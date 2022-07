Drivers honored were from left to right, Dennis Wilson ( 1987 Hobby and 1998 Modified track champion), Jr. Shickel ( From the famed Shickel racing family and multi time feature winner), "Farmer" John Yearsley ( Multi time feature winner and in 1985 started on the pole position for the World 100), Kevin Weaver ( 7 Farmer City track championships and a member of the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame), Dave Feese ( 1977 Late Model track champion and succesful in the Sprint Cars)