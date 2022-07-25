STLRacing.com – 410 Wing Sprint Car Rankings – 2022 by Don Martin  

7/25/2022

Below are the updated rankings after last weekend. Brent Marks continues to lead the way in the STLRacing.com Sprint Car Rankings. Marks may not have won last weekend, he still finished second at the Grove last Friday night to Lance DeWease. Marks was disappointed and could not believe he gave up the bottom that late in the race but mentioned the lapped traffic cars played a part of it and he just got beat by the veteran DeWease and no one knows the Grove better than Lance. Carson Macedo holds down the second place in the rankings but has Brad Sweet right on his tail just trailing. Macedo was not very good at the Grove last weekend, he had a DNF, and his best finish was a 6th in three races. Brad Sweet on the other hand was stout at the Grove. He finished fourth on Friday and won the race Saturday night taking home $20,000. Kyle Larson moved up a spot after his impressive Outlaw win at Port Royal. Larson’s win was worth $20,000 but he struggled at the Grove over the weekend. Lance DeWease moved up two spots in the rankings picking up the Outlaw win at Williams Grove Friday. Lance sits 23rd in the Rankings. Danny Dietrich picked up 3 spots in the rankings by finishing second at both Port Royal and Williams Grove Saturday night. DD sits 13th in the Sprint Car Rankings. Surprisingly Tyler Courtney did not move up in the rankings with the sweep at Lake Ozark. He did pick up a bunch of points and sits right behind Schatz.

TOP 25 Wing Sprint Cars – 7/25/2022

Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA

Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA

Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA

David Gravel, Watertown, CT

Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA

Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA

Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA

Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND

Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN

Brian Brown, Higginsville, MO

Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN

Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA

Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA

James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT AUS.

Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN

Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO

Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, CA

Kerry Madsen, Knoxville, IA

Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA

Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA

Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN

Lance DeWease, Fayetteville, PA

Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA

Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX

Sprint Quick Hits

Bent Marks – Finished 2nd at Williams Grove

Carson Macedo – Best finish was 6th last week.

Brad Sweet – World of Outlaw Point Leader and Grove winner 20K

David Gravel – Sits 2nd WoO Points – best finish was a 5th Williams Grove.

Sheldon Haudenschild – Podium finish at Grove Saturday night.

Kyle Larson – Port Royal Winner 20K

Anthony Macri – 2 Podium finishes with the WoO in 3 nights.

Logan Schuchart – no good last weekend dropped two spots in the rankings.

Donny Schatz – Best finish was 4th at the Grove Saturday finale.

Tyler Courtney – Swept the All-Star events at Lake Ozark.

Brian Brown- getting ready for I-70 and Knoxville All-Star Races this week.

Justin Peck – No top five’s with All-Stars last weekend.

Danny Dietrich- Two second place finishes with the World of Outlaws both Grove and Port.

Rico Abreu – 5th Place at Lake Ozark

James McFadden – Best Finish 6th Grove Saturday

Spencer Bayston- Best finish 8th at Grove Saturday lost 2 spots in the Rankings.

Hunter Schuerenberg – I-70 and Knoxville on Tap for Missouri driver this weekend.

Gio Scelzi – 4th at Lake Ozark.

Kerry Madsen – I-70 and Knoxville on Tap for the Roth Motorsports wheelman.

Cory Eliason – back in action this week with the All-Stars.

Jacob Allen – 1 top ten last weekend

Parker Price-Miller – 2 Top Five’s with the All-Stars last weekend.

Lance DeWease – World of Outlaw Winner Williams Grove Friday night.

Brock Zearfoss- 2 Top Ten’s with WoO last weekend.

Aaron Reutzel – Knoxville All-Star Race on Tap for Texas Driver

In Closing, this week the World of Outlaws head to Weedsport, New York for a double-header. The All-Stars have a busy 3 days starting with two shows at I-70 near Kansas City. Thursday standard All-Star show, Friday is the Rudeen Race paying $26,000 to win before moving on to Knoxville Raceway Saturday night for $8,000 to win. I would think Knoxville will get close to fifty cars or more as teams are starting to venture their way to the Field of Dreams as the Nationals get closer. The Saturday race is a can’t miss event. I know Anthony Macri and Brent Marks the two biggest names out East will be joining the All-Stars this week.

My Picks this week the Killer B’s

Brian Brown at I-70 Odessa

Brent Marks at Knoxville

Brad Sweet at Weedsport