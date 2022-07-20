Cory Hedgecock Wins Wild One at I-75 Raceway; Captures Fifth Career Southern Nationals Victory

(SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE) For the second time in the first four races on the 2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series tour, Cory Hedgecock inherited the lead and seized the opportunity to land in Schaeffer’s Oil Victory Lane! On Tuesday night at I-75 Raceway, Cory earned Fast Time honors during FK Rod Ends qualifying, started the 40-lap feature from the outside of the front row, and was running a close third when leaders Mack McCarter and Ashton Winger made contact coming off of turn two on lap 25. The incident sent Winger’s #22 machine into a series of violent flips off the backstretch, but fortunately Ashton emerged unscathed from the scary wreck.

Following an on-track fracas during the red flag period and McCarter retiring pitside shortly thereafter, Hedgecock emerged from the wild scene leading the contest. Once out front, the Loudon, Tennessee ace kept the remainder of the field behind him for the next sixteen circuits to capture the $4,053 paycheck. Sam Seawright steadily moved forward from his seventh starting spot to finish second, while Jensen Ford continued his strong series start to nab another podium performance in third. Will Roland ran solidly inside of the top five through most of the 40-lapper at the Sweetwater, Tennessee oval before securing a fourth place effort, while twelfth-starting Zack Mitchell rounded out the top five.

Per series owner and race director Ray Cook, two members of Team 22 Inc. have been reprimanded for their involvement in the on-track altercation during the red flag and will not be allowed in the infield pit area at the next two series races. They will also be placed on probation for the remainder of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series.

Aside from the red flag situation that halted the action on lap 25, the race was slowed by five additional yellow flags. The first came on lap five for an incident involving John Henderson and Bobby Giffin. Clay Coghlan then spun right in front of the leaders on lap sixteen before a botched restart on that same lap saw Will Roland and Camaron Marlar get hooked together. Third running Tyler Millwood then spun out of contention on lap 18 to draw a yellow, while the final caution came working lap 36 for Austin Kirkpatrick who slowed with a flat right front tire. Twelve of the twenty-two cars that started the A-Main were around at the waving of the checkered flag.

“Man, I guarantee me winning wasn’t the most exciting part of that race,” Hedgecock said in I-75 victory lane. “To take advantage of what was unfolding – I’m just glad we can take the win. We will take them however we can get them. I hate that (Ashton) Winger got tore up there. I love that dude and I love that family, so I’m hoping he’s OK. Man, just an awesome car again. We were fast in qualifying and I was able to take advantage of it in the feature!”

Cory’s fifth career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series triumph came aboard a #23 Black Diamond Chassis powered by an Eagle Racing Engine with sponsorship from Noble Knights Construction Services, Pace Performance, E-Z-GO, Hickory Hardscapes, Budget Transmissions, K&P Used Cars, W.E. Hardscapes & Masonry, and Vineyard Enterprises.

A solid field of 26 competitors piled into the pits tonight for the third-ever series visit to I-75 Raceway. Following a couple of late afternoon rain showers, which delayed the start of the program, Cory Hedgecock knocked down the quickest lap overall during FK Rod Ends qualifying and earned an additional $150 bonus from Memory Lane Classic Car Museum. The top ten starting spots in the main event were determined through time trials and the remainder of the field was filled out from a pair of B-Mains, which were won by Kenny Collins and Zack Mitchell.

After a day off on Wednesday, the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series action heats right back up on Thursday, July 21 with a stop at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia. Round five of the miniseries will shell out another $4,053 top prize. Donald McIntosh (’17) and Brandon Overton (’20) were the winners in the only other two Southern Nationals tilts held so far on the “gray gumbo.” Additional information on Thursday’s race can be found online by clicking on www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Round 4 Race Summary

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, Tennessee)

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

(2) Cory Hedgecock $4,053 (7) Sam Seawright $2,000 (9) Jensen Ford $1,400 (4) Will Roland $1,000 (12) Zack Mitchell $800 (16) Camaron Marlar $700 (14) Carson Ferguson $600 (11) Kenny Collins $550 (13) Chase Oliver $525 (18) Dalton Cook $500 (10) Brenden Smith $480 (19) Clay Coghlan $470 (17) Austin Kirkpatrick $460 (1) Mack McCarter $450 (3) Ashton Winger $440 (15) Brandon Williams $430 (6) Tyler Millwood $420 (20) Parker Martin $410 (8) John Henderson $400 (5) Bobby Giffin $400 (22) Michael Page $400 (21) Heath Hindman $400

Entries: 26

Lap Leaders: Mack McCarter (Laps 1-24), Cory Hedgecock (Laps 25-40)

Cautions: 6 (John Henderson and Bobby Giffin Incident on Lap 5, Clay Coghlan Spins in Front of Leaders on Lap 16, Will Roland and Camaron Marlar Tangle on Lap 16 Restart, Tyler Millwood Spins Running Third on Lap 18, Mack McCarter Makes Contact with Ashton Winger who Flips Numerous Times Down Backstretch on Lap 25, & Austin Kirkpatrick Slows with Flat Right Front Tire on Lap 36)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Cory Hedgecock 13.749

Group A (Top Five Locked In): Mack McCarter, Ashton Winger, Bobby Giffin, Sam Seawright, Jensen Ford

Group B (Top Five Locked In): Cory Hedgecock, Will Roland, Tyler Millwood, John Henderson, Brenden Smith

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #1 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. Kenny Collins, 2. Chase Oliver, 3. Brandon Williams, 4. Austin Kirkpatrick, 5. Clay Coghlan, 6. Heath Hindman, 7. Joe Denby, 8. Phil Helton

American Racer South B-Main #2 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. Zack Mitchell, 2. Carson Ferguson, 3. Camaron Marlar, 4. Dalton Cook, 5. Parker Martin, 6. Michael Page, 7. Tim Rucker, 8. Cameron Weaver (DNS)

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

Cory Hedgecock – 758 Camaron Marlar – 746 Jensen Ford – 746 Will Roland [R] – 744 Zack Mitchell – 734 Carson Ferguson – 706 John Henderson – 696 Kenny Collins – 692 Ashton Winger – 686 Brenden Smith [R] – 684 Parker Martin [R] – 678 Clay Coghlan – 660 Dalton Cook [R] – 658 Dale McDowell – 588 Matthew Nance – 552

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 15 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | CORY HEDGECOCK

Saturday, July 16 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | DALE MCDOWELL

Sunday, July 17 | Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN | DALE MCDOWELL

Tuesday, July 19 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Thursday, July 21 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | $4,053 to win

Friday, July 22 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $5,053 to win

Saturday, July 23 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 24 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 26 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | $10,067 to win

Thursday, July 28 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Friday, July 29 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 30 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $10,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2022 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Dirt Draft, Memory Lane Classic Car Museum, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com