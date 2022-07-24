Brandon Overton Makes Late Race Pass for 20th Career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Victory

(SYLVANIA, GEORGIA) National Dirt Late Model star and three-time Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Champion Brandon Overton, of Evans, Georgia, made a triumphant 2022 debut with the series on Saturday night in winning the annual running of the ‘Rebel Yell’ at Screven Motor Speedway! Brandon stopped the clock third quickest overall during Memory Lane Classic Car Museum time trials prior to securing a heat race victory. After starting third on the grid in the 53-lap headliner at the Sylvania, Georgia facility, Brandon hunted down polesitter and race leader Zack Mitchell to finally grab the point on lap 47 following an exciting side-by-side exchange.

Once out front of the strong field, the popular driver known as “Big Sexy” drove away from the pack in winning by 3.112 seconds. Brandon’s 20th career Southern Nationals triumph was worth $10,053 to his Wells Motorsports team. Wil Herrington, who rolled off from the outside of the sixth row in the A-Main, blasted past ten competitors to finish an impressive runner-up at the Peach State oval. Zack Mitchell led the first 46 circuits before slipping back to the third spot to round out the podium. Eighth starting Jordy Nipper came home in the fourth position after vaulting to as high as second midrace, while ninth starting Michael Brown was the final car inside of the top five.

A total of seven caution flags slowed this year’s version of the ‘Rebel Yell.’ The initial start of the race was called back after a multicar incident involving Jensen Ford and Carson Ferguson took place. On lap 3, Dale Timms and John Henderson got together to bring out the yellow flag. Brad Basey then slowed on the track to draw a caution on lap 15, while Parker Martin and Johnny Pursley converged to draw another yellow on the restart. Chris Ferguson slowed with apparent nose damage on lap 19, while Jason Garver also slowed to get the attention of the flagman on lap 36. One final caution period then took place on the lap 36 restart, as Dirt Draft Rookie of the Year leader Will Roland slowed with a flat left rear tire.

“I was about to run third there,” exclaimed Overton in Schaeffer’s Oil Victory Lane. “I couldn’t get back around Jordy (Nipper). I chose the bottom on a restart and Jordy got me on the top and I was like – I’m gonna be stuck here for a little bit. Then, I seen it kind of rubbering up around the top and I knew I had to hurry up and get back up there. What a race there for the lead with (Zack) Mitchell, it was a lot of fun and I always enjoy racing here at Screven and with Ray’s tour.”

Brandon Overton’s Wells Motorsports-owned Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Clements Race Engine and sponsored by CrossFit Overton, E-Z-GO, Big Dog Stump & Tree, R.W. Powell Construction, Angry Elephant Tattoos & Piercings, Convenient Lube, Dirt Mafia, Allstar Performance, Penske Racing Shocks, Hoosier by Brian, and Topnotch Kustom Koncepts.

A total of 24 competitors showed up at Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia, for tonight’s annual ‘Rebel Yell,’ which marked the seventh round of Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series action. Zack Mitchell topped the speed charts in qualifying by laying down a fast lap of 14.654 seconds prior to securing a heat race victory. The other two heat races were won by Chris Ferguson and Brandon Overton respectively.

The barnstorming Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series tour will now switch their focus to Swainsboro Raceway in Swainsboro, Georgia on Sunday night, July 24. Chris Madden (’08), Casey Roberts (’09), Bub McCool (’10), Mother Nature (’11), Chris Madden (’12), Jonathan Davenport (’13), Casey Roberts (’14 & ’15), Dennis Franklin (’16), Donald McIntosh (’17), and Brandon Overton x2 (’18) have all picked up checkered flags with the series at the Paul Purvis-owned oval. Round eight of the miniseries will shell out another $10,053 payday and will once again be broadcast LIVE to subscribers on FloRacing. More information can be found online by clicking on www.SwainsboroRaceway.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Round 7 Race Summary – Rebel Yell

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Screven Motor Speedway (Sylvania, Georgia)

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(3) Brandon Overton $10,053 (12) Wil Herrington $5,000 (1) Zack Mitchell $2,500 (8) Jordy Nipper $1,800 (9) Michael Brown $1,250 (11) Dalton Cook $900 (10) Carson Ferguson $800 (6) Kenny Collins $700 (5) Brent Dixon $675 (17) Cory Hedgecock $650 (24) Will Roland $625 (23) Brenden Smith $600 (7) John Henderson $575 (20) Jason Garver $550 (2) Chris Ferguson $525 (13) Oliver Gentry $500 (16) Banjo Duke $500 (14) Johnny Pursley $500 (22) Cla Knight $500 (21) Steven Roberts $500 (19) Parker Martin $500 (18) Brad Basey $500 (4) Jensen Ford $500 (15) Dale Timms $500

Entries: 24

Lap Leaders: Zack Mitchell (Laps 1-46), Brandon Overton (Laps 47-53)

Cautions: 7 (Multicar Incident on Initial Start of the Race, Wreck Involving Dale Timms and John Henderson on Lap 3, Brad Basey Slowing on the Track on Lap 15, Parker Martin and Johnny Pursley Tangling on Lap 15 Restart, Chris Ferguson Slows with Apparent Nose Damage on Lap 19, Jason Garver Slows on Lap 36, and Will Roland Slows with Flat Left Rear Tire on Lap 36 Restart)

Memory Lane Classic Car Museum Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Zack Mitchell 14.654

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Zack Mitchell, 2. Jensen Ford, 3. John Henderson, 4. Carson Ferguson, 5. Oliver Gentry, 6. Banjo Duke, 7. Parker Martin, 8. Cla Knight

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Chris Ferguson, 2. Brent Dixon, 3. Jordy Nipper, 4. Dalton Cook, 5. Johnny Pursley, 6. Cory Hedgecock, 7. Jason Garver, 8. Brenden Smith (DNS)

E-Z-GO Heat Race #3 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Brandon Overton, 2. Kenny Collins, 3. Michael Brown, 4. Wil Herrington, 5. Dale Timms, 6. Brad Basey, 7. Steven Roberts, 8. Will Roland

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

Cory Hedgecock – 1126 Will Roland [R] – 1116 Carson Ferguson – 1092 Jensen Ford – 1078 Kenny Collins – 1058 John Henderson – 1038 Dalton Cook [R] – 1026 Brenden Smith [R] – 1020 Parker Martin [R] – 1002 Zack Mitchell – 928 Camaron Marlar – 902 Ashton Winger – 860 Michael Brown – 738 Clay Coghlan – 660 Dale McDowell – 588

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 15 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | CORY HEDGECOCK

Saturday, July 16 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | DALE MCDOWELL

Sunday, July 17 | Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN | DALE MCDOWELL

Tuesday, July 19 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Thursday, July 21 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | CARSON FERGUSON

Friday, July 22 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | RAINED OUT

Saturday, July 23 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Sunday, July 24 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Tuesday, July 26 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | $10,067 to win

Thursday, July 28 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Friday, July 29 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 30 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $10,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

