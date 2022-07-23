Logan Martin Tops CCSDS Kenneth Mitchell Memorial

Saturday’s Action at I-30 Speedway Includes Autism Awareness Night at the Races

TEXARKANA, Ark. (07/22/22) – Two-time and defending COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) champion, Logan Martin raced to the $5,555 victory on Friday night in the second annual Kenneth Mitchell Memorial at Texarkana 67 Speedway.

The win marked his first of the season with the tour and the ninth of his career.

“Man it feels great to get that first win, get that monkey off your back and just makes the rest of the season go that much smoother. The first part of the year we were kinda struggling there and we hit the road, we ran the first two weeks of Summer Nationals and World of Outlaws, Lucas Oil stuff and it just makes you that much better when you come back here to run regional stuff,” Martin said in COMP Cams Victory Lane.

When asked what it means to win the second annual Kenneth Mitchell Memorial race, Martin responded, “Man it’s awesome, the money is always nice, but Jon Mitchell is a buddy of mine and to win the memorial race for his Dad means a lot. I know the Mitchell family is big around this area, so to win this race in honor of Mr. Mitchell means a lot to us and we won’t take it lightly.”

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier, Tyler Stevens brought the field to the green flag for the 40-lap feature with Logan Martin alongside. Martin assumed control of the lead at the drop of the green flag and not even three cautions could keep him from picking up the win.

Kyle Beard, Jamie Burford, Morgan Bagley, and Tyler Stevens completed the Top-5 finishers.

On Saturday at I-30 Speedway a $5,000 CCSDS winner’s check is on the line during the track’s Autism Night at the Races. The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) and Cadillac Chassis IMCA Stock Cars will also share the night’s spotlight.

The program will be headlined by Autism Awareness Night at the Races with the Arkansas-Autism Foundation in attendance with a booth setup in the grandstand area to provide information and education.

Meanwhile, CCSDS regular, B.J. Robinson will be donning a special wrap with the Arkansas Autism Foundation logo on his car. His car will be on display from 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. CST in the grandstand area for fans to come by and sign the doors. Each door from the commemorative design will be given away after the night’s program via a raffle at the track. Tickets can be purchased for $1 apiece at the Arkansas Autism Foundation booth.

Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series racer, Tim Crawley will also be donning the Arkansas Autism Foundation logo on his familiar entry.

Adult admission is $20 and kids (ages 12 and under) are admitted free compliments of Cadillac Chassis and Central Arkansas Pest Services. Pit passes are $35.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with hot laps at 7:00 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m.

The CCSDS tire rule for both events is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

For more information on the event, please visit www.I-30Speedway.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 22, 2022

Texarkana 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Ark.)

Feature Results (40 Laps)

1)Logan Martin 2)Kyle Beard 3)Jamie Burford 4)Morgan Bagley 5)Tyler Stevens 6)Timothy Culp 7)Mason Oberkramer 8)B.J. Robinson 9)Brian Rickman 10)Scott Crigler 11)Clayton Stuckey 12)Jon Kirby 13)Hunter Rasdon 14)J.C. Waller 15)David Payne 16)Dean Carpenter 17)Dewaine Hottinger 18)Jarret Stuckey 19)Joseph Long 20)Preston Farmer 21)Joey Smith 22)Brandon Carpenter 23)Brad Couch

DNS: Jon Mitchell, Terry Henson

Entries: 25

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Tyler Stevens (15.619 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Tyler Stevens

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Logan Martin

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Jamie Burford

COMP Cams Top Performer: Logan Martin

Lap Leaders: Logan Martin (1-40)

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Leader: Tyler Stevens

