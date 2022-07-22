Madden Continues Career Season with Go 50 Triumph at I-80

GREENWOOD, NE (July 21, 2022) – Chris Madden continued what has become the best season of his career, winning the Dirt Track Bank Go 50 on Thursday night at I-80 Speedway. The 47-year-old South Carolina native took the lead at the start of the main event and led flag-to-flag for his fourth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season.

Jonathan Davenport crossed the line in second as he was 1.925 seconds behind the winner at the finish. Bobby Pierce charged from the outside of the tenth row to round out the podium in third and earn the Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the race. Mike Marlar finished in fourth as he continued a streak that started in mid-June with his 15th consecutive Top-5 finish. Brandon Sheppard completed the Top-5 finishers.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 17th time in his career, Madden had to battle lapped traffic for several laps before pulling away from Davenport for the win. “At that moment of the race when I split those lapped cars, I was too tight, and it was breaking my momentum going into three. I just wasn’t carrying enough corner speed. I had to back off there and set them up at the right time to make the right move. We had a great race car on the long runs as usual. We are trying to find something here and there for the short runs. You never know when this is going to turn around. That’s the way racing is. This is an amazing place. I appreciate what the Kosiski’s have done here for many years. I haven’t been here many times, but it’s one of my favorite places to come to. It’s a long way from home, but we definitely enjoy it.”

Davenport, who along with Madden are the top two earners so far in 2022 came home in second. “He [Madden] made a couple of good moves in traffic. I was probably just one adjustment off to be able to run with him. Tomorrow he’ll probably make one and then I maybe will be two adjustments off then. He was pretty good tonight, and we were too. We tried a little something and it just didn’t work, I was just a little too tight there.”

Pierce, who was not in attendance last year at I-80 made his return a memorable one on Thursday night with a stirring 20th to third place run. “It was a fun track tonight, I’m glad to come back to I-80. It’s been a good racetrack for me. It has won us a lot of money here. It’s tough. You must get up on wheel here especially starting where I did. Unfortunately, we had to start back there. I would have liked to have started up front to see what I had for JD and Chris, maybe that can happen Saturday night.”

The winner’s Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Drydene Performance Products, Franklin Enterprises, Henderson Amusement, Millwood Plumbing, VP Fuels, Penske Racing Shocks, Worley Monument, DirtCar Lift, Davis Diesel Service, and Swift Springs.

Completing the top ten were Ricky Thornton Jr., Tim McCreadie, Stormy Scott, Earl Pearson Jr., and Hudson O’Neal.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Dirt Track Bank Go 50

Thursday, July 21st, 2022

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

60 entries SUPER LATE MODELS

A-Main: Dirt Track Bank Go 50 (50 Laps): 1. 44M-Chris Madden[2]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[5]; 3. 32-Bobby Pierce[20]; 4. 157-Mike Marlar[3]; 5. 1-Brandon Sheppard[6]; 6. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[11]; 7. 39-Tim McCreadie[14]; 8. 2S-Stormy Scott[8]; 9. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 10. 71-Hudson O’Neal[26]; 11. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 12. 7W-Ricky Weiss[24]; 13. 16-Tyler Bruening[18]; 14. 25-Chad Simpson[16]; 15. 91P-Jason Papich[9]; 16. 8-Kyle Strickler[17]; 17. 20-Jimmy Owens[10]; 18. 1T-Tyler Erb[25]; 19. 24-Bill Leighton[22]; 20. 58-Garrett Alberson[27]; 21. 11-Spencer Hughes[15]; 22. 18D-Daulton Wilson[23]; 23. 1J-Jake Neal[29]; 24. 30-Todd Cooney[30]; 25. 04-Tad Pospisil[19]; 26. 62-Justin Zeitner[12]; 27. 19R-Ryan Gustin[21]; 28. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 29. 32S-Chris Simpson[13]; 30. 7-Ross Robinson[28]

B-Main 1 Fast Shafts (10 Laps): 1. 04-Tad Pospisil[2]; 2. 24-Bill Leighton[7]; 3. 17M-Dale McDowell[3]; 4. 10G-Garrett Smith[9]; 5. 98-Ben Schaller[4]; 6. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[1]; 7. 9Z-Mason Zeigler[5]; 8. 80-Allan Hopp[11]; 9. 75-Terry Phillips[8]; 10. 53-Andrew Kosiski[10]; 11. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[6]; 12. 3-Doug Burgess[12]; 13. 19M-Colby Moore[13]; 14. 1T-Tyler Erb[14]

B-Main 2 UNOH (10 Laps): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce[2]; 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson[1]; 3. 2H-Nick Hoffman[4]; 4. 18J-Chase Junghans[6]; 5. 25C-Shane Clanton[5]; 6. 97-Cade Dillard[3]; 7. 18S-Jesse Sobbing[10]; 8. 49T-Jake Timm[8]; 9. 56-Chris Spieker[11]; 10. 30-Todd Cooney[9]; 11. 3C-Mike Collins[12]; 12. 22-Charlie McKenna[13]; 13. 71-Hudson O’Neal[7]; 14. (DNS) 6H-Al Humphrey

B Main 3 Lucas Oil (10 Laps): 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin[1]; 2. 7W-Ricky Weiss[2]; 3. 111V-Max Blair[6]; 4. 1J-Jake Neal[8]; 5. 7-Ross Robinson[3]; 6. 99B-Boom Briggs[9]; 7. 1X-Aaron Marrant[7]; 8. 7D-Dusty Leonard[12]; 9. 58-Garrett Alberson[10]; 10. 45D-Dan Battaglia[11]; 11. 51-Matt Furman[5]; 12. 1ST-Johnny Scott[4]; 13. (DNS) 6C-Cale Osborn; 14. (DNS) 3S-Brian Shirley

Heat 1 Penske Shocks (8 Laps): 1. 9-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 3. 32S-Chris Simpson[3]; 4. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[4]; 5. 17M-Dale McDowell[5]; 6. 9Z-Mason Zeigler[7]; 7. 24-Bill Leighton[6]; 8. 10G-Garrett Smith[8]; 9. 80-Allan Hopp[9]; 10. 19M-Colby Moore[10]

Heat 2 Summit Racing Equipment (8 Laps): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[1]; 2. 91P-Jason Papich[2]; 3. 11-Spencer Hughes[4]; 4. 04-Tad Pospisil[5]; 5. 98-Ben Schaller[6]; 6. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[9]; 7. 75-Terry Phillips[8]; 8. 53-Andrew Kosiski[7]; 9. 3-Doug Burgess[10]; 10. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]

Heat 3 Simpson Race Products (8 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[3]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler[2]; 4. 18D-Daulton Wilson[6]; 5. 97-Cade Dillard[5]; 6. 25C-Shane Clanton[10]; 7. 71-Hudson O’Neal[4]; 8. 30-Todd Cooney[9]; 9. 56-Chris Spieker[7]; 10. 22-Charlie McKenna[8]

Heat 4 Ohlins Shocks (8 Laps): 1. 44M-Chris Madden[1]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[3]; 4. 32-Bobby Pierce[5]; 5. 2H-Nick Hoffman[4]; 6. 18J-Chase Junghans[7]; 7. 49T-Jake Timm[9]; 8. 18S-Jesse Sobbing[6]; 9. 3C-Mike Collins[8]; 10. 6H-Al Humphrey[10]

Heat 5 Wrisco Industries (8 Laps): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[4]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 3. 25-Chad Simpson[2]; 4. 19R-Ryan Gustin[3]; 5. 7-Ross Robinson[7]; 6. 51-Matt Furman[8]; 7. 1X-Aaron Marrant[6]; 8. 99B-Boom Briggs[5]; 9. 45D-Dan Battaglia[10]; 10. 6C-Cale Osborn[9]

Heat 6 Lucas Oil (8 Laps): 1. 1-Brandon Sheppard[1]; 2. 62-Justin Zeitner[2]; 3. 16-Tyler Bruening[3]; 4. 7W-Ricky Weiss[6]; 5. 1ST-Johnny Scott[5]; 6. 111V-Max Blair[7]; 7. 1J-Jake Neal[9]; 8. 58-Garrett Alberson[4]; 9. 7D-Dusty Leonard[8]; 10. (DNS) 3S-Brian Shirley

Time Trials – GROUP A: 1. 9-Devin Moran, 00:16.871[11]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:16.938[13]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:17.089[17]; 4. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:17.097[20]; 5. 91P-Jason Papich, 00:17.126[1]; 6. 8-Kyle Strickler, 00:17.140[3]; 7. 32S-Chris Simpson, 00:17.166[14]; 8. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:17.173[4]; 9. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:17.210[30]; 10. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck, 00:17.282[2]; 11. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:17.300[15]; 12. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:17.316[28]; 13. 17M-Dale McDowell, 00:17.333[9]; 14. 04-Tad Pospisil, 00:17.365[18]; 15. 97-Cade Dillard, 00:17.395[27]; 16. 24-Bill Leighton, 00:17.398[19]; 17. 98-Ben Schaller, 00:17.487[21]; 18. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:17.517[7]; 19. 9Z-Mason Zeigler, 00:17.524[23]; 20. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 00:17.545[5]; 21. 56-Chris Spieker, 00:17.548[6]; 22. 10G-Garrett Smith, 00:17.668[10]; 23. 75-Terry Phillips, 00:17.753[8]; 24. 22-Charlie McKenna, 00:17.813[25]; 25. 80-Allan Hopp, 00:17.839[12]; 26. 76B-Blair Nothdurft, 00:17.871[29]; 27. 30-Todd Cooney, 00:17.897[24]; 28. 19M-Colby Moore, 00:18.737[16]; 29. 3-Doug Burgess, 00:19.316[22]; 30. 25C-Shane Clanton, 00:59.999[26]

Time Trials – GROUP B: 1. 44M-Chris Madden, 00:17.089[3]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:17.221[21]; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:17.363[13]; 4. 2S-Stormy Scott, 00:17.394[4]; 5. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:17.464[11]; 6. 62-Justin Zeitner, 00:17.488[8]; 7. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:17.528[30]; 8. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 00:17.556[2]; 9. 16-Tyler Bruening, 00:17.598[10]; 10. 2H-Nick Hoffman, 00:17.608[16]; 11. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 00:17.632[19]; 12. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:17.741[18]; 13. 32-Bobby Pierce, 00:17.746[25]; 14. 99B-Boom Briggs, 00:17.752[7]; 15. 1ST-Johnny Scott, 00:17.774[22]; 16. 18S-Jesse Sobbing, 00:17.794[5]; 17. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 00:17.849[29]; 18. 7W-Ricky Weiss, 00:17.855[17]; 19. 18J-Chase Junghans, 00:17.874[24]; 20. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:17.892[20]; 21. 111V-Max Blair, 00:17.927[23]; 22. 3C-Mike Collins, 00:18.091[27]; 23. 51-Matt Furman, 00:18.119[15]; 24. 7D-Dusty Leonard, 00:18.136[28]; 25. 49T-Jake Timm, 00:18.172[26]; 26. 6C-Cale Osborn, 00:18.223[12]; 27. 1J-Jake Neal, 00:18.279[9]; 28. 6H-Al Humphrey, 00:18.679[14]; 29. 45D-Dan Battaglia, 00:19.180[1]; 30. 3S-Brian Shirley, 00:59.999[6]

Hot Laps 1: 1. 17M-Dale McDowell, 00:18.322[9]; 2. 8-Kyle Strickler, 00:18.736[3]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:18.800[4]; 4. 56-Chris Spieker, 00:18.842[6]; 5. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:19.178[7]; 6. 91P-Jason Papich, 00:19.388[1]; 7. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 00:19.518[5]; 8. 75-Terry Phillips, 00:19.613[8]; 9. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck, 00:19.719[2]; 10. 10G-Garrett Smith, 00:20.215[10]

Hot Laps 2: 1. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:18.111[5]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:18.192[10]; 3. 32S-Chris Simpson, 00:18.208[4]; 4. 04-Tad Pospisil, 00:18.276[8]; 5. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:18.510[3]; 6. 9-Devin Moran, 00:18.560[1]; 7. 24-Bill Leighton, 00:18.753[9]; 8. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:18.777[7]; 9. 80-Allan Hopp, 00:19.020[2]; 10. 19M-Colby Moore, 00:59.999[6]

Hot Laps 3: 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:17.522[8]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:17.622[10]; 3. 97-Cade Dillard, 00:17.651[7]; 4. 25C-Shane Clanton, 00:17.727[6]; 5. 22-Charlie McKenna, 00:17.927[5]; 6. 30-Todd Cooney, 00:18.013[4]; 7. 98-Ben Schaller, 00:18.048[1]; 8. 9Z-Mason Zeigler, 00:18.113[3]; 9. 76B-Blair Nothdurft, 00:18.345[9]; 10. 3-Doug Burgess, 00:59.999[2]

Hot Laps 4: 1. 44M-Chris Madden, 00:17.154[3]; 2. 19R-Ryan Gustin, 00:17.212[2]; 3. 16-Tyler Bruening, 00:17.283[10]; 4. 62-Justin Zeitner, 00:17.726[8]; 5. 99B-Boom Briggs, 00:18.137[7]; 6. 18S-Jesse Sobbing, 00:18.340[5]; 7. 3S-Brian Shirley, 00:19.024[6]; 8. 1J-Jake Neal, 00:19.421[9]; 9. 45D-Dan Battaglia, 00:20.084[1]; 10. 3-Doug Burgess, 00:20.158; 11. 2S-Stormy Scott, 00:21.158[4]

Hot Laps 5: 1. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:17.355[3]; 2. 7W-Ricky Weiss, 00:17.428[7]; 3. 2H-Nick Hoffman, 00:17.507[6]; 4. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:17.525[10]; 5. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:17.772[8]; 6. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:17.982[1]; 7. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 00:17.998[9]; 8. 6H-Al Humphrey, 00:18.009[4]; 9. 6C-Cale Osborn, 00:18.113[2]; 10. 51-Matt Furman, 00:19.302[5]

Hot Laps 6: 1. 1ST-Johnny Scott, 00:16.904[2]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:17.000[10]; 3. 111V-Max Blair, 00:17.069[3]; 4. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:17.140[1]; 5. 32-Bobby Pierce, 00:17.207[5]; 6. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 00:17.305[9]; 7. 18J-Chase Junghans, 00:17.392[4]; 8. 7D-Dusty Leonard, 00:17.547[8]; 9. 3C-Mike Collins, 00:17.743[7]; 10. 49T-Jake Timm, 00:18.172[6]