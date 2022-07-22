Carson Ferguson Cashes $4,053 Payday at Senoia Raceway for First Southern Nationals Victory

(SENOIA, GEORGIA) 2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Champion Carson Ferguson recorded his first career Southern Nationals triumph on Thursday night at Senoia Raceway! By virtue of clicking off the quickest time in Group A during Memory Lane Classic Car Museum qualifying, Carson started the 40-lap feature from the pole position and the Lincolnton, North Carolina ace took full advantage of that prime starting spot. He grabbed the point on the opening circuit and led the entire distance, which went caution-free, to claim the $4,053 first place prize money.

Carson was able to win by 1.474 seconds over runner-up Tyler Millwood, who closed to Ferguson’s rear quarter panel several times early in the contest. Leading Dirt Draft Rookie of the Year competitor Will Roland rounded out the podium in third. Sam Seawright continued his string of strong finishes with the series by placing fourth, while Wil Herrington was the fifth car in the running order to cross underneath the checkers.

The main event took less than twelve minutes to complete with Carson Ferguson setting the torrid pace up front. Twenty of the twenty-three starters were around at the unfurling of the checkered flag, while the top twelve finished on the lead lap. Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series point leader Cory Hedgecock rallied past six competitors to finish in the sixth position and Michael Page was also impressive in working his way past eleven racecars en route to a solid seventh place performance.

“I really have to thank (Tyler) Millwood for racing me clean there,” exclaimed Ferguson in Schaeffer’s Oil Victory Lane. “I could hear him for the first half of that race. I felt like I was hitting my marks a little better and figuring out what to do, but I was a little tight on the bottom. I really have to thank the good Lord for giving us a good day, keeping the rain away, and keeping us all safe. Thanks to Schaeffer’s Oil for putting on a good series!”

Carson piloted a Longhorn Chassis by Wesley Page, which was powered by a Cornett Racing Engine. Sponsorship on his Paylor Motorsports #93 machine comes in part from WP Racing Shocks, Hoopaugh Grading Company, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, New Point Lighting & Design, Night Owl National Contractors, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Superior Trailer, Dunwellz Custom Kitchen, Live Oak Family Dentistry, and Pro Fabrication.

Even with the threat of rain showers and thunderstorms today, a strong field of 34 competitors piled into the Senoia, Georgia oval for round five of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series. Tyler Millwood, who showed up late to the track, earned an extra $150 from Memory Lane Classic Car Museum for posting the fastest lap during the qualifying session at a 15.425. With the top five from each group locked in through time trials, the remainder of the field was set by a pair of consolation events, which were won by Austin Horton and Cory Hedgecock respectively. Series regulars John Henderson and Brenden Smith received provisionals to gain access into the 40-lapper, while Joe Denby took use of an emergency provisional to start shotgun on the field

With no rest for the wicked, the cars and stars racing with the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will head to the historic East Alabama Motor Speedway overnight for Friday’s $5,053 to win throwdown. Tomorrow will mark the fifth-ever visit by the tour to EAMS, but the first since 2013. Jonathan Davenport (’10), Casey Roberts (’11), Chris Madden (’12), and Jonathan Davenport (’13) were the previous series winners at the Phenix City, Alabama facility. More information can be found by pointing your web browser to www.eamsdirt.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Round 5 Race Summary

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Senoia Raceway (Senoia, Georgia)

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

(1) Carson Ferguson $4,053 (2) Tyler Millwood $2,000 (3) Will Roland $1,400 (7) Sam Seawright $1,000 (6) Wil Herrington $800 (12) Cory Hedgecock $700 (18) Michael Page $600 (11) Austin Horton $550 (9) Kenny Collins $525 (5) Dalton Cook $500 (16) Jensen Ford $480 (4) Jordy Nipper $470 (14) Ashton Winger $460 (8) Banjo Duke $450 (10) Joseph Joiner $440 (21) John Henderson $430 (15) Parker Martin $420 (17) Oliver Gentry $410 (19) Marty Lunsford $400 (22) Brenden Smith $400 (23) Joe Denby $75 (13) Camaron Marlar $400 (20) Bo Slay $400

Entries: 34

Lap Leaders: Carson Ferguson (Laps 1-40)

Cautions: None

Memory Lane Classic Car Museum Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Tyler Millwood 15.425

Group A (Top Five Locked In): Carson Ferguson, Will Roland, Dalton Cook, Sam Seawright, Kenny Collins

Group B (Top Five Locked In): Tyler Millwood, Jordy Nipper, Wil Herrington, Banjo Duke, Joseph Joiner

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #1 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. Austin Horton, 2. Camaron Marlar, 3. Parker Martin, 4. Oliver Gentry, 5. Marty Lunsford, 6. J.R. Moseley, 7. Jamie Maurice, 8. Joe Denby, 9. Justin Hammett, 10. Bailey Williams, 11. Chris McKeehan, 12. John Henderson (DNS)

American Racer South B-Main #2 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. Cory Hedgecock, 2. Ashton Winger, 3. Jensen Ford, 4. Michael Page, 5. Bo Slay, 6. Jason Garver, 7. Glenn Morris, 8. Chad Duncan, 9. Brenden Smith, 10. Shane Fulcher, 11. Monte Vaughn, 12. Rucker Orr

Series Provisionals: John Henderson, Brenden Smith

Emergency Provisional: Joe Denby

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

Cory Hedgecock – 946 Will Roland [R] – 938 Jensen Ford – 924 Carson Ferguson – 906 Camaron Marlar – 902 Kenny Collins – 874 John Henderson – 864 Ashton Winger – 860 Parker Martin [R] – 844 Brenden Smith [R] – 844 Dalton Cook [R] – 838 Zack Mitchell – 734 Clay Coghlan – 660 Dale McDowell – 588 Sam Seawright – 580

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 15 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | CORY HEDGECOCK

Saturday, July 16 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | DALE MCDOWELL

Sunday, July 17 | Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN | DALE MCDOWELL

Tuesday, July 19 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Thursday, July 21 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | CARSON FERGUSON

Friday, July 22 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $5,053 to win

Saturday, July 23 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, July 24 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 26 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | $10,067 to win

Thursday, July 28 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Friday, July 29 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 30 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $10,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2022 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Dirt Draft, Memory Lane Classic Car Museum, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com