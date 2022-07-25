Back-to-Back Illinois Swing Approaches for POWRi National Midget League

Belleville, IL. (7/25/22) Loading up for the land of Lincoln in a double-shot of open-wheel adrenaline rushes, the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will travel to Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, July 29th followed by a slotted reappearance at Macon Speedway on Saturday, July 30th with the POWRi 600cc Micro League also racing.

First, on Friday, July 29th, Jacksonville Speedway will host adrenaline rushes of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, as well as the MOWA 410 Sprints, and Jacksonville Speedway 305 Sprints for an open-wheel docket of action.

Then, on Saturday, July 30th, Macon Speedway prepares the venue for the Spring & Midget Nationals with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool, as well as the MOWA 410-Sprints.

Friday, July 29 | Jacksonville Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps 6:15 PM

Racing to Follow | LIVE with DIRTVision.

Saturday, July 30 | Macon Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 PM

Hot Laps 6:00 PM

Racing to Follow | LIVE with MAVTV on FLO.

Details and further information on Jacksonville Speedway can be found online at www.jacksonvillespeedway.com for a complete track schedule or follow along on major social media outlets.

For more information on such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.maconracing.com or on social media platforms.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.