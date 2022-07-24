Mario Clouser Cruises to POWRi WAR Night Two Win in LOS Beach Brawl

Belleville, IL. (7/23/22) Mario Clouser would use a high-side hustle to precision with the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League at Lake Ozark Speedway for Night Two of the Beach Brawl Weekend to earn his twelfth career League feature victory.

Early on track accomplishments would witness Mario Clouser clock top-time in hot laps with a 14.023-second-lap as Jack Wagner and Zach Daum would each earn a heat race competition victory.

Soaring into the initial start would see the high-point qualifier and pole-sitting Mario Clouser battle front-row companion Jack Wagner into the first pair of corners with Clouser earning the early lead the first few laps by using a fast but tricky high-line.

Slicing and dicing through the field with multiple lines of racing throughout the field would witness several drivers all attempt to run down the speedy Clouser as Zach Daum, Steven Russell, Quinton Benson, and Kory Schudy would all make runs at the front.

Finding the fastest running line in the caution-free feature, Mario Clouser would grab the front of the field and hold on to the lead to notch his first win this season within POWRi WAR as Zach Daum would wheel his way to a solid runner-up placement with a low-line running Anthony Nicholson placing in the final podium position.

Maintaining a solid showing all night Steven Russell would hold steady to finish fourth as Wesley Smith hard-charged his way to round out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League feature event for Night Two of the Beach Brawl at Lake Ozark Speedway.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | Lake Ozark Speedway | 7/23/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Time: 6-Mario Clouser (14.023)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 77-Jack Wagner

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 5D-Zach Daum

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 6-Mario Clouser

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 44-Wesley Smith

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 6-Mario Clouser

Lucas Oil A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 6-Mario Clouser[1]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[6]; 4. 1JR-Steven Russell[4]; 5. 44-Wesley Smith[11]; 6. 15B-Quinton Benson[5]; 7. 28-Kory Schudy[9]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner[10]; 9. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 10. 31-Joe B Miller[7]; 11. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[8]; 12. 2-Jason Billups[13]; 13. 22M-Rees Moran[15]; 14. 77K-Katlynn Leer[16]; 15. 8D-Will Armitage[12]; 16. 33-Bryson Smith[14]; 17. 26-Zach Clark[17].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 2. 1JR-Steven Russell[5]; 3. 6-Mario Clouser[9]; 4. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[3]; 5. 31-Joe B Miller[8]; 6. 8D-Will Armitage[6]; 7. 22M-Rees Moran[2]; 8. 77K-Katlynn Leer[7]; 9. 26-Zach Clark[1].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[2]; 3. 15B-Quinton Benson[5]; 4. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 5. 28-Kory Schudy[6]; 6. 44-Wesley Smith[7]; 7. 2-Jason Billups[4]; 8. 33-Bryson Smith[8].

Next, for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be King of Kansas City at Valley Speedway in Grain Valley Missouri on Saturday, August 13th.

