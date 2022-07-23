Mike Marlar Tops Silver Dollar Nationals Preliminaries

GREENWOOD, NE (July 22, 2022) – Mike Marlar and Tim McCreadie will make up the front row for Saturday night’s Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals at the I-80 Speedway, paying $53,000 to win.

Marlar and McCreadie were the top two in points after Friday night’s two rounds of passing points heat races. The Top-18 in passing points will be locked into the seventh crown jewel event of the season for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

The first heat of round one saw modified standout Nick Hoffman take the Barry Wright ICON house car to victory lane. Jimmy Owens, the 2013 Silver Dollar Nationals winner, finished in second followed by Hoffman’s teammate, Mason Zeigler.

The second heat of round one would see current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series points leader and 2017 Silver Dollar Nationals winner, Tim McCreadie led all the way to pick up the win in the Paylor Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis. Devin Moran, a 4-time winner this year with the series took second and Johnny Scott, the Diamond Nationals winner from a week ago at Lucas Oil Speedway was third.

Jonathan Davenport, a two-time Silver Dollar Nationals winner, dominated the third heat of round one in the Double L Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis. Bobby Pierce, the 2019 Silver Dollar Nationals champion came from fourth to finish second with Chase Junghans coming from his sixth starting spot to run third.

The fourth heat of round one would see Kyle Strickler come home in first in the Melanie Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis ahead of Mike Marlar, who charged from his ninth starting spot to place second. With his strong run Marlar would lead the points after round one action. Shane Clanton was third.

The final heat of round number one would see four-time series champion Earl Pearson Jr. take the Jason Papich-owned, Longhorn Chassis to Victory Lane over Max Blair. Ricky Thornton Jr., who started sixth, finished up in third.

The first heat of the second round of heat races saw Tyler Erb drive the Best Performance Motorsports, Rocket Chassis to the win after starting in fourth. Bobby Pierce made a solid run from ninth to take the runner-up spot behind Erb. Hudson O’Neal, who started in sixth, was third at the finish line.

The second heat of round two got off to a rough spot as a five-car pileup in turn one would eliminate the Dirt Track Bank Go 50 winner from one night ago, Chris Madden. Ricky Thornton Jr. in the SSI Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis would eventually win the race, holding off Jesse Sobbing and Brandon Sheppard.

Ricky Weiss and Kyle Bronson put on a terrific battle for the lead in heat three of round two as Weiss in the Drydene Performance Products, Sniper Chassis slipped by the defending Silver Dollar Nationals winner to take the victory. Bronson wound up in second followed by Stormy Scott.

The fourth heat of round two also proved to be a good one as Brian Shirley in the Bob and Lisa Cullen, Rocket Chassis pulled out a back-up car for Friday night to take the win over Daulton Wilson and Tim McCreadie, who came from the inside of the sixth and final row to secure the third spot.

The fifth and final heat of the night would be a pivotal one for Mike Marlar. Marlar drove the Ronnie Delk, Longhorn Chassis to the win after starting in the fourth position. Marlar caught leader Dale McDowell and passed him for the win which secured the pole starting spot alongside Tim McCreadie on Saturday. McDowell crossed the line in second with Spencer Hughes finishing in third.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals

Friday, July 22nd, 2022

I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps: Ricky Weiss (16.900 seconds)

Penske Race Shocks Round #1 – Heat Race #1 Finish (14 Laps): 1. 2H-Nick Hoffman[2]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 3. 9Z-Mason Zeigler[1]; 4. 56-Chris Spieker[8]; 5. 62-Justin Zeitner[7]; 6. 44M-Chris Madden[10]; 7. 18A-John Anderson[5]; 8. 58-Garrett Alberson[9]; 9. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[6]; 10. 98-Ben Schaller[12]; 11. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[11]; 12. 75-Terry Phillips[4]

Summit Racing Equipment Round #1 – Heat Race #2 Finish (14 Laps): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 3. 1ST-Johnny Scott[6]; 4. 51-Matt Furman[1]; 5. 22-Charlie McKenna[8]; 6. 1X-Aaron Marrant[10]; 7. 17M-Dale McDowell[11]; 8. 7-Ross Robinson[4]; 9. 80-Allan Hopp[12]; 10. 3C-Mike Collins[9]; 11. 45D-Dan Battaglia[7]; 12. 19M-Colby Moore[5]

Simpson Race Products Round #1 – Heat Race #3 Finish (14 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 32-Bobby Pierce[4]; 3. 18J-Chase Junghans[6]; 4. 1-Brandon Sheppard[8]; 5. 16-Tyler Bruening[3]; 6. 97-Cade Dillard[5]; 7. 2S-Stormy Scott[7]; 8. 91P-Jason Papich[2]; 9. 40B-Kyle Bronson[12]; 10. 18D-Daulton Wilson[11]; 11. 1T-Tyler Erb[9]; 12. 11-Spencer Hughes[10]

Ohlins Shocks Round #1 – Heat Race #4 Finish (14 Laps): 1. 8-Kyle Strickler[2]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[9]; 3. 25C-Shane Clanton[4]; 4. 25-Chad Simpson[3]; 5. 19R-Ryan Gustin[5]; 6. 10G-Garrett Smith[8]; 7. 24-Bill Leighton[6]; 8. 1J-Jake Neal[10]; 9. 6C-Cale Osborn[11]; 10. 7D-Dusty Leonard[12]; 11. 3-Doug Burgess[1]; 12. 30-Todd Cooney[7]

Wrisco Industries Round #1 – Heat Race #5 Finish (14 Laps): 1. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[3]; 2. 111V-Max Blair[1]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[6]; 4. 99B-Boom Briggs[2]; 5. 53-Andrew Kosiski[5]; 6. 32S-Chris Simpson[4]; 7. 71-Hudson O’Neal[7]; 8. 3S-Brian Shirley[9]; 9. 18S-Jesse Sobbing[11]; 10. 7W-Ricky Weiss[10]; 11. 49T-Jake Timm[8]; 12. 04-Tad Pospisil[12]

Penske Race Shocks Round #2 – Heat Race #1 Finish (14 Laps): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[4]; 2. 32-Bobby Pierce[9]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[6]; 4. 04-Tad Pospisil[1]; 5. 25-Chad Simpson[10]; 6. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[2]; 7. 99B-Boom Briggs[11]; 8. 10G-Garrett Smith[5]; 9. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[7]; 10. 9Z-Mason Zeigler[12]; 11. 1X-Aaron Marrant[3]; 12. 19M-Colby Moore[8]

Summit Racing Equipment Round #2 – Heat Race #2 Finish (14 Laps): 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[7]; 2. 18S-Jesse Sobbing[2]; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard[5]; 4. 111V-Max Blair[12]; 5. 16-Tyler Bruening[10]; 6. 8-Kyle Strickler[11]; 7. 7-Ross Robinson[9]; 8. 30-Todd Cooney[6]; 9. 3C-Mike Collins[4]; 10. (DNF) 7D-Dusty Leonard[1]; 11. (DNF) 44M-Chris Madden[3]; 12. (DNF) 18A-John Anderson[8]

Simpson Race Products Round #2 – Heat Race #3 Finish (14 Laps): 1. 7W-Ricky Weiss[3]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[1]; 3. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[4]; 5. 24-Bill Leighton[7]; 6. 75-Terry Phillips[9]; 7. 9-Devin Moran[10]; 8. 91P-Jason Papich[11]; 9. 22-Charlie McKenna[5]; 10. 6C-Cale Osborn[2]; 11. 3-Doug Burgess[12]; 12. 53-Andrew Kosiski[8]

Ohlins Shocks Round #2 – Heat Race #4 Finish (14 Laps): 1. 3S-Brian Shirley[4]; 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson[2]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[11]; 4. 18J-Chase Junghans[7]; 5. 20-Jimmy Owens[10]; 6. 49-Jonathan Davenport[12]; 7. 1J-Jake Neal[3]; 8. 19R-Ryan Gustin[8]; 9. 32S-Chris Simpson[9]; 10. 56-Chris Spieker[5]; 11. 80-Allan Hopp[1]; 12. 45D-Dan Battaglia[6]

Wrisco Industries Round #2 – Heat Race #5 Finish (14 Laps): 1. 157-Mike Marlar[4]; 2. 17M-Dale McDowell[2]; 3. 11-Spencer Hughes[3]; 4. 97-Cade Dillard[8]; 5. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[10]; 6. 1ST-Johnny Scott[7]; 7. 25C-Shane Clanton[9]; 8. 2H-Nick Hoffman[11]; 9. 49T-Jake Timm[5]; 10. 51-Matt Furman[12]; 11. 62-Justin Zeitner[6]; 12. 98-Ben Schaller[1]