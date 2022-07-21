14-year-old Virginia driver Brown wins Legends thriller at Lucas Oil Speedway’s Midweek Madness

WHEATLAND, MO. (July 20, 2022) – Carson Brown, a 14-year-old from Moseley, Virginia, prevailed in a three-car, blanket finish to capture the Legends main event at Lucas Oil Speedway’s Wednesday Night Midweek Madness.

Brown scored his 10th career victory by beating Dawson Sutton and Keelan Harvick as the top three were separated by less than a half-second as the checkered flag flew.

Other feature winners in the special weeknight program for divisions that don’t normally race at the speedway were Scott Campbell (Midwest Mods), Bradley McDowell (Pure Stocks) and Justin Day (USRA Tuners).

Brown made the long trip to the Midwest worth it, making his first appearance at Lucas Oil Speedway. He came away impressed by the experience.

“It’s a really cook track,” Brown said. “It slicks off a lot. It was really cool to experience that for the first time.”

Justin Comer started up front and led the first six circuits before Brown took over the top spot on lap seven when the race went to caution for the first time.

Sutton, who started sixth, drove into second on lap eight with seventh-starting Harvick advancing into the third position.

Following a lap-nine caution, Harvick, the 10-year-old son of NASCAR star Kevin Harvick, moved around Sutton and into second. Brown and Harvick continued to run 1-2 when action was halted with a red flag on lap 17 after Braxton Rupp flipped his car in turn three. Rupp emerged from the wreckage without injury, but the body on the car was destroyed.

Sutton made the pass of Harvick to get back into second as the race resumed with Brown continuing to lead. Fourth-place Dave Comer and Harvick brushed on lap 20 with Comer slowing to a stop to half the action again and set up a five-lap sprint to the finish.

Brown held on from there to take the win by a scant .183 seconds over Sutton. Harvick pulled alongside Sutton nearing the finish but could not get by and finished third. Justin Comer wound up fourth and Sean Johnson finished fifth.

“We were struggling there a little bit. We were a little bit tight in the center,” Brown said. “But everybody raced me really clean and it was a really fun race.”

Campbell earns Midwest Mods victory: Scott Campbell of Rogersville took the lead on lap two and held off Anthony Ferrara the rest of the way to take the Midwest Mods main event. Campbell held on in a two-lap shootout at the finish to prevail by .773 seconds.

“Dean Hoover is a big part of this,” Campbell said of his long-time sponsor, a member of the Ozarks Area Racers Foundation Hall of Fame. “So is Mike Striegel. He helped me put a body on it and set the car up.”

Campbell started third and was in fourth at the completion of lap one, but went to the lead the next time around, sailing around first-lap leader Jeremy Lahey. Ferrara moved into second on lap four and was within a half-second of Campbell when the race’s first caution flew on lap seven.

As the race resumed, Campbell had a terrific restart to open up a five-car-length margin over Ferrara before another yellow flag slowed the action. Campbell had another good restart and led by 1.2 seconds as another caution appeared just three laps later.

The field got only one lap in under green before a five-car pileup in turn four brought out the fifth yellow and put the race at its 20-minute time limit. That means a green-white-checkered, two-lap shootout to the finish.

Campbell was up to the challenge once again, hugging the low groove as he did throughout the 14-lap event. Ferrara beat ninth-starting Steve Muilenburg by a car length for second. Dustin Dennison finished fourth with Dayton Newell fifth.

Bradley wins Pure Stocks feature: Bradley McDowell of Eldon crossed the finish line in second place, but was elevated to the winner of the Pure Stocks feature after apparent race winner Mason Beck was disqualified in post-race technical inspection.

Beck started on the pole and drove away to a 1.8-second lead over McDowell by lap six, when the race went to caution for the first time. After two more cautions, the race remained green the final eight laps and McDowell finished about a dozen car lengths Beck.

McDowell picked up his fourth Pure Stocks feature win of the season, with two coming at Lake Ozark Speedway and one at Double X.

Derek Brown officially wound up second with Grayson McKinney third, Leroy Morris fourth and Preston McDowell fifth.

Day all the way in USRA Tuners: Justin Day of Lebanon started outside of row one and drove away to lead all 15, caution-free laps for the USRA Tuners feature win.

Day finished 1.1 seconds in front of David Kirkpatrick, who had a five-second margin over third-place finisher Brandon Vignoe.

“No cautions the whole night,” Day said of the Tuner portion of the show. “I appreciate (Lucas Oil Speedway) putting the Tuners on this card. We’re trying to grow this class in this area and this is an awesome facility to race at.”

Gregory Owens finished fourth with Daniel Barton fifth in the Tuners’ lone appearance at Lucas Oil Speedway before the USRA Nationals in October.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY MIDWEEK MADNESS UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

(July 20, 2022)

Midwest Mods

A Feature – 1. 83-Scott Campbell[3]; 2. 33-Anthony Ferrara[4]; 3. 33M-Steve Muilenburg[9]; 4. 17J-Dustin Dennison[2]; 5. 84-Dayton Newell[20]; 6. 59-Rob Muilenburg[7]; 7. 20-Jacob Cater[15]; 8. 101-Jacob Hall[10]; 9. 1E-John Eagleburger[16]; 10. 41-Paul Scott[12]; 11. 7G-Andrew Hodges[6]; 12. 20L-Jeremy Lahey[1]; 13. 30-robert bell[24]; 14. 00-Ryan Larsen[11]; 15. 15B-jason Bresee[17]; 16. 91-Hoyt Miller[21]; 17. 11-Justin Yacko[22]; 18. 28-Andrew Burenheide[14]; 19. (DNF) 39-Chris Cheever[8]; 20. (DNF) 19-Tanner Calhouln[18]; 21. (DNF) 81-Elijah Keepper[13]; 22. (DNF) 64-Pete Richardson[19]; 23. (DNF) 51-Jimmy Cooper[23]; 24. (DNF) 25J-Ryan Hargus[5]

B Feature 1 – 1. 15B-Jason Bresee[3]; 2. 64-Pete Richardson[2]; 3. 91-Hoyt Miller[1]; 4. 51-Jimmy Cooper[5]; 5. 28W-Wesley Briggs[11]; 6. 114-Walker Burgin[8]; 7. 05-Shyanne Bauman[10]; 8. (DNF) 98-Garet Jones[9]; 9. (DNF) 28B-Micah Sheldon[7]; 10. (DNF) 18-Dustin Gibbs[4]; 11. (DNF) 71-Dustin Kinyon[6]; 12. (DNS) 08P-Peyton Baker

B Feature 2 – 1. 19-Tanner Calhouln[5]; 2. 84-Dayton Newell[12]; 3. 11-Justin Yacko[6]; 4. 30-robert bell[1]; 5. 195-Tyler Dawson[4]; 6. 25-Clint Drake[8]; 7. 51L-Larry Drake[9]; 8. 22-chase walters[2]; 9. (DNF) 5H-Austin Huntley[10]; 10. (DNF) 4-Caleb Rhoads[3]; 11. (DNF) 77J-Julie Sheperd[7]; 12. (DNF) 55-Gage Pike[11]

Heat 1 – 1. 59-Rob Muilenburg[1]; 2. 20L-Jeremy Lahey[9]; 3. 81-Elijah Keepper[5]; 4. 64-Pete Richardson[2]; 5. 28-Andrew Burenheide[10]; 6. 18-Dustin Gibbs[4]; 7. 19-Tanner Calhouln[8]; 8. 77J-Julie Sheperd[3]; 9. (DNF) 28W-Wesley Briggs[6]; 10. (DNS) 84-Dayton Newell

Heat 2 – 1. 83-Scott Campbell[2]; 2. 101-Jacob Hall[3]; 3. 33M-Steve Muilenburg[7]; 4. 1E-John Eagleburger[6]; 5. 91-Hoyt Miller[9]; 6. 4-Caleb Rhoads[8]; 7. 71-Dustin Kinyon[1]; 8. 114-Walker Burgin[5]; 9. 98-Garet Jones[10]; 10. 5H-Austin Huntley[4

Heat 3 – 1. 33-Anthony Ferrara[2]; 2. 39-Chris Cheever[4]; 3. 25J-Ryan Hargus[8]; 4. 30-robert bell[5]; 5. 15B-jason Bresee[1]; 6. 22-chase walters[10]; 7. 51-Jimmy Cooper[9]; 8. 25-Clint Drake[7]; 9. 51L-Larry Drake[3]; 10. (DNF) 55-Gage Pike[6]

Heat 4 – 1. 17J-Dustin Dennison[4]; 2. 41-Paul Scott[2]; 3. 7G-Andrew Hodges[8]; 4. 00-Ryan Larsen[9]; 5. 195-Tyler Dawson[5]; 6. 11-Justin Yacko[3]; 7. 28B-Micah Sheldon[1]; 8. 05-Shyanne Bauman[7]; 9. (DNF) 08P-Peyton Baker[6]

Legends

A Feature – 1. 28-Carson Brown[3]; 2. 26-Dawson Sutton[6]; 3. 62-Keelan Harvick[7]; 4. 99-Tyler Garretson[17]; 5. 38-Justin Comer[1]; 6. 20-Josh Dickens[9]; 7. 58-Sean Johnson[5]; 8. 07-Jay Reynolds[10]; 9. 777-Grasyn Cox[4]; 10. 57X-Rodney Baird[8]; 11. 12L-Luke Warmwater[13]; 12. 89M-Mike McCormack[12]; 13. 57-Phil Burkybile Jr[30]; 14. 4-Justin Gantt[24]; 15. 3-Chessley Plank[18]; 16. 31-Mike Gilbert[11]; 17. 44-Matthew Bowen[20]; 18. 81-Joe Phillips[15]; 19. 75-Lonnie Muhlbauer[33]; 20. 60-Wayne Johnston[25]; 21. 11-Michael Seitz[34]; 22. 72-Donnie Aust[28]; 23. 00-cason Harris[32]; 24. 95-Scott Kelley[26]; 25. 57R-Richard Hines[27]; 26. 01-Chance Gilbert[22]; 27. 70-Brad Sims[31]; 28. (DNF) 12-Dave Comer[2]; 29. (DNF) 20H-Steve Harshbarger[14]; 30. (DNF) 82L-Chris Luttrull[19]; 31. (DNF) 34-Braxton Rupp[23]; 32. (DNF) 72S-Trenton Simon[16]; 33. (DNF) 88-Colin Bowen[29]; 34. (DNS) 10H-Steven Harshbarger Jr

Heat 1 – 1. 38-Justin Comer[9]; 2. 31-Mike Gilbert[2]; 3. 57X-Rodney Baird[7]; 4. 20H-Steve Harshbarger[5]; 5. 72S-Trenton Simon[8]; 6. 01-Chance Gilbert[3]; 7. 95-Scott Kelley[4]; 8. 88-Colin Bowen[1]; 9. 75-Lonnie Muhlbauer[6]

Heat 2 – 1. 777-Grasyn Cox[3]; 2. 28-Carson Brown[7]; 3. 89M-Mike McCormack[1]; 4. 12L-Luke Warmwater[6]; 5. 44-Matthew Bowen[4]; 6. 10H-Steven Harshbarger Jr[8]; 7. 60-Wayne Johnston[9]; 8. 70-Brad Sims[5]; 9. 00-Cason Harris[2]

Heat 3 – 1. 62-Keelan Harvick[1]; 2. 12-Dave Comer[8]; 3. 07-Jay Reynolds[6]; 4. 81-Joe Phillips[5]; 5. 3-Chessley Plank[7]; 6. 34-Braxton Rupp[3]; 7. 57R-Richard Hines[4]; 8. 57-Phil Burkybile Jr[2]

Heat 4 – 1. 58-Sean Johnson[2]; 2. 20-Josh Dickens[3]; 3. 26-Dawson Sutton[8]; 4. 99-Tyler Garretson[4]; 5. 82L-Chris Luttrull[7]; 6. 4-Justin Gantt[5]; 7. 72-Donnie Aust[6]; 8. (DNF) 11-Michael Seitz[1]

Pure Stocks

A Feature – 1. 88R-Bradley McDowell[3]; 2. 41-Derek Brown[20]; 3. 05-Grayson McKiney[8]; 4. 50-Leroy Morrison[2]; 5. 26-Preston McDowell[5]; 6. 38B-Bobby Russell[6]; 7. 7L-Derek Lampe[15]; 8. 42-Robert High[7]; 9. 5-Jakob White[4]; 10. 5M-Justin McDowell[11]; 11. 92-Michael McKnight[10]; 12. 22R-Kolby Rathbone[13]; 13. 12-Greg Dykstra[12]; 14. 23R-Jeff Reid[16]; 15. 33-David Granger[18]; 16. 7-Spencer Reiff[9]; 17. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[14]; 18. (DNF) 69-Dylan Bowman[19]; 19. (DNS) 53-Jordan Goddard; 20. (DNS) 12C-Casey Hofer; 21. (DNS) 38-Nick Gibson; 22. (DQ) 5B-Mason Beck[1]

Heat 1 – 1. 5B-Mason Beck[3]; 2. 5-Jakob White[4]; 3. 92-Michael McKnight[2]; 4. 5M-Justin McDowell[6]; 5. 12-Greg Dykstra[7]; 6. 00-Cory Flamm[5]; 7. 23R-Jeff Reid[1]; 8. 33-David Granger[8]

Heat 2 – 1. 50-Leroy Morrison[3]; 2. 42-Robert High[1]; 3. 26-Preston McDowell[6]; 4. (DNF) 69-Dylan Bowman[5]; 5. (DNF) 41-Derek Brown[7]; 6. (DNS) 12C-Casey Hofer; 7. (DNS) 38-Nick Gibson

Heat 3 – 1. 88R-Bradley McDowell[3]; 2. 05-Grayson McKiney[2]; 3. 38B-Bobby Russell[6]; 4. 7-Spencer Reiff[7]; 5. 22R-Kolby Rathbone[1]; 6. 7L-Derek Lampe[5]; 7. 53-Jordan Goddard[4]

USRA Tuners

A Feature – 1. 2-Justin Day[2]; 2. 6K-David Kirkpatrick[1]; 3. 31-Brandon Vignoe[11]; 4. 42-Gregory Owens[3]; 5. 93-Daniel Barton[4]; 6. 51F-Levi Felton[12]; 7. 9T-Robert Tosh[5]; 8. 23-Nick Bradshaw[6]; 9. 51-Monty Barclay[7]; 10. 00-Josh Hood[8]; 11. (DNF) 11-Justin Allen[9]; 12. (DNS) 20-Tim Day

Heat 1 – 1. 2-Justin Day[1]; 2. 31-Brandon Vignoe[2]; 3. 93-Daniel Barton[3]; 4. 23-Nick Bradshaw[4]; 5. (DNF) 11-Justin Allen[6]; 6. (DQ) 51F-Levi Felton[5]

Heat 2 – 1. 6K-David Kirkpatrick[2]; 2. 42-Gregory Owens[4]; 3. 9T-Robert Tosh[6]; 4. 51-Monty Barclay[5]; 5. 00-Josh Hood[1]; 6. (DNS) 20-Tim Day

