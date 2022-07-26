Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Set for 34 Raceway Invasion



$22,022-To-Win / $1,000-To-Start Next on August 2 at Iowa Oval

AUSTIN, Texas (July 26, 2022) — The summer break for the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America is soon to draw to a close as the mega miniseries prepares to return to action on August 2 at Iowa’s 34 Raceway.

The night’s program is headlined by the Fun City Resort 50, which posts a $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start payout.

The Fun City Resort 50 will mark the sixth round of the 2022 series for the miniseries. Through five events there have been five different winners this season with Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Larson, Brandon Sheppard, Dennis Erb Jr., and Hudson O’Neal going to Victory Lane.

Sheppard currently sits atop the latest series standings with Hudson O’Neal and Mike Marlar both 78 markers behind the leader as they sit tied for the second position. Tyler Erb, Ricky Thornton Jr., Bobby Pierce, Stormy Scott, Ryan Gustin, Garrett Alberson, and Ashton Winger round out the Top 10 in the latest series standings.

A driver’s best ten finishes count toward the series championship.

The 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America pays $75,000 to the champion if the driver has perfect attendance. If the tour champion doesn’t have perfect attendance, the points fund reverts to the originally announced $30,000 for the title from a total point’s fund of $85,250.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America returns to action on Tuesday, August 2 at 34 Raceway (Burlington, Iowa) with the $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start, Fun City Resort 50. The event will be the sixth round of the 2022 season and marks the first time that the tour has visited the Iowa oval.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

All four corners: LM20

Right-Rear option: LM30, LM40

* Drivers must use the same four tires for qualifying through B-Main action. One tire can be changed for the A-Main.

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

34 Raceway (Tuesday, August 2): Fun City Resort 50

1)$22,022 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $67,572

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Joining the night’s program will be IMCA SportMods.

General grandstand seating is $30 (ages 18-and-up) with students (Ages 11-17) $28, senior citizens (ages 62-and-up) $28, and children (ages 10-and-under) $5.

Pit admission is $45.

Advanced tickets can be purchased by visiting www.myracepass.com/events/394311/tickets/

The pit gate opens at 3:00 p.m. CST with the grandstand gate opening at 5:00 p.m. and driver’s meeting at 5:45 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:15 p.m. with racing action to follow.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.34Raceway.com .

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.pitstopusa.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.hokertrucking.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the brand-new series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol FloRacing Night in America Points (After 05/18/22)

1)Brandon Sheppard – 390 points

2)Hudson O’Neal – 312 points

3)Mike Marlar – 312 points

4)Tyler Erb – 261 points

5)Ricky Thornton Jr. – 249 points

6)Bobby Pierce – 242 points

7)Stormy Scott – 237 points

8)Ryan Gustin – 217 points

9)Garrett Alberson – 202 points

10)Ashton Winger – 177 points

11)Jonathan Davenport – 168 points

12)Spencer Hughes – 167 points

13)Kyle Larson – 159 points

14)Devin Moran – 159 points

15)Dennis Erb Jr. – 156 points

Thanks!

Ben Shelton

Director of Driver Websites