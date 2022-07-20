Big Money on the Line: Three Days at I-80 Speedway Paying Over $300,000

Batavia, OH (July 20, 2022) – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams are preparing for the Dirt Track Bank Go 50 and the 12th and final Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway.

The Dirt Track Bank Go 50 kicks off three days of events at I-80 Speedway with a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heats and B-Mains, all topped off with the 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. The Stock Cars will be joining the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Thursday.

The focus then shifts to the Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals with action continuing Friday, July 22nd, with dual heat races. The heats will award passing/ finishing points to drivers, which will line up Saturday’s A-Main and B-Mains. The Top-18 in passing/ finishing points will be locked into Saturday’s show, with the balance of drivers going to a B-Main. Each heat race in both the Strobel Manufacturing Round 1 and Hoker Trucking Round 2 will pay the Top-3 finishers $250, $150, and $100 respectively.

A post-race concert featuring HAPPY eNDINGS OMAHA will take place in the pits on Friday, July 22nd after the final checkered flag waves.

Saturday’s 80-lap Silver Dollar Nationals will pay $53,000-to-win, $5,300 to start. The S&S Showdown Non-Qualifiers race pays $5,300 to the winner, $1,000 to start; the winner has the option to take the money and run or start at the tail of the A-Main for the chance to earn even more money.

In addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Modified division will also be racing on Friday and Saturday with Hot Laps, Heats, B-Mains, and an A-Main each night. While waiting for racing action to begin on Saturday, test your skills in a Cornhole Tournament at 1:00PM CT, attend the Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 3:00PM CT, and Driver Autograph Session at 4:00PM CT.

The Pit Gate and Will Call will open at 12:00PM CT (noon) each day. The General Admission gates will open at 4:00PM CT Thursday, and Friday, Saturday’s General Admission gate opens at 12:30PM CT. The Drivers Meeting will take place at 6:30PM CT each day, with Hot Laps at 7:00PM CT.

Tim McCreadie continues to sport the Midwest Sheet Metal orange spoiler, leading the Championship Point Standings. Brandon Sheppard is second, with Ricky Thornton Jr, Tyler Erb, and Hudson O’Neal rounding out the top five in Championship Point Standings. The top five in points could still see a major upset as there is no more than 180 points and as little as 20 points difference between any two positions. Garrett Alberson currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year battle.

For tickets or more information, call: (402) 342-2453 or visit: www.i-80speedway.com

Silver Dollar Nationals Past Winners:

2021 – Kyle Bronson

2020 – Brandon Sheppard

2019 – Bobby Pierce

2018 – Jonathan Davenport

2017 – Tim McCreadie

2016 – Jonathan Davenport

2015 – Scott Bloomquist

2014 – Scott Bloomquist

2013 – Jimmy Owens

2012 – Brian Birkhofer

2011 – Don O’Neal

Track Information:

I-80 Speedway

Phone Number: 402-342-3453

Location: 13909 238th St Greenwood, NE 68366

Directions: I-80 to exit 420, then 0.4 mile north on SR 63, then west.

Website: www.i-80speedway.com

Event Purses:

Thursday, July 21st

Dirt Track Bank Go 50 A-Main Purse (50 laps): 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. 1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $52,800

Friday, July 22nd

Strobel Manufacturing and Hoker Trucking Heat Race Purses: 1. $250, 2. $150, 3. $100 = $500 x 10 heats = $5,000

Saturday, July 23rd

S&S Showdown Non-Qualifiers Race (Winner May Choose to Give Up Money and Go to Back of A-Main) (20 laps): 1. $5,300, 2. $2,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $1,150, 7. $1,100, 8. $1,080, 9. $1,070, 10. $1,060, 11. $1,050, 12. $1,040, 13. $1,030, 14. $1,020, 15. $1,010, 16. $1,000 = $24,110

Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals (80 laps): 1. $53,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $15,000, 4. $10,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,800, 8. $6,600, 9. $6,500, 10. $6,400, 11. $6,300, 12. $6,200, 13. $6,100, 14. $6,000, 15. $5,953, 16. $5,900, 17. $5,853, 18. $5,800, 19. $5,753, 20. $5,700, 21. $5,653, 22. $5,600, 23. $5,553, 24. $5,500, 25. $5,453, 26. $5,400, 27. $5,375, 28. $5,353, 29. $5,325, 30. $5,300 = $253,371

Tire Rules:

I-80 Speedway – July 21st

Fronts/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM30s, (90) W30s, (90) WRS-2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s, (92) W30s, (92) LM40, (92) WRS-2

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

*No Groove or Sipe of WRS-2 tires. If running WRS-2, must run all night, no compound change at any point.

I-80 Speedway – July 22nd

Fronts/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM30s, (90) W30s, (90) WRS-2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s, (92) W30s, (92) LM40, (92) WRS-2

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Heat Races.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

*No Groove or Sipe of WRS-2 tires. If running WRS-2, must run all night, no compound change at any point.

I-80 Speedway – July 23rd

Fronts/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM30s, (90) W30s, (90) WRS-2

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s, (92) W30s, (92) LM40, (92) WRS-2

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for B-Mains and Non-Qualifiers Race.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

*No Groove or Sipe of WRS-2 tires. If running WRS-2, must run all night, no compound change at any point