Tony Jarrett, Dustin Morgan, Robbie Rice, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Gary Trammell & Jeff Walker

2-Brent Beauchamp, Christopher Bell, Larry Bland, Tom Chalk, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jeff Gordon, Coleman Gulick, Kurt Hawkins, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Dave Peperak, Boston Reid, Casey Riggs, Jon Sciscoe, John Scott, Jeremy Sherman, Eric Shively, Casey Shuman, Mike Spencer, Jake Swanson

1-Garrett Aitken, Jarett Andretti, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Mike Bowling, Kent Christian, Hud Cone, Troy Cline, Mike English, Cary Faas, Gary Fisher, Josh Ford, Russ Gamester, Dink Glidden, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Blake Hollingsworth, Shane Hollingsworth, Danny Holtsclaw, A.J. Hopkins, Kasey Kahne, Doug Kalitta, Todd Kane, Todd Kelley, Mike Kirby, Frankie Kerr, Chris LaFollette, Troy Link, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Wes McIntyre, Joe Miller, Brandon Petty, Joey Saldana, Derek Scheffel, Stephen Schnapf, Todd Shields, Jimmy Sills, Mickey Smith, Greg Staab, Steve Surniak, Tyler Thomas, Lee Underwood, Rick Ungar, Jonathan Vennard, Mike Ward, Matt Westfall, Rip Williams & Greg Wilson

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP-10 FINISHES (USAC ERA 1996-2021)

97-Dave Darland

74-Jon Stanbrough

66-Levi Jones

59-Chris Windom

53-Brady Bacon

49-Robert Ballou

47-Shane Cottle

46-Jerry Coons Jr.

45-Bryan Clauson

43-Cory Kruseman, Kevin Thomas Jr.

42-Tracy Hines

41-Justin Grant

40-J.J. Yeley

39-Tony Elliott & Chase Stockon

34-C.J. Leary

31-Jay Drake

30-Brady Short

25-Kyle Cummins

24-Hunter Schuerenberg

21-Tyler Courtney, Damion Gardner, Bud Kaeding & Bill Rose

20-Kevin Thomas

19-Chad Boespflug

17-Kevin Briscoe

16-Derek Davidson, Darren Hagen, Brian Hayden & Scotty Weir

15-Thomas Meseraull

14-Dickie Gaines

13-Daron Clayton, Carson Short & Josh Wise

12-Kevin Doty

11-Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Brad Sweet & Cole Whitt

10-Logan Seavey

9-A.J. Anderson, Jack Hewitt, Josh Hodges, Jason McDougal

8-Jarett Andretti & Jeff Bland Jr.

7-Chad Boat, Bobby East, Blake Fitzpatrick, Coleman Gulick, Todd Kane, Justin Marvel, Boston Reid, Casey Shuman & Brian Tyler

6-Kent Christian, Troy Cline, Eric Shively & Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5-Brent Beauchamp, Christopher Bell, Shane Hollingsworth, Tony Jarrett, Dustin Morgan, Jadon Rogers, Jeremy Sherman & Mike Spencer

4-Hud Cone, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Critter Malone, Wes McIntyre, Brandon Petty, Robbie Rice, Brody Roa, Jimmy Sills, Jake Swanson, Matt Westfall & John Wolfe

3-A.J. Anderson, Josh Ford, Brad Fox, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Dakota Jackson, Rusty McClure, Casey Riggs, Derek Scheffel, Jon Sciscoe, Neil Shepherd & Steve Surniak

2-Ryan Bernal, Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Henry Clarke, Charles Davis Jr., Mike English, Danny Holtsclaw, Kasey Kahne, Mike Kirby, Jason Knoke, Chris LaFollette, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Tim Montgomery, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Kendall Ruble, Stephen Schnapf, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kevin Swindell, Tyler Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd & Jeff Wilson

1-Max Adams Garrett Aitken, Chris Beaver, Kevin Besecker, Keith Bloom Jr., Timmy Buckwalter, Brett Burdette, Mark Cassella, Mark Clark, Shane Cockrum, Chris Coers, Tim Cox, Zach Daum, Cary Faas, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Kurt Gross, Tom Hessert III, Tray House, J.J. Hughes, Kevin Huntley, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Doug Kalitta, Joey Kerr, Jimmy Light, Jason McCord, Tye Mihocko, Matt Mitchell, Vince Osman, Richard Ott, Dave Peperak, Davey Ray, Jason Robbins, Kyle Robbins, Eric Roberts, Joe Roush, Alex Shanks, Corey Smith, Dustin Smith, Stevie Sussex, Tanner Thorson, Lee Underwood, Jonathan Vennard, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams, Greg Wilson & Kyle Wissmiller

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK LAPS LED (USAC ERA 1996-2021)

431-Dave Darland

413-Jon Stanbrough

276-Cory Kruseman

216-Kevin Thomas Jr.

187-J.J. Yeley

176-Jay Drake

173-Bryan Clauson & C.J. Leary

159-Brady Bacon

148-Chris Windom

146-Robert Ballou

124-Levi Jones

121-Tracy Hines

103-Hunter Schuerenberg

101-Tyler Courtney

98-Kevin Briscoe

97-Brady Short

95-Justin Grant

94-Jerry Coons Jr. & Logan Seavey

83-Kyle Cummins

82-Jack Hewitt

80-Chase Stockon

76-Tony Elliott

68-Daron Clayton & Thomas Meseraull

57-Bud Kaeding

52-Brad Sweet

50-Derek Davidson

49-Shane Cottle

43-Cole Whitt

42-Chad Boespflug

38-Carson Short

36-Damion Gardner

35-Aaron Farney & Dickie Gaines

33-Josh Wise

30-Chad Boat & Brad Marvel

29-Bill Rose

26-Robbie Rice, Stephen Schnapf & Scotty Weir

25-Brad Fox

24-John Memmer

23-Cary Faas, Brandon Petty & Jake Swanson

22-Darren Hagen, & Brian Tyler

21-A.J. Anderson, Brent Beauchamp & Eric Shively

20-Kevin Doty

18-Boston Reid

16-Justin Marvel & Casey Riggs

14-Mike Mann & Wes McIntyre

13-Jeff Bland Jr.

12-Christopher Bell

11-Bobby Stines

10-Brian Hayden & Jason McDougal

9-Kevin Thomas

8-Mat Neely & Jimmy Sills

6-Jarett Andretti, Cole Bodine, Terry Pletch & Dustin Smith

5-John Wolfe

4-Kent Christian, Blake Fitzpatrick & Derek Scheffel

3-Keith Bloom Jr., Rickie Gaunt & Tanner Thorson

1-Jesse Hockett, Logan Jarrett, Rusty McClure, Dustin Morgan, Jeremy Sherman & Jonathan Vennard

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK HEAT RACE WINS (USAC ERA 1996-2021)

31-Dave Darland

30-Jon Stanbrough

26-Shane Cottle

25-Robert Ballou

19-Brady Bacon & Cory Kruseman

18-Chris Windom

17-Brady Short

14-C.J. Leary

13-Jerry Coons Jr.

12-Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Tracy Hines & Thomas Meseraull

11-Chad Boespflug, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

10-Bryan Clauson, Kyle Cummins, Justin Grant & Chase Stockon

9-Hunter Schuerenberg, & Kevin Thomas Jr.

8-Kent Christian, Jay Drake, Carson Short & Kevin Thomas

7-Kenny Carmichael, Damion Gardner & Terry Pletch

6-Kevin Briscoe, Dickie Gaines, Darren Hagen & Scotty Weir

5-Blake Fitzpatrick, Josh Hodges, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Mat Neely, Brandon Petty, Bill Rose, Eric Shively, Mike Spencer & Brian Tyler

4-Daron Clayton, Hud Cone, Brian Hayden, Danny Holtsclaw, Logan Jarrett, Jason McDougal, Corey Smith, Matt Westfall, Cole Whitt & Mitch Wissmiller

3-A.J. Anderson, Jarett Andretti, Brad Fox, Jack Hewitt, Mike Kirby, Justin Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Wes McIntyre, Boston Reid, Derek Scheffel, John Scott, Casey Shuman, Dustin Smith, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

2-Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Troy Cline, Tim Cox, Derek Davidson, Charles Davis Jr., Kris Deckard, Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Josh Ford, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, Tray House, Dakota Jackson, Todd Kane, Mike Mann, Bret Mellenberndt, Dustin Morgan, Casey Riggs, Brody Roa, Stephen Schnapf, Logan Seavey, Alex Shanks, Jake Swanson, Kody Swanson, Greg Wilson, Josh Wise & Kyle Wissmiller

1-Max Adams, Rodney Argo, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Cole Bodine, Eric Burns, Josh Burton, Mark Cassella, Isaac Chapple, Roger Chaudion, Dustin Christie, Henry Clarke, Anthony D’Alessio, Ron Dennis, Kevin Doty, Cary Faas, Jared Fox, Brian Gerster, Travis Gregg, Bart Grider, Kurt Gross, Chris Gurley, Chayse Hayhurst, Tom Hessert III, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, J.J. Hughes, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Joey Kerr, Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Critter Malone, Brad Marvel, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, John Memmer, Tye Mihocko, Jerry Miller Jr., Kevin Miller, Jim Moughan, Derek O’Dell, Ande Possman, Michael Pickens, Robbie Rice, Kyle Robbins, Joe Roush, Bryan Ruble, Jon Sciscoe, Jason Setser, Neil Shepherd, Jimmy Sills, Landon Simon, Tim Spindler, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Gary Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Michael Trimble, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Ricky Williams & John Wolfe

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (USAC ERA 1996-2021)

12-Dave Darland

9-Justin Grant

8-Brady Bacon & Levi Jones

7-Tracy Hines, Jon Stanbrough, Kevin Thomas Jr. & J.J. Yeley

6-Daron Clayton & Richard Griffin

5-Bryan Clauson, Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Hunter Schuerenberg

4-Tyler Courtney, Jay Drake & C.J. Leary

3-Cory Kruseman, Carson Short, Chase Stockon, Brad Sweet & Josh Wise

2-Robert Ballou, Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Justin Marvel, Kevin Miller, Brandon Petty, Boston Reid, Logan Seavey, Tanner Thorson & Scotty Weir

1-Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Kevin Briscoe, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Derek Davidson, Kevin Doty, Bobby East, Nic Faas, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brayden Fox, Jared Fox, Damion Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Darren Hagen, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Ray Kenens, Dustin Morgan, Mat Neely, Ande Possman, Jadon Rogers, Bill Rose, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Jimmy Sills, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Thomas, Shawn Westerfeld, Rip Williams, Chris Windom, Mitch Wissmiller & John Wolfe

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE STARTS (USAC ERA 1996-2021)

155-Dave Darland

119-Jon Stanbrough

96-Jerry Coons Jr.

88-Chris Windom

86-Shane Cottle & Tracy Hines

85-Robert Ballou

84-Levi Jones

70-Brady Bacon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

66-Chase Stockon

65-Cory Kruseman

62-Justin Grant & Hunter Schuerenberg

61-C.J. Leary

60-Brady Short

58-Tony Elliott

56-Bryan Clauson

53-Chad Boespflug, Damion Gardner & Thomas Meseraull

50-J.J. Yeley

49-Kyle Cummins

47-Jay Drake & Scotty Weir

41-Darren Hagen

40-Tyler Courtney

39-Bill Rose

37-Bud Kaeding

36-Daron Clayton

34-Derek Davidson

33-Jarett Andretti

32-Kevin Briscoe

31-Brian Hayden

30-A.J. Anderson & Carson Short

28-Kent Christian, Dickie Gaines & Justin Marvel

27-Josh Hodges & Kevin Thomas

25-Mat Neely & Brandon Petty

24-Josh Wise

23-Terry Pletch & Casey Shuman

22-Jeff Bland Jr. & Brian Tyler

21-Brent Beauchamp, Isaac Chapple, Jack Hewitt, Mike Spencer & Brad Sweet

19-Brandon Mattox, Derek Scheffel & Cole Whitt

18-Blake Fitzpatrick & Matt Westfall

17-Kevin Doty, Aaron Farney & Jason McDougal

16-Hud Cone, Bobby East, Shane Hollingsworth, Critter Malone, Dustin Morgan & Brody Roa

15-Dustin Smith & Tyler Thomas

14-Henry Clarke, Jesse Hockett, Dakota Jackson, Wes McIntyre & Eric Shively

13-Chad Boat, Troy Cline, Coleman Gulick, A.J. Hopkins, Jake Swanson & Richard Vander Weerd

12-Logan Jarrett, Robbie Rice, Logan Seavey & Jonathan Vennard

11-Ryan Bernal, Josh Ford, Eric Gordon, Tony Jarrett, Todd Kane, Mike Mann, Jadon Rogers & Corey Smith

10-Max Adams, Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Charles Davis Jr., Jonathan Hendrick, Boston Reid, Kyle Robbins, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kyle Wissmiller & John Wolfe

9-Tom Hessert III, Danny Holtsclaw, Kevin Miller, Matt Mitchell, Steve Surniak & Kody Swanson

8-Shane Cockrum, Richard Griffin, Chase Johnson, Mike Kirby, Jimmy Laser, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Casey Riggs, Jeremy Sherman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Kevin Swindell

7-Timmy Buckwalter, Tim Cox, Andrew Elson, Brad Fox, J.J. Hughes, Jason Knoke, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, Joe Roush, Neil Shepherd, Josh Spencer, Tanner Thorson, Jace Vander Weerd & Mitch Wissmiller

6-Christopher Bell, Cole Bodine, Tony DiMattia, Jared Fox, Marc Jessup, Ryan Pace, Jason Robbins, Troy Rutherford, Jimmy Sills, Stevie Sussex & Michael Trimble

5-Keith Bloom Jr., Clinton Boyles, Cary Faas, Chris Gurley, Shane Hmiel, Jordan Kinser, Jon Sciscoe, Brian VanMeveren & Ricky Williams

4-Caleb Armstrong, Nick Bilbee, Dustin Clark, Mario Clouser, Rickie Gaunt, Bart Grider, Ted Hines, Tye Mihocko, Aaron Mosley, Kent Schmidt, Stephen Schnapf, Landon Simon, Mark Smith, Gus Wasson & Greg Wilson

3-Chris Beaver, Mike Boat, Donny Brackett, Chase Briscoe, Brett Burdette, Michael Burthay, Zach Daum, Mike English, A.J. Fike, Kurt Gross, Kasey Kahne, Brad Kuhn, Brad Marvel, Jason McCord, Cannon McIntosh, Nate McMillin, Bret Mellenberndt, John Memmer, Jeff O’Banion, Richard Ott, Ande Possman, Davey Ray, Kendall Ruble, Alex Shanks, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Gary Taylor, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams & Jeff Wilson

2-Rodney Argo, Ethan Barrow, Donnie Beechler, Robert Bell, Kevin Besecker, Greg Bragg, Mark Cassella, Roger Chaudion, Mark Clark, Braydon Cromwell, Kris Deckard, Ty Deckard, Ron Dennis, Gregg Dillion, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Chris Gansen, Aric Gentry, Travis Gregg, Max Guilford, Tom Harris, Rick Hayden, Tray House, Kevin Huntley, Cole Ketcham, Sheldon Kinser Jr., Chris LaFollette, Jimmy Light, Zach Martini, Joss Moffatt, Tim Montgomery, Derek O’Dell, Scott Orr, Tony Ploughe, Davey Pombo, Terry Richards, Eric Roberts, Bryan Ruble, Bryan Stanfill, Dave Steele, Greg Stephens, Leon Thickstun & Shawn Westerfeld

1-Garrett Abrams, Nick Adams, Garrett Aitken, Marc Arnold, Chris Babcock, Koby Barksdale, Dean Billings, J.C. Bland, Steve Buckwalter, Wyatt Burks, Josh Burton, Cole Carter, Kevin Chambers, Rob Chaney, Chris Coers, Colten Cottle, Jesse Cramer, Buddy Cunningham, Anthony D’Alessio, Eric Davis, Mitchell Davis, J.R. Douglas, Nick Drake, Brian Gerster, Dennis Gile, Matt Goodnight, Russ Harper, Jared Harris, Ed Hassler, Kurt Hawkins, Chayse Hayhurst, Zane Hendricks, Jordan Hermansader, Gary Howard, Chris Hoyer, Logan Hupp, Sammy Imel, Dustin Ingle, R.J. Johnson, Chase Jones, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Ryan Kaplan, Brian Karraker, Tyler Kendall, Ray Kenens, Joey Kerr, Riley Kreisel, David McCreary, Austin Mero, Jerry Miller Jr., Ray Morgan, Jim Moughan, Nick Naber, Wil Newlin, Paul Nienhiser, Vince Osman, Steve Ott, Seth Parker, Mark Perry III, Chris Phillips, Michael Pickens, Bart Pletch, Brett Pool, Zack Pretorius, Travis Rilat, Charlie Sarver, Jason Setser, Danny Sheridan, Jake Simmons, Bobby Smith, Eric Smith, Brandon Spencer, J.T. Stapp, Bobby Stines, Joe Stornetta, Lee Underwood, Chris Urish, Chet Williams & Rick Ziehl

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE WINNERS

1988

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 27, 1988 | Avilla Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing

Jul 28, 1988 | Paragon Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing

Jul 29, 1988 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

Jul 31, 1988 | Kokomo Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing

Aug 6, 1988 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing

1989

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 26, 1989 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

Jul 28, 1989| Bloomington Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Wing

Jul 29, 1989| Paragon Speedway | Mickey Smith | Smith #14 | Wing

Jul 30, 1989 | Kokomo Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

1990

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 25, 1990 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

Jul 27, 1990 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | Wing

Jul 28, 1990 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing

Aug 5, 1990 | Kokomo Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Non-Wing

1991

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 25, 1991 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | Non-Wing

Jul 26, 1991 | Bloomington Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

Jul 27, 1991 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

Jul 28, 1991 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing

1992

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 31, 1992 | Bloomington Speedway | Bob Kinser | Bayless #17B | Wing

Aug 1, 1992 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Hazen #57 | Non-Wing

Aug 9, 1992 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Newkirk #17 | Non-Wing

1993

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 15, 1993 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Dave Darland | Earlywine #36D | Non-Wing

Jul 16, 1993 | Bloomington Speedway | Cary Faas | Faas #37 | Non-Wing

Aug 1, 1993 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Black #2B | Non-Wing

Aug 6, 1993 | Paragon Speedway | Tray House | Frampton #95 | Non-Wing

1994

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 14, 1994 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

Jul 15, 1994 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

Jul 16, 1994 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Bodkins #00 | Wing

Jul 17, 1994 | Kokomo Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

1995

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jun 15, 1995 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Tony Elliott | Hazen/Walker #57 | Non-Wing

Jun 16, 1995 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing

Jun 17, 1995 | Paragon Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing

Jun 18, 1995 | Kokomo Speedway | Mike Mann | Mann #37m | Non-Wing

1996

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 26, 1996 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | USAC

Jul 27, 1996 | Paragon Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Law #77 | USAC

Jul 28, 1996 | Kokomo Speedway | Brad Marvel | Black #2m | USAC

1997

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 19, 1997 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brian Tyler | Contos #4c | USAC

Jul 20, 1997 | Kokomo Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC

Jul 23, 1997 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC

Jul 24, 1997 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC

Jul 25, 1997 | Bloomington Speedway | Brad Fox | Fox #53 | USAC

Jul 26, 1997 | Paragon Speedway | Bill Rose | Gardner #96 | USAC

Jul 27, 1997 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | USAC

1998

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 18, 1998 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC

Jul 19, 1998 | Evans Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC

Jul 23, 1998 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC

Jul 24, 1998 | Bloomington Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC

Jul 25, 1998 | Paragon Speedway | Derek Davidson | BWB #62 | USAC

Jul 26, 1998 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC

1999

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 21, 1999 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terry Pletch | Pletch #29 | USAC

Jul 22, 1999 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Newkirk #17 | USAC

Jul 23, 1999 | Bloomington Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC

Jul 24, 1999 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC

Jul 25, 1999 | Kokomo Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC

Jul 28, 1999 | Eldora Speedway | Tracy Hines | Willoughby #97 | USAC

2000

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 20, 2000 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Bud Kaeding | BK #129 | USAC

Jul 21, 2000 | Bloomington Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

Jul 22, 2000 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

Jul 23, 2000 | Kokomo Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

Jul 28, 2000 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

Jul 29, 2000 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

Jul 30, 2000 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Potter #3p | USAC

2001

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 21, 2001 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57H | USAC

Jul 22, 2001 | Tri-State Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

Jul 24, 2001 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Jack Hewitt | Kaser #31 | USAC

Jul 26, 2001 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | DeSalle #3AC | USAC

Jul 27, 2001 | Bloomington Speedway | A.J. Anderson | Edison #10 | USAC

Jul 29, 2001 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Walker/Gratton #66 | USAC

2002

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 19, 2002 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

Jul 20, 2002 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

Jul 21, 2002 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

Jul 22, 2002 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | GT Racing #76 | USAC

Jul 25, 2002 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

Jul 26, 2002 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

Jul 27, 2002 | Terre Haute Action Track | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

2003

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 17, 2003 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

Jul 18, 2003 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

Jul 19, 2003 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

Jul 20, 2003 | Tri-State Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

Jul 23, 2003 | Kokomo Speedway | Bud Kaeding | BK #29 | USAC

Jul 24, 2003 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57 | USAC

Jul 25, 2003 | Bloomington Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

Jul 26, 2003 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC

2004

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 15, 2004 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC

Jul 17, 2004 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC

Jul 18, 2004 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC

Jul 22, 2004 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dynamics #69 | USAC

Jul 23, 2004 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

Jul 24, 2004 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC

2005

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 14, 2005 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

Jul 15, 2005 | Bloomington Speedway | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC

Jul 17, 2005 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

Jul 19, 2005 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC

Jul 20, 2005 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

Jul 21, 2005 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dickie Gaines | Roberts #21x | USAC

Jul 22, 2005 | Terre Haute Action Track | Levi Jones | 2B Racing #2B | USAC

2006

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 13, 2006 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Mat Neely | 2B Racing #2B | USAC

Jul 14, 2006 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC

Jul 15, 2006 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

Jul 16, 2006 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

Jul 19, 2006 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

2007

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 11, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

Jul 12, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC

Jul 13, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Daron Clayton | Dynamics #69 | USAC

Jul 14, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

Jul 15, 2007 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

Jul 19, 2007 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC

Jul 20, 2007 | Bloomington Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC

Jul 21, 2007 | Tri-State Speedway | Daron Clayton | Walker/Guiducci #11D | USAC

2008

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 9, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jeff Bland Jr. | Bland #21s | USAC

Jul 10, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC

Jul 11, 2008 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cole Whitt | Kunz #67K | USAC

Jul 13, 2008 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | 2B Racing #2B | USAC

Jul 17, 2008 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC

Jul 18, 2008 | Bloomington Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC

Jul 19, 2008 | Tri-State Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC

2009

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 10, 2009 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC

Jul 11, 2009 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC

Jul 12, 2009 | Kokomo Speedway | Chad Boat | Boat #30 | USAC

Jul 15, 2009 | Terre Haute Action Track | Brad Sweet | Kahne/Curb #9 | USAC

Jul 16, 2009 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC

Jul 17, 2009 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker #7 | USAC

Jul 18, 2009 | Tri-State Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC

2010

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 9, 2010 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight #39 | USAC

Jul 10, 2010 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

Jul 11, 2010 | Kokomo Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC

Jul 14, 2010 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

Jul 15, 2010 | Brownstown Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC

Jul 16, 2010 | Bloomington Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

Jul 17, 2010 | Tri-State Speedway | Blake Fitzpatrick | Fitzpatrick #10F | USAC

2011

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 8, 2011 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Dave Darland | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC

Jul 9, 2011 | Kokomo Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC

Jul 10, 2011 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Robert Ballou | MPHG #81 | USAC

Jul 13, 2011 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chris Windom | Baldwin #5x | USAC

Jul 14, 2011 | Brownstown Speedway | Casey Riggs | Indiana Underground #37 | USAC

Jul 15, 2011 | Bloomington Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC

Jul 16, 2011 | Tri-State Speedway | Damion Gardner | DG #71 | USAC

2012

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 13, 2012 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | USAC

Jul 15, 2012 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | Hery #40 | USAC

Jul 16, 2012 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC

Jul 18, 2012 | Terre Haute Action Track | Daron Clayton | Clayton #92 | USAC

Jul 20, 2012 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Black Jack #9K | USAC

Jul 21, 2012 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC

Jul 22, 2012 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC

2013

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 12, 2013 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Wade #66 | USAC

Jul 13, 2013 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC

Jul 14, 2013 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC

Jul 17, 2013 | Terre Haute Action Track | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC

Jul 18, 2013 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

Jul 19, 2013 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

2014

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 11, 2014 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dutcher #37RW | USAC

Jul 12, 2014 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Phillips #71p | USAC

Jul 16, 2014 | Terre Haute Action Track | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

Jul 17, 2014 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC

Jul 18, 2014 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

Jul 19, 2014 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC

2015

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 10, 2015 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC

Jul 12, 2015 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC

Jul 15, 2015 | Terre Haute Action Track | Aaron Farney | Farney #15F | USAC

Jul 16, 2015 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC

Jul 18, 2015 | Tri-State Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC

2016

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 8, 2016 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Tyler Courtney | TOPP #23c | USAC

Jul 9, 2016 | Kokomo Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC

Jul 10, 2016 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling/Hayward #63 | USAC

Jul 14, 2016 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC

Jul 15, 2016 | Bloomington Speedway | Brent Beauchamp | Olson #34 | USAC

Jul 16, 2016 | Tri-State Speedway | Carson Short | Short #21 | USAC

Jul 17, 2016 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC

2017

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 8, 2017 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC

Jul 9, 2017 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC

Jul 10, 2017 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC

Jul 14, 2017 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | KT #9K | USAC

Jul 15, 2017 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC

Jul 16, 2017 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12 | USAC

2018

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 20, 2018 | Plymouth Speedway | Brady Bacon | Bacon #99 | USAC

Jul 22, 2018 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC

Jul 24, 2018 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC

Jul 25, 2018 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC

Jul 26, 2018 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC

Jul 27, 2018 | Bloomington Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC

Jul 28, 2018 | Tri-State Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC

2019

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 18, 2019 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Epperson Racing #2E | USAC

Jul 19, 2019 | Plymouth Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC

Jul 20, 2019 | Kokomo Speedway | Chris Windom | Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G | USAC

Jul 21, 2019 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

Jul 24, 2019 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC

Jul 25, 2019 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

Jul 26, 2019 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Hayward/Thomas Motorsports #19 | USAC

Jul 27, 2019 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

2020

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 24, 2020 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC

Jul 25, 2020 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC

Jul 26, 2020 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC

Jul 29, 2020 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

Aug 2, 2020 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

2021

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jul 24, 2021 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

Jul 25, 2021 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC

Jul 26, 2021 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC

Jul 28, 2021 | Terre Haute Action Track | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC

Jul 29, 2021 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tanner Thorson | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC

Jul 30, 2021 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | USAC

Jul 31, 2021 | Tri-State Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC