Kyle Beard Wires CCSDS Competition at I-30 Speedway

Old No. 1 Speedway Next on Tap on August 6

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (07/23/22) – For the second-straight night a two-time COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) champion went to Victory Lane. After seeing Logan Martin bag Friday night’s series win, it was Kyle Beard who swept the Austin Awareness Night program at I-30 Speedway on Saturday night to register the $5,000 top prize.

Beard started the night by setting fast time in Mark Martin Automotive Qualifying and followed it up with a heat race win to lock into the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Position for the 40-lap feature.

Putting a bow on a perfect night, the Arkansas racer led all 40 circuits of the feature for his second series win of the season and his 22nd career triumph with the tour.

Logan Martin, Mason Oberkramer, Tyler Stevens, and Jamie Burford completed the Top-5 finishers.

Next on tap is the $5,000-to-win Cow Patty 50 at Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.) on Saturday, August 6.

The CCSDS tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

For more information on the event, please visit www.OldNo1Speedway.org

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Capital Race Cars, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer Tree Service, Barnhart Heating & Air, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Edelbrock, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 23, 2022

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

Feature Results (40 Laps)

1)Kyle Beard 2)Logan Martin 3)Mason Oberkramer 4)Tyler Stevens 5)Jamie Burford 6)Brian Rickman 7)Morgan Bagley 8)J.C. Waller 9)Hunter Rasdon 10)Dean Carpenter 11)Chandler Petty 12)David Payne 13)Scott Crigler 14)B.J. Robinson 15)Joey Smith 16)Cole Farmer 17)Kylan Garner 18)Jarret Stuckey 19)Jon Kirby 20)Brandon Carpenter 21)Preston Farmer 22)Timothy Culp

DNS: Eddie Hoyer, Dustin Holmes, Nick Glaze, Blake McClain, Dewaine Hottinger, Brad Couch

Entries: 29

Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier (and overall): Kyle Beard (14.184 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier: Logan Martin (13.711 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Kyle Beard

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Scott Crigler

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Logan Martin

Hoosier Tire Heat Race #4 Winner: Brian Rickman

M&M Paint & Construction Hard Charger: J.C. Waller (20th to eighth)

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Kyle Beard

COMP Cams Top Performer: Kyle Beard

Lap Leaders: Kyle Beard (1-40)

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man: Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Leader: Tyler Stevens

